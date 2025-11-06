Amitsoq Update - Graphite pilot processing plant

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 06, 2025
GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc (AIM: GROC), a company focused on the development of critical mineral projects in Greenland, is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase agreement with a leading manufacturing company in China for a line of graphite processing mills and has also signed a rental agreement for a site in Denmark for building and running the pilot plant. GreenRoc will also attend the EU Raw Materials Week in Brussels 17-20 November 2025 and GreenRoc's CEO is invited to attend and speak at two sessions.
Highlights
- Purchase order has been placed with a company specialising in graphite mills for the delivery of one set of mills.
- A rental agreement has been signed for a facility north of Copenhagen to host GreenRoc's pilot processing plant for active anode material ("AAM").
- The mills are expected to arrive on site during Q1 2026.
- The Company has applied for and received the necessary permits for establishing and operating the AAM pilot plant.
Details
Graphite mills
GreenRoc has signed a purchase agreement for the delivery of a set of mills for the production of spheronised graphite from flake graphite feedstock. The mills and associated set of air-classifiers, cyclones and dust filters are designed and manufactured by a leading Chinese company specialising in the production of processing lines for spheronised graphite and which has previously delivered more than 100 full scale processing lines. The spheronisation plant designed by the producer is known for its high performance and robustness.
The set of mills for the pilot consists of one 600mm diameter micronising mill with internal classifier to reduce the flake graphite particles to a uniform and specified particle size. The micronised graphite is then introduced into the 300mm diameter spheronisation mill with two sets of classifiers to eventually produce spheronised graphite of a predetermined size category with two types of bi-products.
The pilot mills are anticipated to be shipped in November 2025 with estimated delivery at the Company's site in Denmark in Q1, 2026.
GreenRoc's pilot plant will also include a division for purification of the spheronised graphite and the Company is presently in the design phase for that equipment and expects to place an order before the year end.
GreenRoc's CEO Stefan Bernstein inspecting graphite mills in production.
Pilot plant site
GreenRoc has signed a rental agreement for a ca 300m2 warehouse in Kokkedal Industrial Park, Hørsholm, Denmark, which is located ca 20km north of central Copenhagen. The site is ideal for the pilot plant with ample space for running various tests and storage of graphite and products. It is only 2km from the motorway with easy access for trucks etc. The warehouse is currently undergoing some restoration and will be ready for use by January 2026. GreenRoc applied to Hørsholm Municipality's technical department for approval of running the pilot plant including the mills and chemical purification and this was received in October 2025.
EU Raw Materials Week
At the annual Raw Materials Week held in Brussels during 17-20 November 2025, GreenRoc's CEO is invited to be part of a panel in the session "Improving CRM supply chain resiliency for Europe by integrating overseas natural graphite projects with added value in Europe" and is also invited to speak at the session "Strategic Partnership on raw materials between the EU and Greenland".
GreenRoc's CEO, Stefan Bernstein, commented:
"I am very happy that we have agreed with the equipment manufacturing company to provide the mills for our pilot plant. The manufacturing company is specialised in this business and makes some of the best mills on the market. At our recent visit we inspected the production facilities and some of the full-scale production lines and were impressed by the level of skills and ingenuity.
"It is also perfect timing that we have also now secured the site for the pilot plant. We have been planning this for some time and navigating the process of obtaining the necessary permits for establishing and running the plant. With those and the rental agreement in place we are ready to receive the equipment in January 2026 and start building the plant - a very exciting year is ahead for GreenRoc!"
For further information, please contact:
Investor questions on this announcement
We encourage all investors to share questions
on this announcement via our investor hub
GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc
Stefan Bernstein, CEO
+44 20 3950 0724
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)
Sandy Jamieson / Louise O'Driscoll
+44 20 7213 0880
Oberon (Broker)
Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock
+44 20 3179 5300
About GreenRoc
GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc is an AIM-quoted UK public company focused on developing the Amitsoq Graphite Project in Greenland into a producing mine to meet critical demand from Electric Vehicle ('EV') manufacturers in Europe and North America for new, high grade and conflict-free sources of graphite. Amitsoq is one of the highest-grade graphite deposits in the world with a combined Measured, Indicated and Inferred JORC Resource of 23.05 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of 20.41% graphite, sufficient to sustain several decades of mining.
The plans for the Amitsoq Project include the construction of a facility to further process the mined graphite into active anode material - an indispensable component of Li-batteries - which plans have independently and positively evaluated to prefeasibility study stage.
GreenRoc has entered into a partnership with the Norwegian battery manufacturer Morrow Batteries to establish a regional supply chain. The Amitsoq Project has been designated a Strategic Project by the EU and in March 2025 it was also ESG-certified by Digbee™, an independent platform which provides sustainability assessments for the mining industry. In October 2025, GreenRoc signed a binding secured loan facility for EUR 5.2 million from the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark ("EIFO"), for the financing of the Company's work programme.
Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.
Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.
The Conversation (0)
30 October
NextSource Materials Announces Upsizing of Funding Facility from Vision Blue Resources to Advance UAE Anode Facility Development
NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to an extension to its drawdown credit facility (the "Facility") of up to a further US$10 million with Vision Blue Resources Limited ("Vision Blue").The Company is in active discussions... Keep Reading...
21 October
Camp Lode Deposit Delivers High-Grade, Near-Surface Graphite
Further results expected imminently from Northern Syncline infill programme
Blencowe Resources Plc (LSE: BRES), the natural resources company advancing the Orom-Cross graphite project in Uganda, is pleased to announce further assay results from its Stage 7 drilling programme at its flagship Orom-Cross graphite project in northern Uganda. The Stage-7 campaign, the... Keep Reading...
15 October
Titan on Track for New York Graphite Production as US Pushes for Domestic Supply Chain
Titan Mining (TSX:TI,OTCQB:TIMCF) is on track to start producing natural graphite concentrate at its Empire State operation in Gouverneur, New York, positioning itself as the first near-term US supplier.“China’s decision to tighten graphite exports underscores the importance of having a secure... Keep Reading...
02 October
NextSource Materials Announces Positive Results of Technical & Economic Study for Proposed Battery Anode Facility in the UAE and Secures Industrial Site with Building in Abu Dhabi
NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results of a technical and economic study (the "Study") on the construction of a proposed 30,000 tpa capacity battery anode facility ("BAF") located in the United Arab Emirates... Keep Reading...
25 September
Initial Drill Results at Orom-Cross Highlight High Grade Shallow Zones
First assay results from latest 7,750m programme confirm extensions to orebody and further high-grade zones
Blencowe Resources Plc (LSE: BRES) is pleased to announce the first batch of assay results from its Stage 7 drilling programme at its Orom-Cross graphite project in Northern Uganda. This campaign, the largest in the Company's history, included geotechnical holes, infill drilling and exploration... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00