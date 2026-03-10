IBM and Lam Research Announce Collaboration to Advance Sub-1nm Logic Scaling

Agreement includes development of novel materials, advanced processes, and High NA EUV lithography techniques to enable future logic nodes

www.IBM.com%2Finvestor&a=IBM" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM (NYSE: www.IBM.com%2Finvestor&a=IBM" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM) and Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced a collaboration aimed at developing new processes and materials to support sub-1nm logic scaling. Building on a long record of successful partnerships, the new agreement will focus on the joint development of novel materials, fabrication processes, and High NA EUV lithography processes to advance www.IBM.com%2Finvestor&a=IBM" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">IBM's logic scaling roadmap.

IBM and Lam have collaborated for more than a decade to advance logic fabrication, notably enabling early generations of 7nm, nanosheet, and EUV process technologies. Under this new five-year agreement, the companies intend to extend logic scaling to the sub-1nm node. The work will focus on developing new materials, advanced etch and deposition capabilities for increasingly complex device architectures, and new High NA EUV lithography processes to enable next-generation interconnect and device patterning and accelerate industry adoption.

"Lam has been a critical partner to IBM for over a decade, contributing to key breakthroughs in logic scaling and device architecture such as nanosheet and the world's first 2nm node chip, unveiled by IBM in 2021," said Mukesh Khare, GM of IBM Semiconductors and VP of hybrid cloud, IBM Research. "We are thrilled to be expanding our collaboration to tackle the next set of challenges to enable High NA EUV lithography and sub-1nm nodes."

"As the industry enters a new era of 3D scaling, progress depends on rethinking how materials, processes, and lithography come together as a single, high-density system," said Vahid Vahedi, chief technology and sustainability officer at Lam Research. "We are proud to build on our successful collaboration with IBM to drive High‑NA EUV dry resist and process breakthroughs, accelerating the development of lower power and higher performance transistors that will be critical for AI era."

Using IBM's advanced research capabilities at the NY Creates Albany NanoTech Complex and Lam's end-to-end process tools and innovations — including Aether® dry resist technology, Kiyo® and Akara® etch platforms, Striker® and ALTUS® Halo deposition systems, and advanced packaging technologies — the teams will build and validate full process flows for nanosheet and nanostack devices and backside power delivery. Together, these capabilities are aimed at allowing High‑NA EUV patterns to be reliably transferred into real device layers with high yield and enabling continued scaling, improved performance, and viable paths to production for future logic devices.

About Lam Research
Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better-performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

About IBM
IBM is a leading global provider of hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

IBM Contact
Willa Hahn
IBM Research communications
willa.hahn@ibm.com 

Lam Research Contacts
Laura Bakken
Lam Research Media Relations
+1 (510) 572-9021
laura.bakken@lamresearch.com

Ram Ganesh 
Investor Relations 
+1 (510) 572-1615 
investor.relations@lamresearch.com

 

L-R: Mukesh Khare, GM of IBM Semiconductors and VP of hybrid cloud at IBM Research; Vahid Vahedi, chief technology and sustainability officer at Lam Research. IBM and Lam Research have announced a collaboration to enable continued scaling, improved performance, and viable paths to production for sub-1nm logic devices.

 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-and-lam-research-announce-collaboration-to-advance-sub-1nm-logic-scaling-302709180.html

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

