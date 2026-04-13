HSBC Expands Tokenized Deposit Service to the United States, Connecting Global Liquidity Across Key Financial Markets

HSBC TDS is available in Hong Kong, Singapore, Luxembourg, and the UK

Today HSBC announced the launch of its Tokenized Deposit Service (TDS) in the United States, marking a significant expansion of its digital money capabilities to enable seamless, real-time funds movement across jurisdictions in a regulatory-compliant, always-on environment.

TDS combines the familiarity and trust of traditional bank deposits with the speed, transparency, and automation of blockchain-based rails. Through TDS, eligible clients can transfer funds 247 domestically and cross-border from treasury centers to subsidiaries, instantly and on-chain, improving liquidity management and global commerce.

"Our clients operate across markets, currencies, and time zones and are looking for faster, more transparent ways to manage liquidity and move money without adding operational complexity," said Tom Halpin, North America Lead, Global Payments Solutions, HSBC. "With TDS, we're helping clients reduce friction, improve control, and connect more easily with the evolving digital ecosystem."

Built to integrate with clients' existing treasury and payment infrastructures and operate within local regulatory frameworks, TDS reflects HSBC's commitment to delivering innovation with strong governance and compliance standards. The service is also available in Hong Kong, Singapore, Luxembourg, and the UK, and supports a range of currencies including EUR, GBP, HKD, SGD, and USD.

Benefits of TDS can include:

  • Accelerated settlement within the tokenized deposit network
  • 24/7 availability for domestic and cross-border transfers
  • More efficient working capital management and liquidity movement across accounts and entities
  • Compatibility with existing banking and treasury infrastructure
  • Improved visibility into cash positions to support real-time liquidity decisions
  • Reduced manual processing and straight-through processing to streamline operations

As part of its broader digital asset strategy, HSBC continues to invest in building an open, interoperable money layer, connecting core financial infrastructure with emerging digital networks. This supports a range of use cases, including bridging blockchain-enabled workflows with payment and banking rails, enabling real-time treasury management, facilitating settlement of tokenized assets, and integrating with regulated digital money solutions.

Availability and onboarding

Tokenized Deposit Service is available to eligible HSBC corporate and institutional clients in the United States, subject to applicable approvals, documentation and onboarding requirements.

To learn more, visit: https://www.business.hsbc.com/en-gb/products/tokenised-deposit-service

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 56 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,233bn at 31 December 2025, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

Disclaimer

Tokenized Deposit Service is provided by HSBC and is available only to eligible clients in applicable jurisdictions, subject to relevant terms, conditions and approvals. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or recommendation of any product or service.

Media Contact

Elena Connolly
Email: Elena.Connolly@us.hsbc.com

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