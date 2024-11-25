Terra Clean Energy Announces Changes to the Board of Directors, Share Consolidation

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

First Helium Initiates Process to License & Drill the Leduc Anomaly

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Rua Gold Completes the Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Becomes the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCX.B:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Terra Clean Energy Announces Changes to the Board of Directors, Share Consolidation

Terra Clean Energy Announces Changes to the Board of Directors, Share Consolidation

TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Terra ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to announce that Greg Cameron and Tony Wonnacott have been appointed to the board of directors of the Company.

Messrs. Cameron and Wonnacott fill vacancies created by Andrew Brown and Mark Ferguson, each of which have resigned from their roles with the Company. The board of directors would like to thank Messrs. Brown and Ferguson for their service to the Company and wish them well in their future endeavors.

Mr. Cameron brings extensive capital markets experience in business development, strategy, acquisitions and divestitures as well as corporate restructurings. He was a former Senior Investment Banker at leading Canadian and International Investment Banks including Canaccord Genuity, Orion Securities and Macquarie. He currently is the Managing Director of Colby Capital Limited, a private merchant bank in Toronto. Mr. Cameron has spent the past two decades serving on numerous public and private company boards from startups to seasoned public companies, having helped raise hundreds of millions in financings.

Mr. Wonnacott is a corporate securities lawyer based in Toronto, Ontario with over 25 years of experience. He is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada and holds a B.Comm. (cum laude) from Saint Mary’s University and an LL.B. from Dalhousie University. He began his career at a major Toronto law firm in the banking and securities field before moving to work as a legal consultant for a number of companies, primarily in the mining and resource industry. As a consultant, officer and director of several of these companies, Mr. Wonnacott has been involved with the successful listings of private companies, the outright sale of a company for approximately $750 million and capital raisings in excess of $1 billion.

“I’m pleased to welcome Greg and Tony to the board, their track records are impressive,” said Alex Klenman, CEO. “Their commitment to creating value for shareholders is evident, and their appointments to our board represent a significant step forward for the Company. We have a generational opportunity in uranium, and they recognize the unique proposition Terra presents. Their additions greatly strengthen our leadership team and position the Company for success as we move into 2025,” continued Mr. Klenman.

Greg Cameron added “I’m excited to join the board of Terra and assist in the recapitalization of the Company to better position it for the future. It’s an exciting time in the uranium market and I feel Terra is a unique opportunity to invest in a micro- cap company that has a historical resource in a good jurisdiction. “

Consolidation and Financing

The Company also announces that intends to conduct a financing (the “ Financing ”) on a private placement basis. The terms for the Financing have not yet been determined and the Company will issue a further news release once finalized. The Company anticipates the Financing will result in the issuance of more than one hundred percent of the current outstanding share capital of the Company. As a result, the Company will be required to obtain shareholder approval for the Financing in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company intends to obtain such approval through the written consent of the holders of the majority of its outstanding common shares.

In preparation for the Financing, the Company intends to consolidate (the “ Consolidation ”) its common share capital on a four-for-one basis. The Company currently has 39,689,744 common shares outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, and prior to completion of the Financing, the Company will have approximately 9,922,436 common shares outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued under the Consolidation. The holdings of any shareholder who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share as a result of the Consolidation shall be rounded to the nearest whole number and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. The Company will provide further information regarding the effective date of the Consolidation once it becomes available. Completion of the Consolidation is not conditional upon completion of the Financing, and there can be no guarantee that either will proceed. Completion of the Consolidation remains subject to regulatory approval.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy (formerly Tisdale Clean Energy Corp) is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a historical 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedarplus.ca on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

“Alex Klenman”

Alex Klenman, CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, CEO

info@tcec.energy

Terra Clean Energy Corp

Suite 2200, HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia St.
Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8 Canada

www.tcec.energy


Source

Click here to connect with TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC )to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stocksuranium explorationuranium stockscse:tcecuranium investingUranium Investing
TCEC:CC
Tisdale Clean Energy: Leveraging Athabasca Basin Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Tisdale Clean Energy: Leveraging Athabasca Basin Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Tisdale Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC)

