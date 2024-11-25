Terra Clean Energy Announces Changes to the Board of Directors, Share Consolidation

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. has announced a name change to Terra Clean Energy Corp.
Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on October 3, 2024.
TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Terra ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to announce that Greg Cameron and Tony Wonnacott have been appointed to the board of directors of the Company.
Messrs. Cameron and Wonnacott fill vacancies created by Andrew Brown and Mark Ferguson, each of which have resigned from their roles with the Company. The board of directors would like to thank Messrs. Brown and Ferguson for their service to the Company and wish them well in their future endeavors.
Mr. Cameron brings extensive capital markets experience in business development, strategy, acquisitions and divestitures as well as corporate restructurings. He was a former Senior Investment Banker at leading Canadian and International Investment Banks including Canaccord Genuity, Orion Securities and Macquarie. He currently is the Managing Director of Colby Capital Limited, a private merchant bank in Toronto. Mr. Cameron has spent the past two decades serving on numerous public and private company boards from startups to seasoned public companies, having helped raise hundreds of millions in financings.
Mr. Wonnacott is a corporate securities lawyer based in Toronto, Ontario with over 25 years of experience. He is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada and holds a B.Comm. (cum laude) from Saint Mary’s University and an LL.B. from Dalhousie University. He began his career at a major Toronto law firm in the banking and securities field before moving to work as a legal consultant for a number of companies, primarily in the mining and resource industry. As a consultant, officer and director of several of these companies, Mr. Wonnacott has been involved with the successful listings of private companies, the outright sale of a company for approximately $750 million and capital raisings in excess of $1 billion.
“I’m pleased to welcome Greg and Tony to the board, their track records are impressive,” said Alex Klenman, CEO. “Their commitment to creating value for shareholders is evident, and their appointments to our board represent a significant step forward for the Company. We have a generational opportunity in uranium, and they recognize the unique proposition Terra presents. Their additions greatly strengthen our leadership team and position the Company for success as we move into 2025,” continued Mr. Klenman.
Greg Cameron added “I’m excited to join the board of Terra and assist in the recapitalization of the Company to better position it for the future. It’s an exciting time in the uranium market and I feel Terra is a unique opportunity to invest in a micro- cap company that has a historical resource in a good jurisdiction. “
Consolidation and Financing
The Company also announces that intends to conduct a financing (the “ Financing ”) on a private placement basis. The terms for the Financing have not yet been determined and the Company will issue a further news release once finalized. The Company anticipates the Financing will result in the issuance of more than one hundred percent of the current outstanding share capital of the Company. As a result, the Company will be required to obtain shareholder approval for the Financing in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company intends to obtain such approval through the written consent of the holders of the majority of its outstanding common shares.
In preparation for the Financing, the Company intends to consolidate (the “ Consolidation ”) its common share capital on a four-for-one basis. The Company currently has 39,689,744 common shares outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, and prior to completion of the Financing, the Company will have approximately 9,922,436 common shares outstanding.
No fractional shares will be issued under the Consolidation. The holdings of any shareholder who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share as a result of the Consolidation shall be rounded to the nearest whole number and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. The Company will provide further information regarding the effective date of the Consolidation once it becomes available. Completion of the Consolidation is not conditional upon completion of the Financing, and there can be no guarantee that either will proceed. Completion of the Consolidation remains subject to regulatory approval.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Terra Clean Energy Corp.
Terra Clean Energy (formerly Tisdale Clean Energy Corp) is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a historical 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.
The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedarplus.ca on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.
“Alex Klenman”
Alex Klenman, CEO
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.
For further information please contact:
Alex Klenman, CEO
Terra Clean Energy Corp
Suite 2200, HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia St.
Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8 Canada
Click here to connect with TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC )
Tisdale Clean Energy’s land position in the prolific Athabasca Basin with proven resources places the company in an ideal position to leverage a rapidly expanding uranium market.
Tisdale Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC,OTC:TCEFF,FSE:T1KC) is a Canadian company focused on uranium exploration and development. The company is currently focused on the South Falcon East uranium project that spans over 12,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, and is home to the Fraser Lakes B uranium and thorium deposits.
The Athabasca Basin hosts several high-grade uranium deposits that provide over 20 percent of the world’s supply. Most of these deposits reside within the basin and are often found under deep sandstone cover.
In October 2022, Tisdale entered into an agreement with Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) to acquire up to 75 percent interest in the South Falcon East project.
The project enjoys access to excellent infrastructure and has geological characteristics similar to several other high-grade deposits in the basin, such as the Eagle Point, Millennium, P-Patch and Roughrider. Historical exploration at the South Falcon East project, comprising 25 holes totaling 4,603 meters, discovered multiple-stacked uranium, thorium and REE mineralization at the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit with an NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of 6.9 million pounds (Mlbs) triuranium octoxide at 0.03 percent, and 5.3 Mlb thorium oxide at 0.023 percent.
