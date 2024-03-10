Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

International Graphite

International Graphite Receives R&D Refund and Firms Up Cash Position

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) is pleased to announce that it has received $1.3 million from the Australian Research and Development Tax Incentive Scheme for the 2023 financial year.

The R&D Refund is a valuable program that supports innovation in Australia and is a refund for research and development expenditure by the Company during FY2023. Receipt of the R&D refund provides International Graphite with additional working capital to support the execution of our strategy to develop an Australian battery anode material.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Andrew Worland Managing Director & CEO


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from International Graphite, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

International Graphite
NMG Announces the Successful Closing of the US$50 Million Tranche 1 Investment by GM and Panasonic

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG TSX.V: NOU ) announces it has closed its private placement previously announced on February 15, 2024 (the "Tranche 1 Investment") of 25,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") and 25,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") for aggregate gross proceeds of US$50 million in accordance with the subscription agreements entered into between the Company and each of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") and General Motors Holdings LLC ("GM") on February 14, 2024. Through the Tranche 1 Investment, each of GM and Panasonic subscribed for 12,500,000 Common Shares and 12,500,000 Warrants for an aggregate purchase price of US$25 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Tranche 1 Investment to support the advancement of NMG's Phase-2 operations the Matawinie Mine and the Bécancour Battery Material Plant in line with their respective battery specifications. The Company anticipates closing its private placement of 18,750,000 Common Shares and 18,750,000 Warrants, previously announced on February 15, 2024, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$37.5 million in accordance with the subscription agreements entered into between the Company and each of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Pallinghurst Bond Limited (collectively, the "Related Party Transactions") upon receipt of the required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of the requirements of Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (as described in detail in the February 15, 2024 news release) and will provide further updates on the Related Party Transactions in due course.

NMG Is Gearing up for Its Phase 2 Commercial Operations in Bécancour - Innovative Workforce Training Program Established and Relationships Forged With Contractors and Suppliers

  • Launch of a training program in green technology industrial processes in partnership with the region's education and industrial partners to secure a local and qualified workforce
  • Meetings held with over 300 regional companies in recent months to identify local capacity and plan the Company's procurement strategy
  • Progress in pre-construction, permit applications, and engineering for the final investment decision, supported by offtake and investment agreements with GM and Panasonic
  • Implementation of NMG's Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Materials Plant in the heart of the Bécancour industrial park, where construction on the GM-Posco, Ford and Nemaska Lithium plants is underway

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE:NMG , TSXV: NOU ) is ramping up its efforts in Bécancour, Québec, to implement its Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Materials Plant. To meet its expected needs for a skilled workforce, construction contractors, and product and service suppliers, NMG is actively engaged in regional development initiatives in the areas of training and procurement. The Company is also continuing its engineering, permitting, and pre-construction work towards the final investment decision ("FID"). These activities are underpinned by offtake agreements and strategic investments with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") ( TYO: 6752 ) and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") ( NYSE:GM ).

Altech Batteries

Analyst Firm Cites Altech’s ‘Revolutionary’ Battery Tech as Basis for Valuation Upside

Description:

Australian analyst firm East Coast Research has given Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC,FRA:A3Y) a valuation range of AU$0.15 to AU$0.21 cents per share, a 188.8 percent upside from its current share price of $0.06 cents. This is based on Altech’s highly promising Silumina Anodes battery technology project.

MASON RESOURCES CONGRATULATES NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE FOR GROUNDBREAKING ANNOUNCEMENTS SECURING OFFTAKES WITH PANASONIC ENERGY AND GM ALONG WITH STRATEGIC FINANCINGS

Mason Resources Inc. (" Mason ") (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) congratulates Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG") (NYSE: NMG) (TSXV: NOU) on its truly groundbreaking milestones, securing unprecedented binding offtake agreements with both Panasonic Energy and GM, as well as securing strategic financings. Mason is proud to be a 9.25% strategic shareholder of NMG (see press release dated January 22, 2024 ).

Mason Graphite Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mason Resources Inc.)

The three (3) press releases issued earlier today can be found on NMG's website at the following:

NMG Announces Offtake Agreement with GM for Canadian Graphite and US$150 Million Equity Investment:

https://nmg.com/binding-offtake-gm/

NMG and Panasonic Energy Announce Binding Offtake Agreement and US$25 Million Private Placement to Secure the Supply of Active Anode Material for North American Battery Production

https://nmg.com/binding-offtake-panasonic/

NMG Secures Multiyear Offtakes and total US$87.5 Million Investment from Anchor Customers and Strategic Investors to Underpin its Phase 2 Ore-to-Battery-Material Graphite Operations

https://nmg.com/private-investment-offtake/

About Mason Resources Inc.

Mason Resources Inc. is a Canadian corporation focused on seeking investment opportunities. Mason currently owns 9.25% of NMG and is the largest shareholder (39%) of Black Swan Graphene Inc. (" Black Swan ") (TSX.V: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) focusing on the large-scale production of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete and polymers, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene and, in turn, large volumes of graphite. Black Swan aims at leveraging Québec's emerging graphite industry to establish an integrated supply chain. In 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research & Development Ltd., and Arup Group Ltd. announced strategic partnerships and, in 2024, Black Swan announced a commercial agreement with Hubron International Ltd. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed over the span of a decade by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., a United Kingdom -based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record.

For more information: www.masonresourcesinc.com and www.blackswangraphene.com .

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada , for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

For more information: www.NMG.com

Mason Resources Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors
Peter Damouni , President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mason-resources-congratulates-nouveau-monde-graphite-for-groundbreaking-announcements-securing-offtakes-with-panasonic-energy-and-gm-along-with-strategic-financings-302063314.html

SOURCE Mason Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/15/c9792.html

NMG Announces Offtake Agreement with GM for Canadian Graphite and US$150 Million Equity Investment

NMG is Developing What is Projected to Be the First Fully Integrated Source of Natural Graphite Active Anode Material in North America

+ NMG and GM have agreed to sign a multiyear supply agreement for 18,000 tonnes per annum of active anode material, covering a significant portion of NMG's expected Phase-2 integrated production, from graphite ore to battery materials.

NMG Announces Offtake Agreement with GM for Canadian Graphite and US$150 Million Equity Investment

NMG is Developing What is Projected to Be the First Fully Integrated Source of Natural Graphite Active Anode Material in North America

+ NMG and GM have agreed to sign a multiyear supply agreement for 18,000 tonnes per annum of active anode material, covering a significant portion of NMG's expected Phase-2 integrated production, from graphite ore to battery materials.

×