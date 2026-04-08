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April 08, 2026
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Pacgold delivers first gold production at White Dam Project
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INN Article Notification
17 July 2025
Pacgold
Advancing Tier-1 exploration at Alice River in Northern Queensland and leveraging near-term gold production at White Dam in South Australia Keep Reading...
25 March
St George Geochem Extends Gold and Antimony Anomalies
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced St George Geochem Extends Gold and Antimony AnomaliesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 March
White Dam Continues to Deliver Promising Drill Results
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced White Dam Continues to Deliver Promising Drill ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 March
Heap Leach Re-crush to Commence at White Dam Gold Project
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Heap Leach Re-crush to Commence at White Dam Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 February
Profit Share Agreement on Wadnaminga Project
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Profit Share Agreement on Wadnaminga ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 February
High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling Results
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
Lahontan Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement For an Aggregate of $13.6M
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG,OTC:LGCXF) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (FSE: Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of March 12, 2026, March 17, 2026, March 20, 2026, March 24, 2026 and April 2, 2026, it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered... Keep Reading...
3h
Lahontan Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement For an Aggregate of $13.6M
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG,OTC:LGCXF) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (FSE: Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of March 12, 2026, March 17, 2026, March 20, 2026, March 24, 2026 and April 2, 2026, it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered... Keep Reading...
8h
VIDEO - BTV Explores Thesis Gold, Lion Copper & Gold, Brixton Metals, North American Iron, Quimbaya Gold, Canstar Resources, Capitan Silver
Watch on BNN Bloomberg nationalWednesday, April 8 at 7:30 PM EST & Saturday, April 11 at 8 PM EST Tune into BTV and Discover Investment Opportunities. As capital flows back into the resource sector, BTV - Business Television showcases companies converting exploration success and strategic... Keep Reading...
8h
VIDEO - BTV Explores Thesis Gold, Lion Copper & Gold, Brixton Metals, North American Iron, Quimbaya Gold, Canstar Resources, Capitan Silver
Watch on BNN Bloomberg nationalWednesday, April 8 at 7:30 PM EST & Saturday, April 11 at 8 PM EST Tune into BTV and Discover Investment Opportunities. As capital flows back into the resource sector, BTV - Business Television showcases companies converting exploration success and strategic... Keep Reading...
12h
RZOLV Reports Approximately 97.0% Gold Recovery on Complex Copper-Gold Ore Without Pretreatment, Highlighting Potential to Simplify Flowsheets Versus Cyanide
New test results support RZOLV as a potential breakthrough solution for complex gold-copper ores, with the potential to avoid cyanide-related SART complexity Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (OTCQB: RZOLF) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of recent metallurgical... Keep Reading...
12h
RZOLV Reports Approximately 97.0% Gold Recovery on Complex Copper-Gold Ore Without Pretreatment, Highlighting Potential to Simplify Flowsheets Versus Cyanide
New test results support RZOLV as a potential breakthrough solution for complex gold-copper ores, with the potential to avoid cyanide-related SART complexity Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (OTCQB: RZOLF) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of recent metallurgical... Keep Reading...
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