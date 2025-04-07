Horizon Minerals Limited GR Engineering Awarded Black Swan Plant Engineering Study

Horizon Minerals Limited GR Engineering Awarded Black Swan Plant Engineering Study

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce it has awarded GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) ("GR Engineering") with the engineering studies work program to support the refurbishment and repurposing of the Black Swan processing plant for gold production.

The engineering studies will be overseen by Horizon Project Manager Dirk Richards and will provide capital and operating cost estimates to an accuracy of +/-20%. GR Engineering is a leading engineering firm with extensive studies and projects experience successfully working on a range of gold processing plants in the Western Australian Goldfields.

Commenting on the process engineering award, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are very pleased to have awarded this work to GR Engineering. They are a very competent group capable of delivering a quality study to refurbish and repurpose our Black Swan processing plant into a gold plant. This is another significant milestone for the Company progressing Horizon towards our goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer."



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.



Source:
Horizon Minerals Limited



Contact:
Grant Haywood
Chief Executive Officer
T: +61 8 9386 9534
E: grant.haywood@horizonminerals.com.au

Michael Vaughan
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners
T: +61 422 602 720
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals

Expediting the path to gold production

Horizon Minerals Limited Gold Mining and Processing Update

Horizon Minerals Limited Gold Mining and Processing Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find ("Phillips Find") and Boorara ("Boorara") Gold Projects.

HIGHLIGHTS

New Toll Treatment Agreement for processing Phillips Find ore

- Completion of processing of the first 37,000t of ore from the Phillips Find JV with BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML) under the 200,000t Toll Milling Agreement with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR) to treat Horizon ore from February to June 2025 at the Greenfields Mill

- First ore parcel from Phillips Find consisted of 37,624 dry tonnes at 1.46g/t for 1,675.3oz at an average price of $4,728/oz, generating ~$7.9M to the Phillips Find JV

- An additional 80,000t of ore from Phillips Find will be processed at the Greenfields Mill in both April and June in addition to approximately 80,000t of ore to be processes from Boorara to complete the Toll Processing Agreement with FMR.

- A New Toll Milling Agreement executed to treat 70,000t of ore from Phillips Find in September/October 2025 to be processed at Focus Minerals Limited's (Focus) Three Mile Hill processing plant

- Grade control drilling completed at Phillips Find and has resulted in a revised schedule where the final 70,000t ore mined in the current campaign is treated at Three Mile Hill Mining, haulage and processing progressing well at Boorara

- Proceeds received from the processing of the first 50,604t of Boorara ore under the Ore Sale Agreement with Norton Gold Fields' Paddington Mill for the processing of total of 1.24Mt of Boorara ore

- First ore stockpile from Boorara was 50,604 dry tonnes at 0.791g/t for 1,163 oz sold at an average gold price of $4,256/oz, generating ~$4.951M in revenue

- The second ore parcel is currently being processed at Paddington with a third parcel is in the process of being hauled. More than 100,000t of high-grade ore is currently stockpiled on the Boorara ROM pad, allowing for the additional campaigns to be processed at the Greenfields Mill in April and June

- Boorara is now operating at steady state ore production

Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"Following on from our first gold pour for Boorara in January, we have now built up significant ore stockpiles, with mining now in steady state operation and in a position for the continuous processing of ore and cashflow generation which will continue well into 2026. We are also pleased to secure a new toll treatment agreement with Focus Minerals which aligns with the revised mining schedule at Phillips Find and allows us to increase our overall gold production from Boorara. As gold production ramps up in the June quarter we expect to commence a steady cash build from our dual mining and haulage operations."

Next Steps

The next campaign of ore treatment at FMR's Greenfields mill is scheduled to commence on 9 April 2025 and will comprise approximately 40kt of Boorara ore and 40kt of Phillips Find ore. A similar split of Boorara and Phillips Find ore is scheduled to be processed in June 2025 which will complete Horizon's current 200kt Toll Treatment Agreement with FMR.

The remaining 70kt of Phillips Find ore shall be processed through September/October 2025 at Focus Minerals' Three Mile Hill plant.

Processing of ore at Paddington from Boorara has now reached steady state and is expected to be continuous.

A further mining and processing update is expected in the Company's March Quarterly Report.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3EP3Z408



Horizon Minerals Limited Appoints Key Operational Personnel to Lead Growth

Horizon Minerals Limited Appoints Key Operational Personnel to Lead Growth

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce two key executive appointments to progress the Company's operational growth plans.

Ms Adrianna Skok-Muir has been appointed Group Mining Engineer and Mr Dirk Richards has been appointed as Project Manager.

