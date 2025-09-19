Inflection Resources Announces CFO Update

Inflection Resources Announces CFO Update

(TheNewswire)

Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU OTCQB: AUCUF FSE: 5VJ) (the "Company" or "Inflection") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Cross as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective immediately

Mr. Cross is a Chartered Professional Accountant ("CPA") who brings 28 years of accounting experience, primarily in the mining and mineral exploration sector.  Mr. Cross is a co-founder of Cross Davis & Company, a CPA firm that has focused on providing accounting and management services to publicly listed companies since 2010.

Inflection would like to thank Mr. Philip Yee who previously served in the role of CFO for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future business ventures.

About Inflection Resources Ltd. Inflection is a technically driven copper-gold focused mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AUCU", on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUCUF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "5FJ", with projects in New South Wales, Australia. For more information, please visit the Company website at www.inflectionresources.com .

Inflection is part of the NewQuest Capital Group which is an entrepreneurial, discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of early-stage mineral exploration projects globally.  Further information about NewQuest can be found at www.nqcapitalgroup.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Alistair Waddell

President and CEO

alistair@inflectionresources.com

For further information, please contact:

Brennan Zerb

Investor Relations Manager

+1 (778) 867-5016

bzerb@inflectionresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration expenditures by AngloGold Ashanti, amount of drilling, commencement and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, AngloGold Ashanti's anticipated funding of the Phase II Exploration Expenditures and timing thereof, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Company's exploration plans. the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated June 12, 2020 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Inflection Resources Ltd.AUCU:CNXCNSX:AUCUGold Investing
AUCU:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Inflection Resources Ltd.

Inflection Resources Ltd.

Inflection Resources Ltd is a technology-driven gold and gold-copper focused mineral exploration company with projects in Eastern Australia. The company has a portfolio of drill-ready projects in New South Wales and in Queensland. Its project includes AI Project, Northern New South Wales Project, Carron Project.

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Gold Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Zeus Resources (ASX:ZEU)

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup lumps of gold on wooden table.

Discovery to Production: How Juniors are Rewriting the Gold Resource Playbook

Amid a sustained strong gold price, new opportunities are emerging for junior gold explorers to turn their discoveries into cashflow, not through the traditional M&A route, but through pathways to self-production. It’s a shift that is not only reshaping valuations and investor expectations, but the very nature of the junior mining sector.

For decades, the junior gold mining model has been predictable: make a discovery, build a resource, and then sell the project to a major producer. The goal was to de-risk an asset just enough to catch the attention of a larger company with the capital and processing infrastructure needed to bring it into production.

But as the gold price climbs and the competitive landscape tightens, that playbook could be changing — or at least, branching out. Increasingly, juniors are bypassing the “flip” stage and moving directly into production themselves.

Keep reading...Show less
Zeus Resources Limited

Zeus Resources Limited

Keep reading...Show less
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Breaks US$3,700, Then Falls as Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve held its sixth meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (September 16) to Wednesday (September 17) amid slowing growth in the country's jobs market.

The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to the 4 to 4.25 percent range. It marks the first cut of 2025, after holding at the 4.25 to 4.5 percent range since December 2024.

Despite August consumer price index (CPI) data showing inflation rose to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent in July, a weakening labor market became the focus of the Fed’s dual mandate of stable prices and maximum employment.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Industrial Metals Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars On Report, HPA Scoping Study

rare earth investing

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Lithium Investing

Landsat Data Shaping Lithium-Mining Plans at Nevada’s Thacker Pass