The Fraser Lakes target area has exceptional exploitation potential, including the historical resource expansion potential of the current deposit at Zone B.
From 2008 to 2011, outcrop grab samples from South Falcon East returned between 0.04 percent and 0.45 percent triuranium octoxide, and drill core samples returned mineralized sections with values from 0.01 percent to 0.55 percent triuranium octoxide.
In 2015, Skyharbour Resources drilled five holes (1,278 meters) testing various targets. Multiple intervals of uranium mineralization were intersected in several drill holes during the winter program. This mineralization is accompanied by local thorium enrichment and anomalous levels of pathfinder elements such as copper, nickel, vanadium and lead. Hole FP-15-03 returned a 3-meter interval of .08 percent triuranium octoxide, including 2 meters of .10 percent triuranium octoxide (at 295-meter depth). The best intersections occur in drill hole FP-15-05, which was drilled within the main mineralized Fraser Lakes conductive corridor. Hole FP-15-05 returned multiple mineralized intervals over a 14-meter down hole length, including 6 meters of .10 percent triuranium octoxide (including a 2-meter interval of 0.17 percent triuranium octoxide (at 135-meter depth), and a 2.5-meter interval of 0.172 percent triuranium octoxide (at 145-meter depth).
The company benefits from the expertise of senior geologist Trevor Perkins, who brings more than two decades of experience discovering large uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin and other areas. He discovered the McArthur River North Extension zones (110 Mlbs triuranium octoxide) and the Angulari uranium deposit (20 Mlbs triuranium octoxide).
Tisdale's presence in a favorable mining jurisdiction and its drill-ready South Falcon East uranium project position it to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals.
The South Falcon East is the company’s flagship uranium project. It spans over 12,234 hectares and is located 18 kilometers southeast of the Athabasca Basin and 55 kilometers east of the Key Lake mine. The project area enjoys excellent infrastructure, including two highways and access to electricity.
The project has geological characteristics similar to high-grade basement-hosted deposits in the Athabasca Basin, such as Millennium, Eagle Point, Roughrider and P-Patch. Historical exploration at the South Falcon East project led to the discovery of the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit in 2008. The Zone B deposit is located within the broader 6-kilometer by 7-kilometer Fraser Lakes target area that is considered to have exceptional resource potential along strike and at depth.
The Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit comprises multiple-stacked uranium, thorium and REE mineralization with an NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of 6.9 Mlb triuranium octoxide at 0.03, and 5.3 Mlb thorium oxide at 0.023 percent within 10.3 million tons (Mt) of material using a cut-off grade of 0.01 percent triuranium octoxide.
Tisdale has planned drill programs through 2025. The main objective of the drilling is to validate and expand the current mineralization linked to the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium deposit. The infill drilling aims to verify the presence and consistency of the existing mineralization, laying the groundwork for future resource updates. Additionally, the company will carry step-out drilling to enlarge the deposit’s footprint, given that the current mineralization is open in all directions.
A second priority involves initiating regional exploration by investigating potential anomalies identified in the T-Bone Lake area. Regional drilling will concentrate on uncovering additional mineralized zones and deposits within the folded structural package hosting the Fraser Lakes B deposit.
Tisdale has raised nearly C$1.9 million in private placement over two tranches (one in December 2023 and the other in February 2024). The money will be used to advance the 2024 drilling program. Management is confident of increasing the size and grade of the resource base. The project is well positioned to ride the current optimism in the sector.
In 2024, the company began mobilizing crews and equipment to the South Falcon East project commencing the initial Phase 1 program, which will consist of up to approximately 1,500 meters of drilling. Tisdale drilled 442 metres in the first two drill holes with Hole SF-0059 completed to a depth of 221 metres and intersected multiple zones of uranium mineralization over 13.5 metres, confirming the presence of mineralization in the vicinity of historical hole FP-15-05.
2024 drill target areas at the south Falcon East uranium project
Alex Klenman has over three decades of rich experience in the private and public sectors in various domains, including marketing, business development, media, finance and corporate communications. Over the last ten years, he has held senior leadership roles at Leocor Gold, Cross River Ventures, Manning Ventures and Nexus Gold. Moreover, as a consultant, he has worked with Roxgold, Forum Uranium, Midnight Sun Mining, Integra Gold and others.
C. Trevor Perkins is a geologist with over 25 years of experience planning and executing mineral exploration projects and leading exploration teams. He has worked with Rio Tinto, Cameco Corporation, and UEX Corporation. He has led teams that have made significant uranium deposit discoveries.