Tisdale Clean Energy: Leveraging Athabasca Basin Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. has announced a name change to Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on October 3, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: TCEC) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 6th, 2024 at 2pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Tisdale Clean Energy to be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a further non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued 2,179,500 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $392,310.  Each "Unit" issued in the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 29, 2026

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (" Tisdale " or the " Company ") (TSXV:TCEC ) ( OTC: TCEFF ) ( FSE: T1KC ) is pleased to confirm its upcoming work program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit.  The south Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Agreement to Form Exploration Joint Ventures with Cosa Resources

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. (" Denison " or the " Company ") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that is has executed an agreement (the " Agreement ") with Cosa Resources Corp. ("Cosa") ( TSX-V: COSA ) to form three uranium exploration joint ventures in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan . Pursuant to the Agreement, Cosa will acquire a 70% interest in Denison's 100%-owned Murphy Lake North, Darby, and Packrat properties (the " Properties ") in exchange for approximately 14.2 million Cosa common shares, $2.25M in deferred equity consideration, and a commitment to spend $6.5 million in exploration expenditures at Murphy Lake North and Darby (the " Transaction "). View PDF Version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boss Energy

2024 Infill Drilling on Satellite Uranium Growth Deposits Complete

Resource update underway in preparation for bringing significant satellite deposits into the mine plan

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a successful infill drilling program at the Gould's Dam and Jason's satellite deposits within its Honeymoon Uranium project in South Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Achieves Major Permitting Milestone

  • The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") has notified NexGen of successful completion of final Federal technical review.
  • This is the key requirement to scheduling a Federal Commission Hearing date and subsequent Federal Project approval decision.
  • The Federal Environmental Assessment ("EA") and License represent the final major approval steps after having received Provincial EA approval in November 2023 .
  • In production, the Rook I Project is poised to make NexGen one of the world's largest and most environmentally conscious mining companies.

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is excited and proud to announce a major milestone in the Federal EA process for its 100%owned Rook I Project ("the Project"). The CNSC has provided NexGen formal confirmation that the Company has successfully addressed all information requests received as part of the Federal technical review. With completion of the CNSC technical review, the next and final steps in the Federal approval process include scheduling a Commission Hearing Date for the Project, subject to which the CNSC will render an approval decision on the Project.

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

This historic milestone marks a crucial step forward for the Project that has been undergoing Canada's robust and rigorous regulatory process since 2019. Completion of the Federal EA technical review stage follows the CNSC having deemed NexGen's Federal licence application sufficient in September 2023 , and receipt of Provincial EA approval in November 2023 . This development reinforces Canada's path to re-establish itself as the leader in global uranium supply and partner of choice.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This exciting outcome is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our entire NexGen team, the collaborative support of our valued Indigenous Nation partners, and our transparent approach with the CNSC to ensure a robust and thorough review that meets the highest standards of environmental protection for the sustainable development of the Rook I Project. Since inception, our honest and innovative holistic approach to the successful development of this generational project has set new industry standards as to what is possible, whilst positively impacting all our valued stakeholders.

Together with the Clearwater River Dene Nation, Métis Nation – Saskatchewan Northern Region 2 and Métis Nation – Saskatchewan , Buffalo River Dene Nation, and Birch Narrows Dene Nation, we are construction ready to deliver transformative and unprecedented social, economic and environmental benefits to local communities, the Province of Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

We're not just developing a mine - we're building strong communities while shaping a sustainable and secure global energy future. With over $800 million in cash and liquid assets, we are ready pending a positive Commission decision with all activities required to immediately commence major site works in place."

