Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) ("IRT"), a multifamily real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") approved an increase in the size of the Board from ten to eleven directors, with such increase to become effective as of, and contingent upon, the completion of IRT's merger with Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) (the "Merger"). The Board also appointed John A. Schissel and Ola Oyinsan Hixon to the Board, with such appointments to become effective as of, and contingent upon, the completion of the Merger. Each of Mr. Schissel and Ms. Hixon will serve until IRT's next annual meeting of stockholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.
"We are pleased to welcome John and Ola to IRT's Board," said Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and CEO of IRT. "Their appointments will broaden the experience and diversity of perspectives represented on our Board, and they bring invaluable skills and expertise from their leadership in the REIT and capital markets industries."
Mr. Schissel has served as a trustee of Centerspace since 2016 and as that board's chairman since 2021. He has over 30 years of experience in the capital markets and as an executive for both public and private real estate company platforms, including his current role as President and Chief Operating Officer of Carr Properties, a privately held REIT. Mr. Schissel previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH), the nation's largest owner and operator of single-family rental homes, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BRE Properties, Inc., a formerly NYSE-listed multifamily REIT that was acquired by Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) in 2014.
Ms. Hixon has served as a trustee of Centerspace since 2024, and as a member of that board's Compensation and Nominating and Governance Committees. She is a Managing Director at PGIM and a portfolio manager on its U.S. Value-Add equity team, where she is responsible for investment strategy, transactions, asset management, and investor relations, primarily for the firm's affordable housing and impact fund strategies. Ms. Hixon previously served as a Principal at KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), overseeing portfolio and asset management for real estate private equity funds. Previously, Ms. Hixon worked at Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX), where she managed the multifamily portfolio company, LivCor, and the single-family home portfolio company Invitation Homes, and earlier worked at The JBG Companies, UBS, and the investment banking division of Citigroup.
About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT), an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a REIT that owns and operates multifamily communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity-rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT's main investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to stockholders through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on IRT's website, www.irtliving.com .
About Centerspace
Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2026, Centerspace owned 47 apartment communities consisting of 10,456 units located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Utah. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace in 2026 by USA Today and for the seventh consecutive year in 2026 by the Minnesota Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including, but not limited to, the expected timing of completion of the Merger with Centerspace, the expected appointment of the new directors, with such appointments to become effective as of, and contingent upon, the completion of the Merger and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, estimates, uncertainties and other important factors that change over time and could cause actual results to differ materially from any results, performance, or events expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including as a result of the factors referenced below. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of those words and similar expressions. Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that IRT's and Centerspace's expectations will be achieved. The following factors, among others, could cause our future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: IRT's and Centerspace's ability to complete the Merger on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties related to satisfaction of the closing conditions to consummate the transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between Centerspace and IRT; delays in completing the Merger involving Centerspace and IRT; the ability of Centerspace and IRT to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatment of the transaction; the ability to complete the transaction and integration of Centerspace and IRT successfully; and other factors that may affect the future results of Centerspace and IRT.
Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Centerspace's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2026, each of which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the "Investor Relations" section of Centerspace's website, www.centerspacehomes.com , under the heading "Investors" and in other documents Centerspace files with the SEC, and in IRT's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2026, each of which is on file with the SEC and available on IRT's website, www.irtliving.com , under the heading "Investors" and in other documents IRT files with the SEC.
All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Neither Centerspace nor IRT assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or other factors affecting forward-looking statements that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. If Centerspace or IRT updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that Centerspace or IRT will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.
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IRT Investor Relations Contact
Stephanie Krewson-Kelly
267.270.4815
SKrewson@IRTLiving.com