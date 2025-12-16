Nextech3D.ai Appoints Global Head of Sales

Nextech3D.ai Appoints Global Head of Sales

Appointment Strengthens Sales Execution as Company Focuses on Scaling Revenue and Efficiency

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company providing event technology, 3D modeling, and spatial computing solutions, announced today that it has appointed James McGuinness as Global Head of Sales. Mr. McGuinness will lead the Company's sales organization as Nextech focuses on expanding its commercial operations into 2026.

Mr. McGuinness brings more than 21 years of experience in technology sales, including building and scaling sales teams at early-stage and growth-stage companies. Since joining Nextech, he has hired two additional sales professionals, completing a fully staffed sales organization that includes long-tenured Nextech team members as well as new hires.

The Company's current sales team includes a senior sales leader with ten years of experience, five of which have been with Nextech; a sales assistant with five years at the Company; a sales engineer with four years of tenure; one additional experienced sales representative; and two junior sales representatives.

"The appointment of James McGuinness strengthens our sales leadership at a time when we are focused on execution and revenue growth," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "James has a background in building disciplined sales teams and scalable processes, and his experience complements the institutional knowledge of our existing sales organization."

Mr. McGuinness' prior experience includes serving as a founding salesperson for GeoTrust Europe, which was later acquired by VeriSign; building and leading sales development teams at SPSS Europe prior to its acquisition by IBM; and being one of the founding salespeople at INXPO, an early provider of virtual event technology. He was also a member of the founding sales team for LinkedIn Sales Navigator and previously helped grow YCharts' revenue from approximately $1.6 million to approximately $20 million before the company was acquired in 2020.

In addition, Mr. McGuinness has trained more than 150 sales professionals during his career, including recent work running sales bootcamps that placed more than 20 junior sales representatives into new roles in 2025.

"As we look toward 2026, our objective is to convert product development into consistent and scalable revenue," added Gappelberg. "Expanding our sales organization is intended to support that objective while maintaining discipline around efficiency and margins."

The Company stated that the expanded sales team will focus on supporting demand for Nextech's event technology platform and related software offerings.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-powered technology company specializing in 3D asset generation, spatial computing, and comprehensive AI Event Solutions for virtual, hybrid, and in-person experiences. Through Map Dynamics, Eventdex, and Krafty Labs, Nextech3D.ai delivers a unified global platform for conferences, expos, corporate activations, learning programs, and enterprise engagement.

Website: www.Nextech3D.ai
Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai.

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai.

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai Corp.



