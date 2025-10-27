NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that it has launched a new website called "The Boost." Available at www.theboostbet.ca. The Boost will feature original casino and sports betting content designed for Canadian gaming enthusiasts.

The Boost will leverage the sports betting and casino content currently produced for the Company's premium online betting platform, NorthStar Bets. NorthStar expects the establishment of a dedicated off-platform website to make its content more widely accessible through search and social media, providing it with an additional customer acquisition pipeline to grow its customer base.

"Premium, locally relevant betting content has always been a core differentiator for us," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming. "We are excited to provide more Canadians with greater access to the valuable content our team produces each day. From a business standpoint, the site will help us acquire new customers and build our brand awareness in Alberta as we anticipate entering a regulated market in the province sometime in 2026."

Content published on The Boost will continue to be available to existing NorthStar Bets customers on-platform through its "Sports Insights" content vertical. "Sports Insights" will be re-branded as "The Boost" in the coming days.

Boost your Knowledge, Boost your Confidence

"The Boost" branding reflects the added confidence players feel when they engage in betting with the enhanced knowledge and insights provided by the site's in-depth content and responsible gambling resources. Equipped with these tools, bettors can make more informed decisions, boosting their knowledge, confidence and enjoyment when playing with NorthStar.

Content on The Boost is updated daily by NorthStar's team of local staff writers who focus on meeting the betting content needs of their fellow Canadians, supplemented by data feeds and tools from leading third-party partners. Content includes:

  • Original articles on upcoming sports events, betting strategies and predictions
  • Casino content including tips, strategies, game reviews and casino lifestyle articles
  • Comprehensive team and player statistics for major sports including football, baseball, hockey and basketball
  • Injury and player news feeds for NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL
  • Library of Responsible Gaming articles and resources

The Company is supporting the site through a newly branded X account "@TheBoostCA." X remains a key platform among sports bettors seeking the latest insights on the day's events. Posts from @TheBoostCA will alert and direct followers to timely articles on The Boost.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9376/271903_c9607d8fb4dda944_001.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9376/271903_c9607d8fb4dda944_001full.jpg

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with exclusive content seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

NorthStar is listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange under the symbol BET and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol NSBBF. For more information on the company, please visit: www.northstargaming.ca.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business and the timing of the release of the Company's financial results. The foregoing is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:

Company Contact:

Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer 647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271903

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

