iMetal Resources Inc. announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3,000,000. In connection with closing of the Placement, the Company issued 16,666,667 units at a price of $0.12 per NFT Unit, and 6,666,667 flow-through units at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit. Each NFT Unit and FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V: IMR)(OTCBB:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") for gross proceeds of $3,000,000. In connection with closing of the Placement, the Company issued 16,666,667 units (each, an "NFT Unit") at a price of $0.12 per NFT Unit, and 6,666,667 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit

Each NFT Unit and FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.20 until April 7, 2024. The common shares forming part of the FT Units will qualify as flow-through shares within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Placement included participation by Funds Managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, which subscribed for FT Units and agreed to waive entitlement to 2,644,669 Warrants they would otherwise have been entitled to receive in connection with their subscription. As a result, a total of 20,688,665 Warrants were issued to subscribers in connection with the Placement.

Proceeds from the Placement will be used for the development of the Company's Gowganda West Project, as well as development of the Kerrs Gold Deposit and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with completion of the Placement, the Company paid $161,548 and issued 1,289,893 Warrants to certain arms-length third parties who assisted by introducing subscribers to the Company. All securities issued in connection with the Placement are subject to a statutory hold period until August 8, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 2,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The Options vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of $0.33 until April 8, 2027.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

A Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. iMetal is focused on advancing its Gowganda West Project that borders the Juby Project, an advanced exploration-stage gold project located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.
saf@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

iMetal ResourcesTSXV:IMRGold Investing
IMR:CA
iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources (TSXV:IMR) is a Canadian gold exploration and development company targeting highly prospective regions across Canada. The company owns properties in the mining-friendly provinces of Ontario and Quebec, including its wholly owned flagship Gowganda West project. Ontario and Quebec were ranked second and third respectively among Canadian provinces in the Fraser Institute’s 2019 survey of mining companies.

iMetal Resources’ Gowganda West gold project is located west of the Ontario town of Gowganda and southwest of Kirkland Lake, a prominent gold region. Recent geological data indicates similarities between the project location and the prolific mining camps near Kirkland Lake, Timmins and Val D’or. The company specifically intends to follow up on exploration work that has identified similar Archean-aged metasediments to those associated with deposits discovered near Kirkland Lake and Timmins. This project is accessible year-round via a paved highway and is surrounded by nearby mines and infrastructure, including property owned by Caldas Gold Corp. (TSXV:CGC).

The Gowganda West project is in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, which runs from the Kapuskasing structural zone to the Quebec border. The Abitibi Greenstone Belt is home to more than 180 million ounces of gold that have been discovered since the first mining camps were established in the area in the 1980s. Initial exploration work conducted on the property in 2019 returned intervals of 0.41g/t gold over 19.5 meters.

iMetals Resources Gowganda Project

The Gowganda West gold project is located in an area with promising mineralization that has seen limited historical exploration. The area was originally thought to be underlaid by barren meta-sediments covered by glacial overburden; however, prospecting and sampling have already identified numerous gold targets on the property.

The Gowganda land package follows the projected eastward extension of the structural trend that enabled Caldas Gold Corp.’s Juby project, which holds an estimated 2.2 Moz of gold in the inferred and indicated categories. The neighboring Juby open pit mine is close to the border as well, which could provide additional yields if that mine’s resources overlap with iMetal Resources Inc.’s Gowganda West gold project.

