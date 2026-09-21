Inflection Expands Australian Copper-Gold Exploration Portfolio With Seven Undrilled Targets In South Australia

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 21, 2026: Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU) (OTCQB: AUCUF) (FSE: 5VJ) ("Inflection" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of the Fortitude Project, a district-scale portfolio of 100%-owned, royalty-free exploration licences covering approximately 2,660 square kilometres in South Australia's Gawler Craton (Figure 1). The portfolio includes seven high-priority, undrilled targets, six prospective for concealed iron oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") and iron sulphide copper-gold ("ISCG") systems, plus one separate gold target.
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Summary Highlights:
Alistair Waddell, President and CEO of Inflection Resources, states: "The Fortitude Project marks Inflection's entry into South Australia and adds a large, 100%-owned copper-gold search space to our existing portfolio in New South Wales and the Northern Territory. Across approximately 2,660 square kilometres, we have identified seven undrilled targets within the broader Olympic IOCG Province, where major copper-gold deposits demonstrate the scale of mineral systems that can occur beneath cover. Importantly, these targets were generated using an integrated mineral-systems approach rather than selecting isolated geophysical anomalies. Our next step is to systematically refine and rank the targets with geophysics and 3D modelling before advancing the strongest opportunities toward drilling."
Fortitude Project - A New South Australian Copper-Gold Portfolio
The Fortitude Project expands Inflection's wholly owned copper-gold pipeline and complements the Company's existing projects in New South Wales where it has two exploration agreements with AngloGold Ashanti and the IOCG-focused Endurance Project in the Northern Territory. The South Australian tenure is situated within the Gawler Craton and Mt Woods Complex, in the broader Olympic Dam IOCG Province and located near the Stuart Highway and established mining infrastructure.
IOCG deposits are large hydrothermal systems in which copper and gold occur with abundant iron oxides such as hematite and magnetite; some systems also contain significant quantities of uranium, silver and rare earth elements. These mineral systems can be large and vertically extensive, but in South Australia they are commonly concealed beneath younger, post-mineral sediments, so there is no surface expression.
Figure 1: Location of the Fortitude Project in South Australia relative to major IOCG deposits and the Stuart Highway. Orange polygons represent Inflection Resources' 100%-owned exploration licences.
South Australia IOCG Deposits
South Australia contains an exceptional concentration of large IOCG deposits and advanced discoveries, including Olympic Dam, Oak Dam, Carrapateena and Prominent Hill. BHP's 2026 Annual Report notes that, as at 30 June 2026, the defined Olympic Dam open-cut sulphide Mineral Resource is 3,990 Mt Measured at 0.63% Cu, 0.20 kg/t U3O8, 0.33 g/t Au and 1 g/t Ag and 3,400 Mt Indicated at 0.58% Cu, 0.20 kg/t U3O8, 0.24 g/t Au and 1 g/t Ag. BHP also reports defined underground sulphide Mineral Resources of 840 Mt Measured at 1.59% Cu, 0.47 kg/t U3O8, 0.62 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag and 540 Mt Indicated at 1.56% Cu, 0.45 kg/t U3O8, 0.57 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag (Reference 1). The scale of Olympic Dam illustrates the province's capacity to host world-class, polymetallic systems.
The regional geological framework predominantly comprises Archean-to-Mesoproterozoic basement affected by the Hiltaba-Gawler Range magmatic-hydrothermal event. Large portions of this fertile basement remain hidden beneath post-mineral cover, so bedrock geology must be interpreted from magnetic, gravity and electrical geophysical datasets, supported by any nearby drilling and regional geology.
Seven Undrilled Targets Across a District-Scale Land Position
Inflection has identified seven targets across the Fortitude Project (Figures 1 and 2). The targets have not yet been tested by drilling. Each target is defined by its structural setting, magnetic and gravity architecture, interpreted alteration and estimated depth to target. The current inventory includes six IOCG/ISCG targets and one intrusion-associated gold target. The portfolio is 100%-owned and royalty-free.
Click Image To View Full SizeFortitude Project map showing exploration licences and the seven target locations on magnetic imagery
Figure 2: Fortitude Project exploration licences and seven priority targets on regional reduced-to-pole total magnetic intensity imagery (Gawler Craton airborne survey - merged data packages
https://pid.sarig.sa.gov.au/dataset/mesac151).
