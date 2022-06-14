GamingInvesting News

Guidelines Provide an Update on Viewability and Measurement Standards for In-Game Ads

In a joint collaboration between IAB, IAB Tech Lab, and the Media Rating Council (MRC), IAB has released its Intrinsic In-Game (IIG) Measurement Guidelines to establish updated measurement guidelines for ads that appear within gameplay. The release is open for public comment for a 30-day period until July 15, 2022 .

When IAB released its current standard of in-game ad measurement standards in 2009, video games and advertising technology were in a vastly different stage of development. The updated standards will address ad viewability, measurement, inactivity, and fraud with intrinsic in-game ads bringing them up to par with the rest of digital media. Intrinsic in-game ads refers to native in-game or in-play ads that are placed 'in the game' enabling a seamless part of the gameplay environment. As more companies enter the gaming ecosystem, it's critical that IAB and IAB Tech Lab gather the industry to help establish uniform standards needed to create consistency across the in-game advertising marketplace.

"Gaming represents a huge opportunity for marketers," said Zoe Soon , VP, IAB Experience Center. "With 227 million gamers in the US, and over 3 billion globally by the end of this year, it's a major entertainment channel, especially for Gen Z, the next generation of household decision-makers and spenders. We are updating the 2009 in-game guidelines to help marketers tap into this attention oasis and measure outcomes with confidence and transparency."

The updated IIG measurement standards:

  • Re-examines the 10-second cumulative exposure duration for counting a valid impression including "sight, sound, and motion", as well as 3D and virtual environments.
  • Incorporates new advertising formats beyond two-dimensional and video as it relates to viewability within in-game environments.
  • Defines in-game measurement terms (impressions, reach / frequency, and engagement) to align with broader cross-channel measurement efforts.

"With IIG, we will have viewability standards within in-game environments and guidelines for tracking impression measurement, display ad viewability, and invalid traffic, taken into account with various technical factors such as screen size, resolution, angle, and lighting," said Shailley Singh , SVP, Product Management & Global Programs, IAB Tech Lab. "These will be important factors as we prepare to scale advertising in gaming and expand growth in advertising for marketers and their partners as they operate in a relatively new space."

"Technology has advanced considerably since we and IAB issued our first set of guidelines for in-game ad measurement, which predated critical measurement concepts like ad viewability, so it's crucial that we issue this update to address the accelerated growth of gaming," added George W. Ivie , Executive Director and CEO, MRC. "Through the IIG measurement guidelines, we can now have greater consistency versus having vendors create their own rules for their measurements, which enables publisher and buyer trust as the industry works together to create a non-intrusive ad experience."

The project is a joint effort between the IAB Experience Center, the IAB Tech Lab and the Media Rating Council, with considerable input from members of IAB UK and a task force of prominent in-game ad companies, brands, and agencies.

To review the proposed updated guidelines, please visit https://www.iab.com/blog/intrinsic-in-game-measurement-guidelines . Questions and comments can be sent to games@iab.com .

About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C. , the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City .

About IAB Technology Laboratory
Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/ . For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com .

About MRC
The Media Rating Council is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 comprised of leading television, radio, print and digital media companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations, whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective.  Measurement services desiring MRC accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research as well as other applicable industry measurement guidelines; and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures. In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently approximately 110 research products are audited by the MRC. Additional information about MRC can be found at www.mediaratingcouncil.org .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Words with Friends Co-Founder raises $46M to launch Web3 game franchise

Backed by Paradigm, The Wildcard Alliance will onboard "the next billion gamers" to Web3 with ease, accessibility, and fun at the forefront

Today, Playful Studios, creator of the Lucky's Tale game series and Creativerse, is proud to announce the formation of a new subsidiary, The Wildcard Alliance, Inc., focused on the development of breakthrough interactive entertainment on the emerging frontier of Web3 technology. The Wildcard Alliance has successfully raised $46M in a Series A led by Paradigm a firm known for backing disruptive crypto and Web3 companies and protocols, with additional support from Griffin Gaming Partners and Sabrina Hahn .