Brian Shin is a chartered professional accountant in British Columbia and has over 15 years of experience in various roles, including CFO, controller, consultant and auditor.
Mark Ferguson has over 25 years of experience in the trust and finance sector, and has held senior leadership roles at several public and private companies. Previously, he worked with Scotia Bank, Montreal Trust and Computershare Trust Company.
Andrew Brown has over 12 years of experience, having served in senior roles at companies listed on TSX Venture and CSE in various sectors, including agriculture, technology, mining and resources.
Jordan Trimble is the president, chief executive officer and director of Skyharbour Resources. Under his leadership, Skyharbour has grown from a $2 million shell company to a $90 million market cap as a leading exploration company in the Athabasca Basin. Throughout his career, Trimble has founded and helped manage several public and private companies having worked in the resource industry in various roles specializing in management, corporate finance and strategy, shareholder communications, business development and capital raising. He is a frequent speaker at resource and mining conferences globally and has appeared on various media outlets including BNN and the Financial Post. Trimble holds a Bachelor of Science Degree with a Minor in Commerce from the University of British Columbia, and he is a CFA Charterholder and served a full term as director of the CFA Society Vancouver.
The symbol will remain the same.
Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.
Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on October 2, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: TCEC) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 6th, 2024 at 2pm ET.
We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.
The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.
Learn about an undervalued microcap explorer developing a near-surface uranium deposit within a larger, highly prospective exploration opportunity in the Athabasca Basin.
Commodities to be covered: Uranium
Tisdale Clean Energy is a uranium exploration and development company developing the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit within the larger South Falcon East project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
For further information:
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.
Alex Klenman, CEO
6049704330
aklenman@tisdalecleanenergy.com
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research
Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research , Tisdale CEO Alex Klenman, and lead geologist C. Trevor Perkins, will discuss Tisdale's South Falcon East uranium project which contains the Fraser Lake B uranium deposit, and the Company's earn-in agreement with Skyharbour Resources to explore and develop the project.
The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.
Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A with Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.
Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, March 7th at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT
Webcast Registration Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2117092235396/WN_YyE5G8neTXC8FvDlz9TaGg
Market Radius Research gives individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius is hosted by Martin Gagel, former top-ranked technology analyst. By registering for this webinar, you agree to receive email communications from Market Radius Capital, Inc. and from the presenting company (with unsubscribe). Your email will not be further shared. Martin Gagel and Market Radius Capital, Inc. are not registered or licensed to provide investment advice and may own shares in mentioned companies and may be compensated for these services. Content is for information purposes only and is not advice or recommendations and may include incomplete or incorrect information. Investing entails a high degree of risk. This is a production of Market Radius Capital, Inc.
Tisdale Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, a 12,770-hectare project located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada, which contains the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit.
For further information, contact Alex Klenman at info@tisdalecleanenergy.com or 604.970.4330 .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.
"Alex Klenman"
Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a further non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued 2,179,500 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $392,310. Each "Unit" issued in the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 29, 2026
In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company paid $20,720 and issued 115,115 share purchase warrants (each, a " Brokers Warrant ") to certain arms-length brokerage firms who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Each Brokers Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 29, 2026. All securities issued in connection with closing of the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until June 30, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws.
The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and for carrying out exploration programs at the South Falcon East uranium project.
Tisdale Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, a 12,770 hectare project located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada, which contains the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit.
For further information, contact Alex Klenman at info@tisdalecleanenergy.com or 604.970.4330 .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.
"Alex Klenman"
Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (" Tisdale " or the " Company ") (TSXV:TCEC ) ( OTC: TCEFF ) ( FSE: T1KC ) is pleased to confirm its upcoming work program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit. The south Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp entered into an option agreement with SkyHarbour Resources Ltd in October of 2022 whereby the company can earn up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East property.
The Company is set to begin a preliminary phase one drill program for late winter 2024. The initial phase one program will consist of up to approximately 1,500 meters of drilling. The priority will be to confirm and expand the existing mineralization associated with the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit (Figure 2). Infill drilling will confirm the presence and continuity of existing mineralization in preparation for a current updated resource estimate and 3D model in the future. Step out drilling will endeavor to expand the footprint of the deposit, as the current mineralization is open in all directions. Initial focus will be in extending mineralization along strike and down dip into the basement.
A secondary priority will be to begin regional exploration by following up promising anomalies located in the T-Bone Lake area (Figure 2). Regional drilling will focus on the effort to add additional mineralized zones and deposits along the folded structural package that hosts the Fraser Lakes B Deposit.