“The gold zones that include the Juby deposit as defined by Temex occur along and within the Tyrell Shear Zone that trends south-easterly and appears to strike onto iMetal’s ground. We look forward to following up this mineralized trend and drill testing this anomaly further,” said Johan Grandin, President and CEO of iMetal. “This area requires further exploration surface work this summer with the potential of further I.P. geophysical surveys and further drill testing of IP defined targets of which there is certainly no shortage of targets to drill test.”

iMetal Resources began an exploration program that included stripping and sampling on a target area that had previously been identified by the technical team. Sampling conducted in 2011 returned 18.71 g/t gold within 2,000 meters of the Juby zone, causing iMetal to recover several additional samples in 2020 that have been sent to the lab with assay results pending.

iMetal Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Flagship Gowganda West property is both highly prospective and underexplored, with initial results from 0.3 g/t gold up to 6.0 g/t gold
  • Gowganda project hosts multiple shallow polymetallic gold vein systems associated with extensive hydrothermal alteration
  • Five-hole drill program has confirmed extensive near-surface gold mineralization
  • Gowganda West location is easily accessible via Highway 560 with prospects that are easy to reach using a network of newly built forest roads and logging routes
  • iMetal owns a 100 percent interest in the Gowganda West property
  • Led by a team of experienced mineral exploration financiers, professional geologists, geologic consultants and former top executives in the international mining industry
  • Members of the board offer diverse experiences across all phases of exploration, development and production

iMetal Resources’ Gowganda West Gold Project

The Gowganda West gold project is located 17 kilometers southwest of the Ontario town of Gowganda and 90 km southwest of Kirkland Lake. The project is also a few hundred kilometers south of Caldas Gold Corporation’s Juby gold deposit. The Gowganda West gold project includes 14 high priority targets that the company intends to continue to define through exploration work.

Exploration

In 2019, iMetal Resources conducted a five-hole drill program that identified multiple high-priority drill targets. The following highlights were included among the results:

  • IMGW 19-01, 29.4 meters at 0.37 g/t gold from 191 meters to 220.4 meters, including 142 meters at 4.77 g/t gold from 143.5 meters to 1.5 meters
  • IMGW 19-02, 0.3 meters at 4.6 g/t gold from 119.3 meters to 119.6 meters
  • IMGW 19-03, 0.9 meters at 1.55 g/t gold from 219 meters to 219.9 meters
  • IMGW 19-04, 30.2 meters at 0.32 g/t gold from 165.4 meters to 195.6 meters, including 19.5 meters at 0.41 g/t gold from 202 meters to 221.5 meters
  • IMGW 19-05, 1 metre at 6.13 g/t gold from 103 meters to 104 meters

In early September 2020, iMetal conducted the MacCallum stripping and sampling program on the Gowganda West property. The program was designed to follow up on work conducted on the property in 2011, which returned 18.71 g/t gold within the structural Tyrell Zone that hosts the Juby Main Zone. The program’s focus was to explore three additional areas of interest on the property, including the extensive common eastern border with Caldas and areas south of the Juby Main Deposit.

“We are very excited about this year’s ongoing exploration program as we are working to identify which areas should be prioritized. The appointment of Mr. Dhillon as President and the recently announced financing will enable iMetal to complete additional exploration work such as ground geophysics and VTEM in key unexplored areas along with the drilling of multiple high priority targets,” said Johan Grandin, CEO of iMetal Resources Inc. “We are also very excited regarding the new developments at Ghost Mountain, where Kirkland Lake Gold and Newmont just announced a US$75 million exploration program, with the focus being the Holt Complex.”

iMetal Resources released another round of drill results in April 2020 from the Gowganda property, including 1.39 g/t gold over 3.35 meters. Moving forward, iMetal is now working towards prioritizing drill targets and the preparation of a second airborne VTEM survey to cover the lower half of the Gowganda property. During the second phase of the drill program, the company intends to drill over 5,000 meters in 10 drill holes, with additional holes if necessary.

Ghost Mountain Project

In May 2017 iMetal Resources acquired the Ghost Mountain property in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, on the prolific Destor-Porcupine Fault. The property consists of seven claim units encompassing 11 square kilometers of land.

iMetal Resources Gowganda West

Gold was first discovered near Timmins in 1907. Since then, the Destor-Porcupine gold camp has proven itself to be one of the most prolific gold mining districts in North America. Total gold production in the area has exceeded 70 million ounces. The Ghost Mountain property shares a common border on three sides with Kirkland Lake Gold (TSX:KL) and is located only a few hundred meters north of their Lightval target.