Couchbase Capella Selected by Global Gaming Leader Nexon to Build Games Faster with Greater Developer Agility

Capella Empowers Nexon to Achieve Faster Time to Market Across Multiple Regions

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced that Nexon a global leader in Virtual World games and massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) selected Couchbase Capella Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) for greater developer agility. With Capella, Nexon achieved a faster time to market with its launch of Blue Archive, a new game first released in Korea in November 2021 .

2022 TRIBECA FESTIVAL TAPS PARSEC TO POWER TRIBECA GAMES OFFICIAL SELECTION DEMOS FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

Parsec's remote streaming technology to enable never-before-played digital demos for game fans around the globe

Parsec today announced that the 2022 Tribeca Festival™ is deploying its innovative remote interactive streaming platform to deliver a high-performance virtual experience for its official Games selections from June 11-19 . Game fans from around the world can now register for a demo session to experience hands-on digital demos of this year's lineup.

CAE partners with Behaviour Interactive to implement new immersive digital solutions to improve safety and operational efficiency

  • This strategic partnership will enable the integration of video game technology into large-scale training solutions

NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE today announced a partnership with Behaviour Interactive, one of North America's leading independent game developers.

From left to right : Dominique Lebel, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Business Solutions, Behaviour Interactive and Philippe Couillard, Vice President, Global Engineering, CAE (CNW Group/CAE INC.)

Under this agreement, these two Canadian companies, which are leaders in their respective fields of expertise, will combine their technological know-how to create innovative technological solutions.

In addition, Behaviour Interactive will give CAE exclusive access to key multidisciplinary teams related to video game technology development. This partnership will enable CAE to integrate video game technology into its high-performance products, allowing it to develop immersive training technologies that are more revolutionary than ever before.

This partnership also demonstrates CAE's continued focus on stimulating Canadian innovation in line with its commitments under the Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy.

"We are excited to partner with Behaviour Interactive to accelerate the implementation of new immersive digital solutions that will increase safety and operational efficiency," said Philippe Couillard , Vice President, Global Engineering. "CAE is continually investing in the development of immersive digital training solutions that enable the creation of high-fidelity virtual worlds that are ultra-realistic; we are confident that this partnership will help strengthen CAE's position as a global leader in emerging technologies."

"This partnership confirms the relevance of Behaviour Interactive's vision, which, as early as 2014, set up a team dedicated to business services outside of video games," said Dominique Lebel , Senior Vice President of Behaviour Interactive. "We are impressed with the vision and new technologies developed by CAE. It's a privilege to work with their teams to design innovative technology products."

About Behaviour Interactive

Founded in 1992, Behaviour Interactive is the largest independent video game developer and publisher in Canada with offices in Montreal and Toronto . The studio, which is celebrating its 30 th anniversary this year and has more than 900 full-time employees, has had tremendous success with its original intellectual property Dead by Daylight, with more than 50 million players worldwide on all platforms. Behaviour holds co-developer credits for some of the biggest titles in the gaming industry (such as Assassin's Creed, Gears 5, and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2) and has built an unparalleled and award-winning culture within the gaming industry. Winner of the Enterprise Fast 15 award, named one of the best managed companies by Deloitte Canada and ranked among the best places to work in the country by GamesIndustry.biz in 2021, Behaviour is a leading development studio that fosters career growth and talent development within the gaming industry. Behaviour partners with some of the world's biggest brands including Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, and many others. For more information, visit: www.bhvr.com .

A bout CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a high-technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter. www.cae.com

Gen.G Extends Contract with League of Legends Player Chovy Through the End of 2023

First esports organization to sign contract with Chovy two years in a row provides enhanced stability with the goal of winning the title by 2023

Global esports organization Gen.G has renewed its contract with mid laner 'Chovy' Ji Hun Jung . Gen.G is the first esports organization to have a contract with Chovy for more than one year.

Antonline Hosts the Game Gauntlet Giveaway in Partnership with EVGA and Xbox

Fans can enter for a chance to win a share of more than $8,000 in gaming technology and exclusive bundle offerings on select EVGA and Xbox products through June 17

Antonline America's premier online reseller of cutting-edge computer technology and consumer electronics, announced that the company is hosting The Game Gauntlet Giveaway . In partnership with EVGA and Xbox, the giveaway allows gaming fans a chance to win their share of over $8,000 in gaming technology prizes until June 17.

