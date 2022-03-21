International Lithium Corp. is pleased to announce that drilling is underway at the 100% owned Raleigh Lake lithium, rubidium and caesium project near Ignace, Ontario. The Company also reports positive results from the biogeochemical orientation survey described in the December 16, 2021 news release.Drilling HighlightsUp to 5,000 metres of drilling planned in two stages is underwayThe first drill hole, DDH22-09, ...

ILC:CA