The Ghost Mountain property became available in November 2015 during the acquisition of the St. Andrew Goldfields on behalf of Kirkland Lake Gold. iMetal is currently in the process of planning a comprehensive exploration program to evaluate the full geological potential of the Ghost Mountain area.

iMetal Resources’ Management Team

Johan Grandin—Chief Executive Officer and Director

Johan Grandin is an experienced mineral exploration financier and exploration company executive. Having worked with public companies for over 25 years, he has a proven track record of raising venture capital and offers extensive expertise in corporate financial restructuring and capital markets. Through his past positions as officer and director for various public issuers, he has the industry expertise required to streamline growth initiatives and increase shareholder value. Johan holds an M.Sc. degree in Business Economics and Engineering Physics from Uppsala University, Sweden.

Saf Dhillon—President and Director

Saf Dhillon has helped develop companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for more than 20 years. He has held a variety of positions across senior management and board directorships. Saf is currently an advisory board member for the following companies: Glacier Lake Resources Inc., Equitorial Exploration Corp., Earl Resources Ltd. and ESI Environmental Sensors Inc.

Joyce Liu — Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Joyce Liu joins the Company from Corex Management Inc., a full-service accounting group that provides financial and support services for public companies including accounting, regulatory compliance, audit management and financial reporting. Ms. Liu is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with more than 9 years of financial reporting and accounting experience and has served in a senior accounting capacity for a number of publicly traded companies on the TSX Venture Exchange including Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI) and Capitan Mining Inc. (CAPT), with a focus on the resource sector. She has an extensive background in financial management, reporting, corporate transactions and has worked with international jurisdictions including the U.S. and Mexico

Mark Fedikow—VP Exploration, Qualified Person and Director
Mark Fedikow is a graduate of the Department of Geology, University of Windsor (Honours B.Sc. in geology and a M.Sc. in geophysics and geochemistry). Subsequently he received a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada Scholarship and completed a Ph.D. in Exploration Geochemistry. During his 40 plus year career, he has worked for a variety of junior and major mining exploration companies. He has received the Provincial Geologists gold medal, a Canadian national award for excellence in geosciences.

Dave Gamble—P.Geo, Senior Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person
Dave Gamble is a professional geologist with experience at senior level in mineral exploration with supervision and management skills from small to large exploration projects, as a corporate employee with B.P. Resources Canada Ltd and as a consulting geologist with Dave Gamble Geoservices Inc. Dave is a well-respected experienced geologist with more than 40 years of professional experience in the industry, and he is familiar with the geological setting of the Gowganda West property. Dave’s mineral exploration responsibilities have included managing and maintaining industry standard quality control and security of sampling procedures from initial sample collection through to assay lab procedures to geological interpretation.

He was directly responsible for the original discovery of the Grevet Township Cu-Zn-Ag massive sulphide deposit near Lebel sur Quevillion, Quebec, in 1978 for Selco Mining Corporation Ltd., and was also directly responsible for the volcanogenic Cu-Zn-Co-Ag massive sulphide discoveries at the Potter Mine in Munro Township in Northeastern Ontario in 1997-2008.

Scott Davis— Director
Scott Davis is a partner of Cross Davis & Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, a firm focused on providing accounting and management services for publicly listed companies. His experience includes CFO positions of several companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and his past experience consists of senior management positions, including four years at Appleby as an Assistant Financial Controller. Prior to that, he spent two years at Davidson & Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountants as an Auditor and five years with Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. as an Accounting Manager.