"The commencement of drilling is a milestone in terms of our ability to unlock the value contained at South Falcon," said Alex Klenman, CEO. "Right now, nobody is getting much credit for those pounds in the ground. This will begin to change as we drill and earn our interest in the project. The initial phase one plan allows us to meet the early obligations of the earn-in with Skyharbour. We are hopeful our valuation will grow as a result, therefore reducing the barrier to entry for institutional support and giving us the opportunity to implement larger drill programs moving forward through 2024 and beyond.
"We believe very strongly that both the size and average grade of the resource can be increased. The last holes drilled in 2015 generated U308 values of .172% and .165% over intervals of two meters or more. These results established that higher grade uranium exists within the deposit. We have a very compelling exploration narrative, and one we feel confident in pursuing. No doubt the first steps are the hardest, and we're pleased we're able to begin to execute on the plan," continued Mr. Klenman.
"We are thrilled to have Tisdale commence their inaugural drill program at South Falcon East," said Jordan Trimble, CEO of Skyharbour Resources. "The project is an advanced-stage exploration asset that hosts a near-surface uranium resource with strong expansion potential as well as robust discovery upside potential regionally on the property. We are confident that this winter drill program will unlock further value for both companies' shareholders with the uranium price trading near sixteen-year highs," continued Mr. Trimble.
The field program is anticipated to commence in late February and will be executed by Terralogic Exploration Inc. under the supervision of Laura Tennent, Project Manager with TerraLogic Exploration, and C. Trevor Perkins, consulting geologist for Tisdale. The drill program will be operating out of Skyharbour's McGowan Lake Camp with helicopter support for the daily drilling operations. The expected budget for the initial phase one program is anticipated to be $1.25 million.
Figure 1: South Falcon East Project Location – Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada
Figure 2: 2024 Drill Target areas at the south Falcon East Uranium Project
Figure 3: South Falcon East Project – Camp and drilling location Map
About the South Falcon East Project
The South Falcon East Project is a uranium exploration project in the southeast Athabasca Basin and represents a portion of Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s existing South Falcon Project. The project covers approximately 12,464 hectares and lies 18 kilometers outside the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 kilometers east of the Key Lake Mine.
The South Falcon East Project contains the Fraser Lakes B Uranium/Thorium Deposit with a historic mineral resource* of 6.9 Mlbs U3O8 inferred at a grade of 0.03% U3O8 and 5.3 Mlbs ThO2 inferred at a grade of 0.023 % ThO2. Uranium and thorium mineralization discovered to date is shallow classic Athabasca-style basement mineralization associated with well-developed EM conductors.
Tisdale Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., a Consulting Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
* The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedar.com on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP.
"Alex Klenman"
Alex Klenman, CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.
For further information please contact:
Alex Klenman, CEO
Tel: 604-970-4330
Tisdale Clean Energy Corp
Suite 2200, HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia St.
Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8 Canada
www.tisdalecleanenergy.com
Denison Mines Corp. (" Denison " or the " Company ") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that is has executed an agreement (the " Agreement ") with Cosa Resources Corp. ("Cosa") ( TSX-V: COSA ) to form three uranium exploration joint ventures in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan . Pursuant to the Agreement, Cosa will acquire a 70% interest in Denison's 100%-owned Murphy Lake North, Darby, and Packrat properties (the " Properties ") in exchange for approximately 14.2 million Cosa common shares, $2.25M in deferred equity consideration, and a commitment to spend $6.5 million in exploration expenditures at Murphy Lake North and Darby (the " Transaction "). View PDF Version
David Cates , President & CEO of Denison, commented, "Denison is pleased to collaborate with Cosa in a way that is mutually beneficial and enhances our exposure to the potential discovery of a meaningful uranium deposit on the Properties and through Cosa's existing uranium exploration portfolio. With Denison focused on executing on our core mining and development-stage projects, we believe Cosa is an excellent partner to advance exploration of the Properties. The entire Cosa senior management team has worked with Denison previously, and have strong technical capabilities, plus a unique familiarity with the Properties and nearby discoveries."
Transaction Highlights:
Terms of the Transaction
Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, Cosa will acquire a 70% interest in each of the Properties from Denison. See Figure 1 for the location of the Properties. Upon closing of the Transaction, the parties will form a joint venture for each of the Properties (each, a " Joint Venture ") and Cosa will become the project operator. Denison will retain a 30% interest in each of the Properties.
As consideration for the Transaction, Cosa will issue 14,195,506 common shares to Denison, equivalent to 19.95% of the outstanding common shares of Cosa following completion of the Transaction. Denison will retain a 2% Net Smelter Royalty (" NSR ") on Darby and Packrat, and a 0.5% NSR on Murphy Lake North.
Cosa has been granted the right to reduce the NSR royalty rate on each of Darby and Packrat to 1% for a cash payment of C$2,000,000 per project.
