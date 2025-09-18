Interactive Realbotix AI-Humanoid Robot to be Showcased in Times Square, New York

Realbotix's "Aria" Celebrates First U.S. Location and Grand Opening for tm:rw

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) (" Realbotix " or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, will reveal an AI-powered humanoid robot for public interaction in New York City's Times Square for the grand opening of tm:rw's first freestanding storefront. tm:rw is a retail platform that showcases innovative technology and new brands in a creative playground destination for visitors to discover, try and play with the latest emerging ideas.

Realbotix, in partnership with tm:rw, will be showcasing a full-bodied conversational AI robot at 220 W. 42nd Street, New York, starting September 25, 2025. Visitors to Times Square, where annual foot traffic exceeds 100,000,000 visitors 1 , will have the chance to meet Aria, Realbotix's flagship robot, and experience her ability to interact with people in real time. Serving as a social greeter and brand ambassador, Aria will demonstrate how humanoid robots can be integrated into customer-facing environments while also assisting visitors in all major languages; an important feature for the millions of international tourists who pass through Times Square each year.

"We're proud to collaborate with Realbotix and bring this incredible AI innovation exclusively to tm:rw Times Square. Having Aria as part of our store marks a milestone in merging robotics with everyday life, and we're excited to showcase what the future looks like when technology and human imagination work hand in hand," said Nathalie Bernce, founder of tm:rw.

For Realbotix, this collaboration provides an opportunity to showcase the commercial applications of its technology in one of the highest-traffic retail destinations in the world. Times Square welcomes millions of pedestrians annually, offering unmatched visibility and direct interaction with a diverse global audience.

"Working with tm:rw in Times Square highlights how humanoid robots can bring measurable value to retailers, brands, and customers," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "This partnership allows us to demonstrate the scalability of our technology in real-world settings while positioning Realbotix at the center of a rapidly expanding market for social AI and humanoid robots."

Investors, media and partners in the New York City area interested in interacting live with Aria are encouraged to come into tm:rw Times Square and speak with the Marketing and Business Development teams on-site.

About Realbotix
Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok .

About tm:rw
tm:rw exists as a destination for the extraordinary—where design, innovation, and well-being shape the future. It's a platform for creators to break boundaries and for people to step into the next era of innovation—discovering, experiencing and shaping what's possible. This is tm:rw. Where the next is now. For more information, please visit seeyoutmrw.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: contact@realbotix.com

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: contact@realbotix.com

media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Coinbase GlobalCOINNASDAQ:COINBlockchain Investing
COIN
The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin Well Expands Rewards Program To Include The Bitcoin Well Points Store

Bitcoin Well Expands Rewards Program To Include The Bitcoin Well Points Store

(TheNewswire)

Edmonton, Alberta May 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the Bitcoin Well points store, an expansion to the existing rewards program.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Cat Syndicate

Exclusive Cat Coins Offer

To celebrate the commencement of gold production at our Paulsens Gold Operation (“Paulsens”), Black Cat Syndicate Limited (“Black Cat” or the “Company”) is excited to offer shareholders an exclusive opportunity to purchase a Black Cat embossed, one ounce (1oz) commemorative gold coin to mark this milestone (“Cat Coin”).

Keep reading...Show less
Neptune GBX

Neptune GBX: Full Service Precious Metals Dealer and Exchange Operator


Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Release of Bitcoin Well - A Revolutionary Bitcoin Rewards Incentive Program

Bitcoin Well Announces Release of Bitcoin Well - A Revolutionary Bitcoin Rewards Incentive Program

(TheNewswire)

Edmonton, Alberta June 13 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that it has launched its Bitcoin (Wishing) Well to reward loyal customers and encourage customer activity.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Majestic Releases 2023 Annual Report

First Majestic Releases 2023 Annual Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Annual Report (the "Report") titled "20 Years. The Silver Evolution". The Report encompasses the Company's vision and mission, its values, its commitment to achieving its goals, and its 20-year evolution to becoming one of the world's largest silver producers.

"It is with great pleasure that we release our 20-year anniversary Annual Report, reflecting on the incredible journey that First Majestic has been on," said Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "Not unlike the silver market, the past two decades have proved both very successful and challenging for the Company. Yet with each setback, we have come together as a business, embraced change, and grown into a substantial enterprise in a relatively short amount of time."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding a Bitcoin above soil, with an Australian flag background.

OKX Arrives in Australia with New Crypto Platform

California-based blockchain firm OKX has rolled out a new self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) platform in Australia. SMSFs allow members to directly manage and control their retirement investment.

According to a Tuesday (September 16) report, the platform offers “institutional-grade” custody, multi-signature wallets and monthly proof-of-reserves covering 22 highly traded assets.

“Trustees have been crying out for institutional-grade infrastructure that doesn’t compromise on compliance or security. That’s exactly what we’ve built,” OKX Australia CEO Kate Cooper told Crypto News Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue digital wallet icon, Bitcoin coins and smartphone app on a blue background.

Coinbase Expands USDC Rewards to Canada

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) said on Tuesday (September 16) that it is rolling out rewards on USD Coin (USDC) balances for Canadian users, offering returns of up to 4.5 percent

This marks the first time Canadians can automatically earn interest-like payouts simply by holding USDC on the platform. Coinbase customers in Canada will receive 4.1 percent annualized rewards on their USDC, paid weekly.

Members of Coinbase One, the company’s subscription service, can boost the rate to 4.5 percent on up to US$30,000 in holdings, while any amount above that earns the base 4.1 percent.

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Bitcoin coins stacked against a purple background.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin ETFs Log Biggest Inflows Since July

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (September 17) as of 9:00 a.m. UTC.

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin coin beside letter blocks spelling "ETF" on a green background.

Crypto Market Update: Spot Bitcoin ETFs See US$553 Million in Inflows, Dormant Whale Resurfaces

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (September 12) as of 9:00 a.m. UTC.

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.

Keep reading...Show less
Facade of New York Stock Exchange with columns and flags.

Crypto Market Update: Klarna Raises US$1.37 Billion in IPO, SEC Shares Crypto Blueprint

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (September 10) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.

Keep reading...Show less
LED stock display with green graph and numbers.

Crypto Market Update: CoinShares Prepares for Nasdaq Listing, Robinhood Secures S&P 500 Spot

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (September 8) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Base Metals Investing

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project