Targeting Concealed IOCG and ISCG Mineral Systems
The Fortitude portfolio was generated by defining a geologically prospective search space within a known, endowed IOCG province and then progressively reducing that search space using a mineral-systems methodology developed by Douglas Haynes. The IOCG mineral-systems model links a fertile source of metals and fluids to crustal-scale structural conduits that focus fluid flow into favourable chemical or structural traps where iron oxides, copper and gold are deposited. The Company therefore looks beyond isolated magnetic or gravity anomalies and evaluates the critical processes required to generate and preserve mineralisation, including source fertility, crustal-scale architecture, fluid transport, focusing and chemical deposition.
At target scale, 3D inversion and source modelling using geophysical signatures such as aeromagnetics and Bouguer gravity are used to estimate the depth and geometry of the targeted geophysical responses. Targets are ranked at the level of the critical mineral-system processes they represent, rather than just by the apparent strength of a single geophysical anomaly and then assessed against regional-scale geophysical data and complexity, geological interpretation, depth and access. Induced polarisation ("IP") is planned to further define individual targets by testing for chargeable zones possibly indicative of sulphide accumulations in the basement rocks where cover conditions permit. Locally, where highly conductive cover reduces the effectiveness of IP, magnetotelluric ("MT") or other appropriate electrical methods may be considered. This multi-scale approach is designed to reduce the concealed search space systematically and focus capital for drilling on exploration models supported by several independent vectors. In addition, more detailed gravity, aeromagnetics and associated 3D modelling will be considered.
Details of Individual Targets
Lebam Target: The Lebam target (Figure 3) is positioned on a regional-scale, northeast-trending interpreted fault corridor. The target has a coincident Bouguer gravity anomaly, aligned magnetic anomalies and a preliminary interpreted target depth of approximately 200 metres.
Beadell II Target: A highly ranked target based on current geological and geophysical criteria. It lies on a larger, interpreted fault corridor with a distinct magnetic anomaly (Figure 3) and Bouguer gravity response. The target is interpreted to be located at approximately 150 metres depth.
Anne Target: Interpreted to represent an IOCG target positioned on a set of short, discontinuous faults adjacent to a major east-west fault system. The target is characterised by a distinct magnetic anomaly, and an encouraging Bouguer gravity response. The source of the Anne target is interpreted to be at approximately 150 metres depth. Its combination of shallow cover and structural complexity makes it a candidate for early advancement following access review, inversion modelling and detailed magnetic, gravity and if appropriate, electrical surveys.
Central Target: Interpreted to represent an IOCG target located on a complex, large-scale interpreted fault. It is defined by a complex magnetic anomaly with an associated Bouguer gravity response. The source of the aeromagnetic anomaly is interpreted to be at approximately 250 metres depth. Central's scale, structural setting and geophysical complexity likely warrant a detailed gravity survey, preliminary 3D inversion and appropriate electrical geophysics before a drilling decision.
Figure 3: Magnetic imagery for the Lebam and Beadell II targets. Magenta boxes indicate the current target areas. The maps and target outlines are interpretations and are not evidence of mineralisation (Gawler Craton airborne survey - merged data packages https://pid.sarig.sa.gov.au/dataset/mesac151).
Tallaringa Target: Interpreted to represent an IOCG target hosted within prospective Mt Woods Complex granulites and positioned on larger faults. The target displays a Bouguer gravity gradient and occurs along the margin of a magnetic-high domain. Tallaringa is interpreted at approximately 300 metres depth. Follow-up will include inversion modelling, detailed magnetic and gravity surveys and appropriate electrical geophysics, subject to assessment of land-access considerations.
Pile Hill Target: Interpreted to represent an IOCG target situated on a fault with a locally coincident magnetic anomaly and Bouguer gravity response. At an interpreted depth of approximately 150 metres, Pile Hill is one of the shallower targets in the portfolio. Additional geophysics is under consideration prior to first-pass drilling.