Additionally, Cosa will be required to:
Darby is subject to a buydown right (the " Buydown "), which permits Denison to reclaim up to a 60% interest in Darby until such time as Denison's interest in the project falls below 10%, or commercial production of 500,000 lbs. of U 3 O 8 is achieved from the applicable Darby claim.
Cosa is to appoint a technical advisor nominated by Denison for a period of five years from the Closing Date or until all of Cosa's obligations under the Acquisition Agreement have been fulfilled.
Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including, but not limited to: (i) acceptance by the TSX.V and receipt of other applicable regulatory approvals to be obtained by Cosa, and (ii) certain other closing conditions customary for a transaction of this nature.
On closing, Denison and Cosa will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement, which will provide for, among other things, a pre-emptive right and top-up rights entitling Denison to maintain and/or acquire up to a 19.95% interest in Cosa, on the condition that Denison holds at least 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Additionally, Denison will have the right to nominate one director to Cosa's board of directors for so long as Denison holds at least 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares and an additional director to Cosa's board of directors for so long as Denison holds at least 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares.
About Denison
Denison is a uranium mining, exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The Company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan . In mid-2023, a feasibility study was completed for the Phoenix deposit as an in-situ recovery ("ISR") mining operation, and an update to the previously prepared 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study was completed for Wheeler River's Gryphon deposit as a conventional underground mining operation. Based on the respective studies, both deposits have the potential to be competitive with the lowest cost uranium mining operations in the world. Permitting efforts for the planned Phoenix ISR operation commenced in 2019 and a several notable milestones were achieved in 2024 with the submission of federal licensing documents and the proposed final versions of the Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission and the Province of Saskatchewan.
Denison's interests in Saskatchewan also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake Joint Venture ("MLJV"), which includes unmined uranium deposits (planned for extraction via the MLJV's SABRE mining method starting in 2025) and the McClean Lake uranium mill (currently utilizing a portion of its licensed capacity to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement), plus a 25.17% interest in the MWJV's Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits, and a 69.44% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ("THT") and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake Property. The Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie deposits are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill. Taken together, Denison has direct ownership interests in properties covering ~384,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.
Additionally, through its 50% ownership of JCU ( Canada ) Exploration Company, Limited ("JCU"), Denison holds additional interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada , including the Millennium project (JCU, 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU, 33.8118%), and Christie Lake (JCU, 34.4508%).
In 2024, Denison is celebrating its 70th year in uranium mining, exploration, and development, which began in 1954 with Denison's first acquisition of mining claims in the Elliot Lake region of northern Ontario.
About Cosa Resources Corp.
Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan . The portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple 100% owned and Cosa operated joint venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.
Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan . In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. Prior to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison's Gryphon deposit and 92 Energy's Gemini Zone and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.
Cosa's primary focus through 2024 was initial drilling at the 100% owned Ursa Project, which captures over 60-kilometres of strike length of the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a regional structural corridor with known mineralization and limited historical drilling. It potentially represents the last remaining eastern Athabasca corridor to not yet yield a major discovery, which the Company believes is primarily due to a lack of modern exploration. Modern geophysics completed by Cosa in 2023 identified multiple high-priority target areas characterized by conductive basement stratigraphy beneath or adjacent to broad zones of inferred sandstone alteration – a setting that is typical of most eastern Athabasca uranium deposits. Guided by a recently completed Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey, Cosa's second and most recent drilling campaign at Ursa intersected a significant zone of unconformity-style sandstone hosted structure and alteration underlain by several intervals of anomalous radioactivity in the basement rocks. Follow-up is currently in planning for 2025.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this news release constitutes 'forward-looking information', within the meaning of the applicable United States and Canadian legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Denison. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'potential', 'plans', 'expects', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates', or 'believes', or the negatives and/or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will ' ' be taken', 'occur' or 'be achieved'.
In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to Denison's current intentions and objectives with respect to, and commitments set forth in, the Acquisition Agreement and ancillary agreements and the expected benefits thereo f ; the assumption that the transactions set forth in the Acquisition Agreement will be completed as described; the Company's exploration, development and expansion plans and objectives for the Exploration Properties and other Company projects ; and expectations regarding its joint venture ownership interests and the continuity of its agreements with its partners and third parties .
Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Denison to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For example, the parties to the Acquisition Agreement may not complete obligations as described therein and/or the exploration objective for the Exploration Properties may not be achieved .