R. Timothy Henneberry — Director

Timothy Henneberry, a Dalhousie University graduate, is a Professional Geoscientist registered in British Columbia with over 40 years of experience in domestic and international exploration and production for base and precious metals and industrial minerals. He was a founding Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Vanadium Corp. from 2006 to 2011, founding Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Indigo Exploration Inc. from 2009 to 2011 and a founding Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carebook Technologies Inc. from 2018 to 2020. He was a former Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Arcwest Exploration Inc. and a former Director of Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Currently, Mr. Henneberry serves as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Golden Independence Mining Corp., a Director of Raindrop Ventures Inc. and a Director of Silver Sands Resources Corp. He sits on the Advisory Boards of Max Resource Corp., Resolve Ventures Corp. and Universal Copper Ltd.

iMetal Receives TSXV Approval for Option of the Advanced Kerrs Gold Deposit in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Receives TSXV Approval for Option of the Advanced Kerrs Gold Deposit in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRA:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for the option to acquire 100% of the 665 hectare Kerrs Gold Deposit, located 90 kilometres east-northeast of Timmins, Ontario, in the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

The Kerrs Gold Deposit is comprised of a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias enveloped by quartz fuchsite carbonate vein breccias averaging 10 metres in thickness. The deposit hosts a historical resource estimate of 7,041,460 tonnes grading 1.71 g/t gold yielding 386,467 ounces at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off. Drilling subsequent to the historic estimate appears to have extended the mineralized zone along strike and down dip.

Due to Investor Demand iMetal Increases Size of Private Placement

Due to Investor Demand iMetal Increases Size of Private Placement

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) (OTC PINK:ADTFF) (FRA:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that as a result of market interest it has elected to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Placement"). The Company will continue to offer up to 16,666,667 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each "Unit" will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four (24) months (each, a "Warrant

The Company will also offer up to 6,666,667 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit for further gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each "FT Unit" will also consist of one common share (each, an "FT Share") of the Company and one Warrant. The FT Shares will qualify as flow-through shares within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

iMetal Adds Flow-Through Shares to Equity Financing to Fund Development of Projects and Engages ITG as Market-Maker

iMetal Adds Flow-Through Shares to Equity Financing to Fund Development of Projects and Engages ITG as Market-Maker

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRA:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that (as per the original news release dated January 25th, 2022 & the follow up news release dated February 2nd, 2022) it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of up to 16,666,667 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each "Unit" will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase (each, a "Warrant") warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four (24) months

The Company also announces that it will conduct a portion of the placement through issuance of units on a flow-through basis (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit. Each "FT Unit" will consist of one common share (each, an "FT Share") of the Company and one Warrant. The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

iMetal Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

iMetal Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that effective at the close of business on January 13, 2022, it will consolidate its common share capital on a five-for-one basis (the "Consolidation"). Effective at the opening of markets on January 14, 2022, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "IMR

The Company currently has 51,730,372 common shares outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, it is expected to have approximately 10,346,075 shares outstanding.

iMetal Resources Provides Corporate Update

iMetal Resources Provides Corporate Update

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a field review of the 2021 excavator trenching program to correlate the assay results with the exposed geology, ground and airborne geophysics and 2019 drilling at its flagship Gowganda West Gold Property, in the Shining Tree District of northern Ontario. The technical team is now firming up the geological model in advance of a Q1 2022 drill program

"We continue to reap the benefits of our continuing joint efforts with the Riverside technical team as we ramp up our focus on the Gowganda West project," commented CEO Saf Dhillon. "The combined team continues to work with the historic and 2021 exploration data to define targets for a proposed Q1 2022 drilling program," he continued.

pile of gold bullion

Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2022

Click here to read the previous best gold stocks article.

Following a relatively tame 2021, the gold price is putting on a much stronger performance in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 23.

The yellow metal spiked to US$1,975 per ounce in the early hours of February 24 following the start the invasion. Although that leap was short-lived, gold soared even higher on March 9, hitting US$2,069 before moving back down to about US$1,930, a level it has remained around for the last month.

