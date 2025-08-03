INVESTOR PRESENTATION

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

 
 

Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX: PDN,OTC:PALAF) (TSX: PDN) (OTCQX: PALAF) (" Paladin " or the " Company ") advises that it has released an investor presentation for the Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum, which is available on the Company's website ( https:www.paladinenergy.com.auinvestorsasx-announcements ).

 
 

  Paladin Energy Ltd. - Investor Presentation (CNW Group/Paladin Energy Ltd) 

 
 

  About Paladin  

 

 Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN,OTC:PALAF TSX: PDN OTCQX:PALAF) is a globally significant independent uranium producer with a 75% ownership of the world-class long life Langer Heinrich Mine located in Namibia . In late 2024 the Company acquired Fission Uranium Corp. in Canada , resulting in a dual-listing on the both the ASX and TSX. With the integration of Fission's operations, the Company now owns and operates an extensive portfolio of uranium development and exploration assets across Canada , which include the Patterson Lake South (PLS) project in Saskatchewan and the Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador . Paladin also owns uranium exploration assets in Australia . Through its Langer Heinrich Mine , Paladin is delivering a reliable uranium supply to major nuclear utilities around the world, positioning itself as a meaningful contributor to baseload energy provision in multiple countries and contributing to global decarbonisation.

 

SOURCE Paladin Energy Ltd

 

 

 