In addition, Denison may decide or otherwise be required to discontinue testing, evaluation and other work on the Company's other properties if it is unable to maintain or otherwise secure the necessary resources (such as testing facilities, capital funding, joint venture app r ovals, regulatory approvals, etc.). Denison believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate and results may differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information. For a discussion in respect of risks and other factors that could influence forward-looking events, please refer to the factors discussed in Denison's Annual Information Form dated March 2 8 , 202 4 under the heading 'Risk Factors' or in subsequent quarterly financial reports . These factors are not, and should not be construed as being , exhaustive.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this news release. Denison does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in Denison's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation .
Resource update underway in preparation for bringing significant satellite deposits into the mine plan
Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a successful infill drilling program at the Gould's Dam and Jason's satellite deposits within its Honeymoon Uranium project in South Australia.
Highlights
The program has returned strong drilling results as well as high-quality modern downhole geophysical data which will be used to build an updated geological and mineralisation model which will feed into a resource update
The two deposits have combined resources of 36.7Mlbs of contained U308. Honeymoon is producing under its current Mining Licence covering 36Mlbs and therefore the Company will now seek government endorsement for the mining of two satellite deposits, effectively doubling the allowance under the License.
This will pave the way for Boss to assess potential increases in the annual production rate and mine life at Honeymoon.
AMC Consultants have been engaged to produce a block model and mineral resource update for these key satellite deposits, which will enable the company to determine those areas which are most economically viable.
Boss Managing Director Duncan Craib said: “With the production ramp-up at Honeymoon progressing so well, we are eager to press ahead with our plans to grow the annual output, cashflow and minelife.
“These satellite deposits have the potential to drive growth as well as enabling us to leverage existing infrastructure and further capitalise on the opportunity presented by growing global demand for uranium from tier-one locations”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is excited and proud to announce a major milestone in the Federal EA process for its 100%owned Rook I Project ("the Project"). The CNSC has provided NexGen formal confirmation that the Company has successfully addressed all information requests received as part of the Federal technical review. With completion of the CNSC technical review, the next and final steps in the Federal approval process include scheduling a Commission Hearing Date for the Project, subject to which the CNSC will render an approval decision on the Project.
This historic milestone marks a crucial step forward for the Project that has been undergoing Canada's robust and rigorous regulatory process since 2019. Completion of the Federal EA technical review stage follows the CNSC having deemed NexGen's Federal licence application sufficient in September 2023 , and receipt of Provincial EA approval in November 2023 . This development reinforces Canada's path to re-establish itself as the leader in global uranium supply and partner of choice.
Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This exciting outcome is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our entire NexGen team, the collaborative support of our valued Indigenous Nation partners, and our transparent approach with the CNSC to ensure a robust and thorough review that meets the highest standards of environmental protection for the sustainable development of the Rook I Project. Since inception, our honest and innovative holistic approach to the successful development of this generational project has set new industry standards as to what is possible, whilst positively impacting all our valued stakeholders.
Together with the Clearwater River Dene Nation, Métis Nation – Saskatchewan Northern Region 2 and Métis Nation – Saskatchewan , Buffalo River Dene Nation, and Birch Narrows Dene Nation, we are construction ready to deliver transformative and unprecedented social, economic and environmental benefits to local communities, the Province of Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.
We're not just developing a mine - we're building strong communities while shaping a sustainable and secure global energy future. With over $800 million in cash and liquid assets, we are ready pending a positive Commission decision with all activities required to immediately commence major site works in place."
NexGen is poised to propel Canada back to the forefront of global clean energy fuel production. The Rook I Project embodies NexGen's commitment to elite environmental performance, unprecedented community inclusion, and responsible alignment with global net-zero goals.
About NexGen
NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest, low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.
NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security, and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon , Saskatchewan.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors
This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.
Forward-Looking Information
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to estimates for CapEx, OpEx and a payback period of 12 months, the appointment of a lead lender group, the availability of financing for the Project, the advancement of detailed engineering and contract negotiations, bolstering the globe's uranium supply chains to meet the rising demand for nuclear energy, the timing and cost of reclamation, including as part of the UGTMF and after-tax free cash flow remaining materially consistent with the FS, Free Cash Flow, Payback Period and IRR relative to various uranium prices, the delivery of clean energy fuel for the future, the development of the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally and incorporating elite standards in environmental and social governance, delivering a project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally, providing generational long-term economic, environmental and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada and the world, planned exploration and development activities and budgets, the interpretation of drill results and other geological information, mineral reserve and resource estimates (to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if a project is developed), requirements for additional capital, capital costs, operating costs, cash flow estimates, production estimates, the future price of uranium and similar statements relating to the economics of a project, including the Rook I Project. Generally, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.
