InMed Announces Successful Completion of Pharmacokinetic Studies in Large Animal Model for Its Alzheimer's Disease Candidate INM-901

InMed Announces Successful Completion of Pharmacokinetic Studies in Large Animal Model for Its Alzheimer's Disease Candidate INM-901

  • Data demonstrate a favorable bioavailability profile of INM-901 oral formulation
  • Data will support design and planning of first in human clinical trials
  • Preparing for pre-IND meeting with the FDA

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the successful completion of pharmacokinetic ("PK") studies in large animal models for its Alzheimer's disease candidate INM-901.

This marks the first preclinical study in which the oral formulation of INM-901 was administered in large animals. The results provide additional data in guiding decisions in the design of a human Phase 1 clinical trial program.

Positive PK and Neurological Assessment Results

Over a seven-day dosing period, the studies demonstrated robust bioavailability in in vivo models. INM-901 achieved what is anticipated to be therapeutic levels of systemic exposure, supporting its potential utility in neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.

In addition, neurological assessments evaluating general attitude, behavior, and motor function revealed no adverse neural or behavioral effects, reinforcing the compound's favorable profile and supporting its continued advancement toward first-in-human clinical trials.

In parallel, InMed has completed additional chemistry, manufacturing, and controls ("CMC") development to scale the INM-901 manufacturing process in preparation for Investigational New Drug ("IND")-enabling studies and regulatory interaction with the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA').

Dr. Eric Hsu, Senior Vice President, Preclinical Research and Development at InMed, commented, "The successful completion of our first large animal PK study is very encouraging for the INM-901 program. The data supports the clinical applicability of our INM-901 oral formulation and provides important insights as we plan and design our IND-enabling studies and Phase 1 clinical trials. Furthermore, the neurological assessments strengthen our confidence in the compound's overall safety profile."

Next development steps:

  • Advancing CMC activities for scale-up and supply
  • Dose ranging studies in two species
  • Preparing for a pre-IND meeting with the FDA
  • GLP-enabling studies to support an IND submission

To learn more about the INM-901program, please visit the website at: https://www.inmedpharma.com/pharmaceutical/inm-901-for-alzheimers-disease/.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Colin Clancy
Vice President, Investor Relations
and Corporate Communications
T: +1.604.416.0999
E: ir@inmedpharma.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "potential", "possible", "would" and similar expressions. Such statements, based as they are on current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown, many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements about: the efficacy of INM-901; the favorable bioavailability profile of INM-901 oral formulation; planning and preparation for pre-IND meeting with the FDA; positive results demonstrating robust bioavailability of INM-901; no adverse neural or behavioral effects using INM-901; the clinical applicability of our INM-901 oral formulation; INM-901's overall safety profile and next development steps including advancing CMC, dose ranging and GLP studies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed's stand-alone business is disclosed in InMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274918

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

InMed PharmaceuticalsINMNASDAQ:INMPharmaceutical Investing
INM
InMed Pharmaceuticals
Sign up to get your FREE

InMed Pharmaceuticals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals

Innovating cannabinoid-inspired medicines, backed by real revenue and a clear path to value

Innovating cannabinoid-inspired medicines, backed by real revenue and a clear path to value Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals: Innovating Cannabinoid-inspired Medicines, Backed by Real Revenue and Clear Path to Value

Keep Reading...
InMed Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for its first quarter of... Keep Reading...
Inmed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. John Bathery to Its Board of Directors

Inmed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. John Bathery to Its Board of Directors

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Mr. John Bathery to its Board of Directors,... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. Neil Klompas to It's Board of Directors

InMed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. Neil Klompas to It's Board of Directors

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Mr. Neil Klompas, CPA, CA to its Board of... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Advances INM-901 program, addressing multiple key biological pathways implicated in Alzheimer's disease pathology Further develops INM-089 demonstrating neuroprotection in the treatment of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Cash of $11.1M to support pharmaceutical developments into the fourth... Keep Reading...
Canada maple leaves on left and pharmaceutical pills in red and blue on right.

4 Best-performing Canadian Pharma Stocks of 2025

From established players to up-and-coming firms, Canada's pharmaceutical landscape is diverse and dynamic.Canadian drug companies are working to discover and develop major innovations amidst an increasingly competitive global landscape. Rising technologies such as artificial intelligence are... Keep Reading...
Thian Chew, CEO of Invion

New Deal Could Spark Invion’s Entry into Pet Cancer Market, CEO Says

Invion’s (ASX:IVX,OTC Pink:IVIXF) Photosoft cancer treatment technology has entered an important milestone, thanks to a new collaboration deal with Taiwanese firm Protect Animal Health, to undertake studies to treat cancer in pets.“The significance of this recent collaboration is (that) now... Keep Reading...
Appoints global biopharma leader Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director to support next phase of strategic growth

Appoints global biopharma leader Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director to support next phase of strategic growth

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director, effective 27 October 2025.Paul Carter is a highly... Keep Reading...
Medicine capsule showing active ingredients.

5 Biggest Pharma Stocks in 2025

The pharmaceutical industry is a major player in the overall life science sector, responsible for developing and manufacturing the majority of prescription drugs. Companies in this space are constantly researching and creating innovative treatments for various medical conditions. In recent... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics

Keep Reading...
Seegnal Inc. (TSXV:SEGN)

Seegnal Inc. Announces Extension of Maccabi Health Services Contract

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in SaaS clinical division support solutions, is pleased to announce that effective September 8, 2025, it has amended its contract with Maccabi Health Services ("Maccabi") for an additional six years and has also expanded... Keep Reading...

Latest News

InMed Pharmaceuticals
Sign up to get your FREE

InMed Pharmaceuticals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cartier Metallurgical Testwork Program is Underway at Cadillac

Standard Lithium to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

VVC - Strategic Exit of Gloria Copper Project in Mexico

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Metallurgical Testwork Program is Underway at Cadillac

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Strategic Exit of Gloria Copper Project in Mexico

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Reports First Drill Hole at Trapper North Zone of Radar Property Intercepts Extensive Oxide

Oil and Gas Investing

Record Gas Production Milestone Achieved

Lithium Investing

Ontario Lithium Project Development Update

Gold Investing

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold