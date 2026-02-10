ICE Launches CoinDesk Cryptocurrency Futures Contracts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the launch of Cryptocurrency futures contracts based on seven CoinDesk Indices including CoinDesk 20 and CoinDesk 5 Indices. The contracts include:

  • ICE CoinDesk 20 Index Futures
  • ICE CoinDesk 5 Index Futures
  • ICE CoinDesk Bitcoin Futures
  • ICE CoinDesk Ether Futures
  • ICE CoinDesk Solana Futures
  • ICE CoinDesk XRP Futures
  • ICE CoinDesk BNB Futures

The CoinDesk indexed contracts are U.S. dollar denominated and cash-settled. Over $40 billion in assets under management are tied to CoinDesk Indices tracking the price of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ether and Solana.

The flagship CoinDesk 20 Index tracks the performance of digital assets, including Bitcoin, BNB, Ethereum and Solana using a capped market capitalization-weighted methodology to ensure broad exposure and diversification benefits across all constituents. Over 90% of the digital asset market is captured by the CoinDesk 20 Index and the total volume of linked products is worth over $16 billion. The CoinDesk 5 Index is market capitalization-weighted and tracks the performance of the five largest constituents of the CoinDesk 20.

"The digital asset space is evolving rapidly, and we are excited to collaborate with CoinDesk to launch these new futures contracts," said Jennifer Ilkiw, President of ICE Futures U.S. "The launch expands ICE's existing relationship with CoinDesk and will bring further transparency to the digital asset market."

"CoinDesk Indices were built to serve as trusted benchmarks for the digital asset sector, and this launch with ICE advances that mission into regulated futures markets," said David LaValle, President of CoinDesk Data and Indices. "The partnership expands the reach of our benchmarks while offering market participants familiar, transparent, and reliable ways to engage with digital assets."

Meanwhile, ICE plans to launch One Month CoinDesk Overnight Rates (CDOR) USDC futures based on CoinDesk's Overnight Rate, subject to regulatory review. CDOR rates are daily benchmarks that reflect the annualized effective interest rate paid by borrowers in decentralized finance markets and are structurally similar to traditional overnight rates like SOFR or €STR.

For more information on ICE CoinDesk Cryptocurrency Futures, please visit www.ice.com/digital-assets .

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