Forward-looking information and statements are based on NexGen's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about its business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including, among others, that financing for the Project will be available in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to the Company, the results of planned exploration and development activities will be as anticipated and on time; the price of uranium; the cost of planned exploration and development activities; that, as plans continue to be refined for the development of the Rook I Project, there will be no changes in costs, engineering details or specifications that would materially adversely affect its viability; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third-party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration and development activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; that there will be no revocation of government approvals; that general business, economic, competitive, social and political conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; the assumptions underlying the Company's mineral reserve and resource estimates and updated/revised CapEx, OpEx, SusEx, and pay back period; assumptions made in the interpretation of drill results and other geological information; the ability to achieve production on the Rook I Project; and other estimates, assumptions and forecasts disclosed in the Feasibility Study for the Rook I Project. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements were considered reasonable by management at the time they were made, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third-party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, the imprecision of mineral reserve and resource estimates, the price and appeal of alternate sources of energy, sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, development risks, climate change, uninsurable risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, risks related to title to its properties, information security and cyber threats, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources, political and regulatory risks, general inflationary pressures, industry and economic factors that may affect the business, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form under "Risk Factors" and management's discussion and analysis under "Other Risks Factors" filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and 40-F filed on Edgar at www.sec.gov .
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
The Russian government has imposed temporary restrictions on enriched uranium exports to the US.
Announced on November 15, the move follows the US' decision toban imports of Russian uranium.
While the US legislation went into effect in August, it allows for waivers to address potential supply disruptions through 2027. The new Russian policy introduces uncertainty during this time period.
According to the US Energy Information Administration, Russia provided 27 percent of the enriched uranium used in American reactors in 2023. Globally, the country accounts for about 44 percent of enrichment capacity.
To illustrate, Urenco — a consortium-owned company operating the only US-based enrichment facility in New Mexico — supplies only about one-third of the country’s enriched uranium.
While the restrictions from Russia don't leave the US without recourse, as utilities typically secure uranium supply years in advance, analysts are warning that continued restrictions could pose challenges from 2025 onward.
Market responses to the news were swift. Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), a leading uranium producer, emphasized in a statement to Bloomberg the need for coordinated western action to reduce reliance on Russian nuclear fuel.
Shares of uranium companies reflected the heightened supply concerns, with Cameco’s share price jumping as much as 6.5 percent on the TSX on November 15. US-based uranium firms such as Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Ur-Energy (TSX:URE,NYSEAMERICAN:URG) also experienced upticks that day.
Meanwhile, shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU), the biggest US trader of Russian enriched uranium, fell by close to 9 percent on November 15 as investors weighed the potential impacts of the restrictions.
The company said it had not received details surrounding Russia’s decree and was assessing the implications.
Centrus also noted that it has contingency plans to mitigate near-term impacts should Russia’s state-owned uranium supplier, Tenex, face challenges fulfilling existing agreements. Centrus is one company that has received a waiver from the Biden administration to continue importing Russian uranium despite the US ban.
Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) has also received a waiver, and other requests are reportedly pending.
Russia’s actions come amid broader geopolitical tensions and follow President Vladimir Putin’s earlier call for the country to consider restricting exports of uranium, titanium and nickel in response to western sanctions.
At the same time, the US government has been actively working to rebuild its uranium enrichment capabilities. A multibillion-dollar initiative to expand these operations is underway, but progress has been slow.
Overall, the US is currently looking triple its nuclear capacity by 2050, with plans to add 200 gigawatts of new nuclear energy through reactor builds, reactivations and upgrades to existing facilities.
Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FMST ) ( CSE: FAT ) (" Foremost " or the " Company "), an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company, is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a strategic agreement (the " Agreement ") with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" RCFS" or " Red Cloud "), an arms-length independent contractor, to provide promotional services, including advice on marketing, communications and social media activities. Under the engagement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month effective October 14, 2024, for a twelve-month term which automatically renews month-to-month thereafter unless either party provides written notice of termination to the other party thirty (30) days prior to the date of termination.
Pursuant to the Agreement, Red Cloud will review and advise on non-deal road shows, review, draft and advise on traditional marketing documents, make introductions to, meet and communicate with corporate analysts, institutional and professional investors and retail brokers, provide traditional media support and assist in the creation of content for Red Cloud's exclusive RCTV platform and dissemination of content via RCTV, and other services as required by the Company. There are no performance obligations contained in the Agreement and Red Cloud will not receive common shares, stock options or any form of equity in the Company as compensation. Red Cloud is an IIROC regulated dealer and a leading provider of financial services to the global mining sector, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada and can be reached at 1-844-621-1251, 1-647-792-7978 or info@redcloudfs.com .
Jason Barnard, President and CEO of Foremost, comments: "We will be able to introduce our Athabasca Uranium Projects to a new audience by utilizing Red Cloud, a reputable company specializing in the mining and uranium industry. Nuclear energy is crucial for long-term sustainable growth in clean energy given the need for global decarbonization. This strategic marketing program should increase awareness of Foremost and provide us opportunities to engage with key retail and institutional investors in Canada and the United States."
