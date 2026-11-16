ICE and Abra Partner to Bring Qualified Custody to Institutional Digital Asset Loans and Investment Strategies

Borrower collateral stays in a segregated account at ICE's qualified custodian and is not rehypothecated. ICE Digital Trust will custody assets in Abra Capital Management's digital asset investment strategies for its institutional clients.
Institutions can now borrow U.S. dollars against Bitcoin, Ether and Solana while their collateral is held by a qualified custodian owned by the operator of the New York Stock Exchange. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) and Abra today announced a partnership under which ICE Digital Trust, ICE's New York state-chartered digital asset custodian, will hold the collateral behind Abra Credit's institutional loans and the assets in Abra Capital Management's digital asset investment strategies.
Until now, borrowing against digital assets has usually meant handing them to the lender. The ICE–Abra structure separates the jobs. ICE Digital Trust holds the assets, Abra Credit lends, and pledged collateral is not rehypothecated.
"Historically, borrowing against Bitcoin meant trusting your lender with the asset. That model is done," said Bill Barhydt, Founder and CEO of Abra. "With ICE Digital Trust, the collateral sits with a qualified custodian owned by the company that runs the New York Stock Exchange, and Abra does what it does best: lend, manage risk and run investment strategies. This is what digital assets for institutions are supposed to look like."
"Institutions increasingly expect digital assets to be held to the same standard as the rest of their portfolio," said Tim Bowler, Chief Innovation Officer of ICE's Fixed Income and Data Services. "ICE Digital Trust brings similar workflows and controls that we use to serve institutional stakeholders using our exchanges and clearing houses to digital asset custody. Together with Abra's lending and investment management business, we are helping make digital assets work like institutional collateral."
How it works
- Lending. Borrowers pledge Bitcoin, Ether or Solana to a segregated wallet at ICE Digital Trust. The collateral stays there for the life of the loan unless it is released or liquidated under the loan terms. Abra Credit makes the U.S. dollar loan and monitors collateral around the clock. ICE Digital Trust releases collateral only under controls agreed among the borrower, Abra Credit and ICE Digital Trust.
- An independent record for lenders. The institutions that finance Abra Credit's lending get an independent record of the collateral behind each loan.
- Investment strategies. Advisory clients of Abra Capital Management (ACM), an SEC-registered investment adviser, will hold their strategy assets at ICE Digital Trust in an account ACM maintains for its clients, with each client's holdings recorded separately. ACM manages each client's account, and ICE Digital Trust holds the assets.
Since 2021, Abra and its predecessor entities have facilitated more than $2 billion in digital asset loans, measured by the aggregate principal amount of loans funded. The Abra Credit lending program is now available for an initial group of institutional clients. ICE and Abra plan to add more types of eligible collateral over time, subject to custody support. Bill Barhydt, Abra's CEO, will share more details in his keynote today at Solana Breakpoint in London. More information is available at abra.com and ice.com/digital-assets/ice-digital-trust.
About Abra
Founded in 2014, Abra offers digital asset wealth management and lending services to institutions, advisors and individuals through its affiliated companies. Abra Capital Management, LP (ACM) is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Abra Credit, LLC originates and services loans to eligible institutional borrowers.
About ICE Digital Trust
ICE Digital Trust, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business and a is qualified custodian under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Media contacts
Abra: Dan Perry, hello@abra.com
ICE: Damon Leavell, media@ice.com, 212.323.8587
Disclosure
Investment advisory services are provided by Abra Capital Management, LP ("ACM") only to eligible clients under a written investment management agreement. ACM's strategies involve risk of loss, including loss of principal, and may not achieve their objectives. ACM's strategies may hold tokens issued by AbraFi Ltd., which ACM also advises, and ACM and its affiliates receive compensation from AbraFi for managing such assets. These conflicts are described in ACM's Form ADV Part 2A. AbraFi tokens are not offered by this release; in the United States, they are available only through an ACM advisory account. Loans are made by Abra Credit, LLC only to eligible institutional borrowers. They are subject to credit approval and the terms of a written loan agreement, and are not available in all jurisdictions. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and ICE Digital Trust, LLC do not make, arrange or guarantee any loan, do not issue, sponsor or guarantee any AbraFi token, and do not recommend or endorse ACM's strategies. ACM does not provide investment advice in connection with the loans. Collateral may be liquidated, in whole or in part, if its value falls below required levels or on default. Digital assets are volatile and are not FDIC-insured or SIPC-protected. ACM is an SEC-registered investment adviser; registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, loan or other product. Custody by ICE Digital Trust does not eliminate the risk of loss, and no regulator has endorsed or approved the products described in this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the launch, timing and expansion of the lending program, the collateral types that may become eligible, ICE Digital Trust's custody arrangements and the expected benefits of the partnership. These statements reflect Abra's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including:
- changes in laws and regulations affecting digital assets, lending and investment advisers;
- digital asset price volatility, which can lead to margin calls or the liquidation of collateral;
- the availability of financing for Abra Credit's lending;
- demand from institutional clients;
- operational, cybersecurity and third-party failures;
- the continuation of the relationship between Abra and ICE.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Abra undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.
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SOURCE Abra and ICE