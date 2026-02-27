Honey Badger Silver Inc.: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 2147

Honey Badger Silver Inc.: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 2147

Visit Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF,OTC:HBEIF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) at Booth #2147 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a unique Canadian-focused silver company led by an experienced leadership and technical team with a strong track record of value creation. The Company holds a portfolio of projects in historic mining districts across the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut, including Sunrise Lake, Plata, Clear Lake, and the past-producing Nanisivik Mine area. These assets host significant historic silver and zinc resources and offer exposure to high-grade silver exploration potential. Honey Badger also holds a silver investment generating a 12% annual yield.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