NexGen is poised to propel Canada back to the forefront of global clean energy fuel production. The Rook I Project embodies NexGen's commitment to elite environmental performance, unprecedented community inclusion, and responsible alignment with global net-zero goals.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest, low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security, and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon , Saskatchewan.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to estimates for CapEx, OpEx and a payback period of 12 months, the appointment of a lead lender group, the availability of financing for the Project, the advancement of detailed engineering and contract negotiations, bolstering the globe's uranium supply chains to meet the rising demand for nuclear energy, the timing and cost of reclamation, including as part of the UGTMF and after-tax free cash flow remaining materially consistent with the FS, Free Cash Flow, Payback Period and IRR relative to various uranium prices, the delivery of clean energy fuel for the future, the development of the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally and incorporating elite standards in environmental and social governance, delivering a project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally, providing generational long-term economic, environmental and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada and the world, planned exploration and development activities and budgets, the interpretation of drill results and other geological information, mineral reserve and resource estimates (to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if a project is developed), requirements for additional capital, capital costs, operating costs, cash flow estimates, production estimates, the future price of uranium and similar statements relating to the economics of a project, including the Rook I Project. Generally, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on NexGen's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about its business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including, among others, that financing for the Project will be available in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to the Company, the results of planned exploration and development activities will be as anticipated and on time; the price of uranium; the cost of planned exploration and development activities; that, as plans continue to be refined for the development of the Rook I Project, there will be no changes in costs, engineering details or specifications that would materially adversely affect its viability; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third-party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration and development activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; that there will be no revocation of government approvals; that general business, economic, competitive, social and political conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; the assumptions underlying the Company's mineral reserve and resource estimates and updated/revised CapEx, OpEx, SusEx, and pay back period; assumptions made in the interpretation of drill results and other geological information; the ability to achieve production on the Rook I Project; and other estimates, assumptions and forecasts disclosed in the Feasibility Study for the Rook I Project. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements were considered reasonable by management at the time they were made, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third-party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, the imprecision of mineral reserve and resource estimates, the price and appeal of alternate sources of energy, sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, development risks, climate change, uninsurable risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, risks related to title to its properties, information security and cyber threats, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources, political and regulatory risks, general inflationary pressures, industry and economic factors that may affect the business, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form under "Risk Factors" and management's discussion and analysis under "Other Risks Factors" filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and 40-F filed on Edgar at www.sec.gov   .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-achieves-major-permitting-milestone-302309673.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2024/19/c8458.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The word "uranium" beside green up arrow.

Russia Restricts US Uranium Exports, Retaliating to American Ban

The Russian government has imposed temporary restrictions on enriched uranium exports to the US.

Announced on November 15, the move follows the US' decision toban imports of Russian uranium.

While the US legislation went into effect in August, it allows for waivers to address potential supply disruptions through 2027. The new Russian policy introduces uncertainty during this time period.

Keep reading...Show less

Foremost Clean Energy Announces Strategic Engagement with Red Cloud Financial Services

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FMST ) ( CSE: FAT ) (" Foremost " or the " Company "), an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company, is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a strategic agreement (the " Agreement ") with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" RCFS" or " Red Cloud "), an arms-length independent contractor, to provide promotional services, including advice on marketing, communications and social media activities. Under the engagement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month effective October 14, 2024, for a twelve-month term which automatically renews month-to-month thereafter unless either party provides written notice of termination to the other party thirty (30) days prior to the date of termination.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear reactors and a stock chart.

US Plans to Triple Nuclear Power Capacity by 2050

The Biden administration has announced a strategic roadmap to significantly expand the United States' nuclear energy capacity, setting a target to triple capacity by 2050.

In a new nine pillar framework, the Biden-Harris administration has laid out its plans to add 200 gigawatts (GW) of new nuclear energy through new reactor builds, reactivations and upgrades to existing facilities.

The initiative seeks to meet a growing demand for reliable, carbon-free power as the nation transitions away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner energy sources.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Tisdale Clean Energy: Leveraging Athabasca Basin Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Tisdale Clean Energy: Leveraging Athabasca Basin Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

Related News

Gold Investing

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

Critical Metals Investing

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

resource investing

Nifty PFS Confirms $1,12Cm Pre-Tax NPV and 7C7kt Ore Reserve

Tech Investing

Market Update

Precious Metals Investing

MHK 2024 Annual General Meeting Presentation

×