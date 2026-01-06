The Conversation (0)
January 06, 2026
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam Project
17 July 2025
Pacgold
Advancing Tier-1 exploration at Alice River in Northern Queensland and leveraging near-term gold production at White Dam in South Australia Keep Reading...
21 December 2025
Maiden Drilling Intersects High Grade Antimony at St George
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Maiden Drilling Intersects High Grade Antimony at St GeorgeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 December 2025
Trading Halt
17 December 2025
Approval Received to Restart White Dam Heap Leach Irrigation
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Approval Received to Restart White Dam Heap Leach IrrigationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 December 2025
St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km AnomalyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 December 2025
Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project Acquisition
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project AcquisitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
Silverco Completes Promontorio Dewatering; Rehabilitation Work Underway
Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce several key operational and technical milestones at its 100%-owned Cusi Project in Mexico. The Company has successfully completed the dewatering of the underground workings at Promontorio and has commenced... Keep Reading...
3h
Stonegate Capital Partners Mid-Quarter Update on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26
Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF). Flagship Project: Heliostar continued to advance its flagship Ana Paula project in Guerrero as a high-grade underground development asset, now... Keep Reading...
9h
Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Closing of $50 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing
Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF) (OTCQX: FGOVF) (the "Company" or "Freegold "), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated December 19, 2025, the Company has closed its upsized brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $49,999,950 (the... Keep Reading...
10h
Locksley Confirms Continuous High Grade Mineralized Silver Corridor at its Mojave Project in California
Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF and LKYLY) announced it has confirmed a continuous, high grade mineralized silver corridor at its Mojave Project in California following extensive surface reconnaissance and rock chip sampling across the North Block. The results materially... Keep Reading...
11h
Pinnacle Interprets Multiple New Targets from LiDAR Survey at El Potrero
(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - January 6, 2026 - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the airborne LiDAR survey recently flown over the high-grade El Potrero... Keep Reading...
12h
Rio Silver Highlights High-Grade Silver up to 6.26 g/t Au and 991 g/t Ag over 0.70 metres at Maria Norte and Advances a Clear Near-Term Development Path in Peru
Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Maria Norte gold-silver-lead-zinc Project in central Peru, following the completion of recent technical work and site activities conducted in accordance with National Instrument... Keep Reading...