Nolake Complex Target: Interpreted to represent a differentiated intrusion-associated gold target. Nolake comprises a complex, variably polarised magnetic anomaly within a magnetically quiet domain at an interpreted depth of approximately 300 metres. Nolake will be evaluated with 3D inversion, detailed gravity and aeromagnetic surveys and appropriate electrical methods.
Staged Exploration Strategy - Progressive Search-Space Reduction:
Inflection's exploration strategy is to progressively reduce a large, concealed search space to a small number of drill-ready targets by testing the critical components of the mineral system at the scale at which each operates. The Company will validate historical geological and geophysical information, review prior exploration and construct a preliminary 3D framework, while advancing access, heritage and permitting requirements.
Priority targets will then be covered by 400 to 1,000 metre-spaced Bouguer gravity surveys to better constrain source geometry, scale and depth. Electrical geophysics such as IP will be used where cover conditions permit to test for chargeable and resistive zones potentially associated with sulphides or hydrothermal alteration. Each new dataset will be integrated with evidence for system fertility, structural architecture, fluid pathways, focusing sites and depositional traps. Initial drilling will focus on targets where the technical evaluation justifies drill testing, subject to land access, heritage, environmental and regulatory approvals.
Douglas Haynes
Douglas Haynes is an internationally recognised economic geologist with more than 50 years of mineral-exploration experience. Douglas held senior technical positions with Western Mining Corporation before serving as Chief Geologist, Minerals with BHP Minerals and BHP Billiton Minerals. During his career, he contributed to major discoveries including Olympic Dam, Wirrda Well, Nifty, Yandan, Ernest Henry and Kamoa. Douglas received the 2015 PDAC Thayer Lindsley International Discovery Award for his role in the discovery of the Kamoa Copper Deposit owned by Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Native Title, Heritage and Land Access:
Inflection has commenced formal engagement with the Antakirinja Matu-Yankunytjatjara Aboriginal Corporation ("AMYAC"), the registered Native Title body for the relevant region. A Native Title Mining and Land Access Agreement for Exploration is being progressed and engagement with pastoral stations is underway. Heritage surveys will be completed before ground-disturbing activities and exploration will proceed in consultation with Traditional Owners, pastoralists and other stakeholders and subject to all required land access, heritage, environmental and regulatory approvals.
Qualified Person and Data Verification:
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Carl Swensson (FAusIMM), a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Swensson is not independent, as he is a director of the Company's subsidiary and a shareholder of the Company. Olympic Dam and the other regional mines and mineral deposits described in this news release are geological analogues only and do not imply that similar mineralisation is present on Inflection's exploration licences. The Olympic Dam Mineral Resource information is taken from BHP's public disclosure and has not been independently verified by the Company's QP. Mr. Swensson has verified the geological and geophysical data and target interpretations underlying this disclosure through review of the underlying datasets and Company interpretations. Regional geophysical data were obtained from publicly available government sources. The Company did not conduct the original surveys and therefore did not apply acquisition-stage QA/QC; the original acquisition and associated QA/QC procedures were not independently verified.
Reference:
1. BHP Annual Report 2026, pp. 214-219 (Mineral Resources as at 30 June 2026; JORC Code 2012).
About Inflection's South Australia Projects:
The Company is systematically exploring for large copper-gold deposits in South Australia, approximately 290 km northwest of BHP's Olympic Dam mine. The Company has approximately 2,660 km² of 100%-owned exploration licences covering a wide variety of large geophysical targets that were generated by Dr. Douglas Haynes.
About Inflection Resources Ltd.
Inflection is a gold-copper-focused mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AUCU", on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUCUF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "5VJ", with projects in New South Wales, South Australia and the Northern Territory, Australia. For more information, visit the Company website at www.inflectionresources.com.
NewQuest Capital Group
Inflection is part of the NewQuest Capital Group, an entrepreneurial, discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of early-stage mineral exploration projects globally. Further information about NewQuest can be found at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.
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On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Alistair Waddell
President and CEO
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For further information, please contact:
Brennan Zerb
+1 (778) 867-5016
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration expenditures, amount of drilling, commencement and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties and timing thereof, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Company's exploration plans, the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals, including any required CSE approvals, permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as the risk factors in the Company's most recent continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.
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