Adrianna will manage the Life of Mine plan Feasibility Study to provide ore to the Black Swan processing plant. Adrianna has over 25 years' experience as a mining engineer, project manager and leader. She has very strong technical and operational experience in both open pit and underground environments, covering areas of feasibility studies and project management. Adrianna joins from South32 and has previous roles at Iluka Resources, Optiro and Xenith Consulting. She has worked across multiple commodities including nickel and gold in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. She holds a Masters in Mine Planning and Design, a Diploma in Project Management, a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate of Competency and is a Member of the AusIMM. She has held multiple senior industry positions, including Principal Mining Engineer, Project Manager and the statutory position of Underground Manager.

Mr Dirk Richards has been appointed as Project Manager with his key responsibility to manage the refurbishment and repurpose of the Black Swan processing plant into a gold plant. Dirk is an accomplished mining industry professional with 30 years of experience in client representation, project and study management, and consulting. He has held roles with Newmont Corporation, Newcrest Mining and RPM Global and his expertise spans engineering design, mineral processing, hydrometallurgy, construction management, project commissioning, contracts, and budgets. Dirk is a Chartered Professional Metallurgist with the AusIMM, a Member of the Royal Chemical Institute and holds an MBA.

Commenting on the key appointments, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are delighted to welcome Adrianna and Dirk to the Horizon team, leveraging their strong skills and experience to lead the key study areas during this exciting growth phase. We are excited to have them both contribute in progressing Horizon towards our goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer."



Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Phillips Find Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Phillips Find Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on operations and gold production from the Phillips Find Gold Project ("Phillps Find").

Mining of the Newhaven and Newminster cutbacks is progressing safely and efficiently at Phillips Find.

Processing of the first stockpile of Phillips Find ore commenced on Wednesday 19 February 2025 and is expected to take two weeks, treating approximately 40,000 tonnes of ore. First gold was poured on Monday 24 February 2025.

Once processing is completed and reconciled, including the receipt of opening and closing gold in circuit assays, the Company will provide a further update on the ore tonnes and grade milled, gold ounces produced, and average gold sale price for this first treatment campaign of Phillips Find ore.

The second ore processing campaign for the Phillips Find Gold Project is scheduled for April 2025.

- On Monday 24 February 2025, Horizon poured its first gold bar from the Phillips Find Gold Project under a Toll Milling Agreement with FMR Investment Greenfields Mill.

- Horizon entered into a Toll Milling Agreement with FMR Investment Greenfields Mill for the processing of 200kt of ore from February to June 2025.

- Horizon approved the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project in early August 2024 and executed a Joint Venture (JV) Agreement with mining specialists BML Ventures Pty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits, Newhaven and Newminster.

- Processing of the first stockpile of approximately 40,000t of ore commenced on Wednesday 19 February and is expected to be processed over the next two weeks.

Commenting on the production update, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"The first gold pour from Phillips Find marks another significant milestone for our team and stakeholders. This follows pouring our first gold bars and receiving revenue from our Boorara Gold Project last month. We are excited to build on this success as we continue ramping up production at Phillips Find and Boorara to generate value in a very high gold price environment".



Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project ("Phillips Find").

HIGHLIGHTS

- Phillips Find Joint Venture (JV) Agreement in place with mining specialists BML VenturesPty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits1

- All management, technical, operational and maintenance roles is being undertaken by BML with oversight by the Company

- Low financial risk JV structure with BML funding all project costs, with net cashflow after asset recovery and repayment of costs to be split 50/50 between Horizon and BML

- Mine plan involves cutbacks to two existing open pits, Newhaven and Newminster

- Mining well advanced, with over 800,000 BCM (Bank Cubic Metres) mined to date in both the Newminster and Newhaven open pits

- Existing 200,000t Toll Milling Agreement executed with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR) in May 2024 to be utilised for the Phillips Find JV ore

- First ore from Phillips Find is being hauled to the Greenfields mill, with processing of the first 40,000t ore parcel due to commence next week for a period of approximately two weeks

Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are very pleased to be transporting our first ore from Phillips Find for treatment at the Greenfields mill. This marks another significant milestone in our journey to become a significant gold producer and demonstrates the team's commitment to executing our strategy on schedule. We are now fully manned up and the team has been making good progress.

We look forward to the next phase as we advance towards first gold production from Phillips Find and continue generating value for our shareholders in this high gold price environment."

Mining is progressing with first ore currently being hauled to the Greenfields mill. Ore was mined from both the Newminster and Newhaven open pits. The first ore parcel of approximately 40,000 tonnes is scheduled for processing which will start next week for a duration of around two weeks.

Next Steps

Haulage of the first stockpile is underway, with first gold pours and revenue due shortly. As the mining within the JV is being undertaken with BML Ventures who have sole funded the development at Phillips Find, initial revenue from gold sales will go to the JV to pay for working capital. Both parties shall receive a 50/50 distribution of net cash after asset recovery and the repayment of development costs have been covered.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0DS0X5Z7