Experts the Investing News Network (INN) has spoken to over the last two months have had mixed opinions over whether the geopolitical conflict will be a significant long-term driver for gold. In mid-March, Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) said that whatever happens, the reasons to own gold are stacking up, and the Russia/Ukraine conflict is not the only factor at play for the metal.

Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2022 Results

Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 results as follows:

First Quarter 2022 Results Release

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-first-quarter-2022-results-301520098.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c9514.html

Whitehorse Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

Whitehorse Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted, subject to regulatory approval, an aggregate of 1,805,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant at price of $0.50 per share, being the closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") on April 6, 2022. The options vest in six equal tranches over a period of three years, and are subject to the provisions of the plan and the policies of the TSXV.

ABOUT Whitehorse Gold CORP.

Tempus Resources

Tempus Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that further to the non-brokered private placement previously announced on March 7, 2022, it has raised approximately C$718,000 (A$762,309) through the issue of 9,828,571 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.07 per Unit, and 352,940 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $C0.085 per FT Unit (the "Offering"). Proceeds from the Offering will be used for expenditures on the Company's exploration projects and for general corporate purposes.

Snowline Gold Locates 5.1 km Long Trend of Anomalous Gold-In-Soils Grading to 1.7 g/t AU at Gracie, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Locates 5.1 km Long Trend of Anomalous Gold-In-Soils Grading to 1.7 g/t AU at Gracie, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • 5.1 km zone of anomalous gold values found in soil and talus fine samples at Gracie
  • 43 soil samples from a 1,600 x 800 m central area average 0.49 g/t Au, with 8 samples >1 g/t Au
  • Zone underlain and adjacent to probable unexposed intrusion only 4 km from Snowline's 2021 "Valley" discovery
  • Intact carapace at top of intrusion presents high priority drill target for 2022.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to provide an update on generative exploration results from its Rogue project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Geochemical assay results received from late season 2021 contour soil and talus fine sampling reveal a large zone of anomalous gold values to 1.71 gt Au on top of and around a probable, near-surface, gold-bearing intrusion at the Company's Gracie target

Figure 1 - Soil, talus fine and rock geochemical results from Snowline's Rogue project on top of ZTEM electromagnetic survey results. Surface sampling performed late in the 2021 field season demonstrates the scale of gold anomalism associated with a probable buried intrusion, with values of up to 1.71 g/t Au from talus fines at Gracie. Dashed blue ovals indicate zones of anomalous results. Samples from the central zone have an average of 0.49 g/t. North and south zones of anomalous gold values are along stratigraphic and structural trend with the unexposed intrusion. The Valley intrusion and suspected Gracie intrusion are expressed in in the ZTEM image as cooler colours representing relative electrical resistors, consistent with other known intrusions in the survey area.

"These results add to strong evidence that Gracie could host a large and fertile reduced-intrusion related gold system," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and director of Snowline. "What excites us about this-beyond the potential to duplicate our Valley discovery-is that the intrusion at Gracie hasn't been exposed by erosion. These gold systems can be most prospective at the very top of an intrusion, where initial cooling of the edges creates a brittle carapace that fractures to accommodate later gold bearing fluids. An intact carapace at Gracie thus makes for a compelling exploration target adjacent and complementary to the Company's 2021 Valley and Ridge discoveries."

Green River Gold Corp. Commissions Additional Mag Survey on the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Corp. Commissions Additional Mag Survey on the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has commissioned a contractor to complete a UAV-MAG survey over the remaining portion of the Quesnel Nickel Project. The previous UAV-MAG surveys did not cover the entire 93 square kilometer property because a portion of the property was briefly under option to another company. As a result, the UAV-MAG survey completed in 2021 was completed in two pieces and a portion of the property was not covered at all. When the two pieces of the map were put together, the potential for a larger magnetic anomaly connecting the two sections became clear. The area outlined along the Western edge of the property is the area to be targeted by the additional UAV-MAG survey.

The magnetic anomaly is indicated by the purple areas trending North West to South East.