Equity Compensation
Foremost also announces that it has granted a total of 175,009 stock options (" Options ") and 222,491 Restricted Share Units (" RSUs "), collectively, (the " Awards "), to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Foremost's Stock Incentive Plan (the " Plan "), adopted by shareholders of the Company at its annual general and special meeting held on January 25, 2024. The Plan's goal is to create an incentive compensation program that is aligned with the Company's long-term objectives. The Options are exercisable at a price of $2.76 per share and valid for a term of 3 to 5 years. A portion of the Options and RSUs are subject to vesting provisions. All Awards are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.
The engagement of Red Cloud is subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and Nasdaq. The Awards were granted in accordance with the Plan and the policies of the CSE and Nasdaq.
About Foremost
Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company with an option to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%) spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the clean energy mix of the future. Foremost's uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company's mission is to make significant discoveries, alongside and in collaboration with Denison (TSX:DML, NYSE American: DNN), through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.
Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information please visit the company's website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com .
Contact and Information
Company
Jason Barnard, President and CEO
+1 (604) 330-8067
info@foremostcleanenergy.com
Investor Relations
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
FMST@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company are or may constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws and including, without limitation, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, for which the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements concerning theactivities proposed to be undertaken by Red Cloud and the ability of the Plan to achieve its objectives, . These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "plans," "estimates" or "intends," or stating that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, continuity of agreements with third parties and satisfaction of the conditions to the Transaction, risks and uncertainties associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Edgar at www.sec.gov for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof
The Biden administration has announced a strategic roadmap to significantly expand the United States' nuclear energy capacity, setting a target to triple capacity by 2050.
In a new nine pillar framework, the Biden-Harris administration has laid out its plans to add 200 gigawatts (GW) of new nuclear energy through new reactor builds, reactivations and upgrades to existing facilities.
The initiative seeks to meet a growing demand for reliable, carbon-free power as the nation transitions away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner energy sources.
Under the new roadmap, the country has set a preliminary goal of deploying 35 GW of new nuclear power by 2035, either operating or under construction at that time. Annual capacity deployment will continue to ramp up to hit its goal of a sustained 15 GW per year between 2040 and 2050.
In addition to bolstering nuclear infrastructure, the plan also calls for initiatives to expedite licensing for reactor projects, establish stable tax incentives and explore opportunities to add new reactors to existing nuclear sites.
By targeting both short- and long-term milestones, the administration intends to gradually build the infrastructure and capacity required to reach its overall objective.
More crucially, the administration’s framework is also designed to accommodate flexibility and continuity, enabling future administrations to continue the plan regardless of political changes.
This strategy has gained bipartisan support in Congress, where legislators recently passed new measures to facilitate nuclear development and advance regulatory frameworks, showing a shared commitment to boosting the industry.
President-elect Donald Trump has also voiced support for nuclear energy during his campaign, promising to meet rising industrial energy demands and drive down electricity prices for consumers.
The Biden administration’s roadmap aligns with a broader global push to elevate nuclear energy’s role in climate action.
Last year, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, the US joined 20 other nations in pledging to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050.
This week, at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, six more countries added their support to this goal, bringing the total number of signatories to 31. Among these new endorsers are nations like El Salvador, Kenya and Türkiye, highlighting nuclear energy’s growing appeal worldwide as a stable, low-emission energy source.
According to data from the International Energy Agency, global nuclear capacity has largely plateaued since the Fukushima disaster in 2011, but interest is renewing as countries confront the urgency of climate commitments and rising electricity demand.
Advanced economies, including the United States, are leading efforts to secure nuclear energy as a key component of their energy transition strategies.
Meanwhile, the US Department of Energy wants to regain America’s competitive edge in nuclear technology, aiming to position the US as a top supplier of nuclear energy solutions.
Nuclear power, which currently provides about 9 percent of global electricity, ranks second to hydropower among clean energy sources, according to the World Nuclear Association. With over 60 reactors under construction worldwide, nuclear’s role in the energy transition is expanding, supported by both governmental and private sector initiatives.
As the US government moves to implement the framework, private sector interest in nuclear energy is similarly growing, driven in part by the demand for energy-intensive data processing and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.
Companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have recently pursued nuclear energy deals to ensure consistent, high-output power for their data centers.
The company entered into an agreement in September to receive power from Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island nuclear facility — which owner Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) is now working towards restarting — to meet the company’s clean energy goals.
With this roadmap, the US aims to position itself as a global leader in nuclear energy, reaping both economic and environmental benefits.
