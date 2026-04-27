Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Pinnacle Silver and Gold

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Pinnacle Silver and Gold

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has initiated research coverage on Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF) (OTC: PSGCF) (FSE: P9J) (, or "Company"). Couloir Capital's Mining Analyst, Tim Wright, CFA, MSc., crafted a report titled "Near-term gold and silver production potential at El Potrero in Durango, Mexico."

Report excerpt: "Pinnacle Silver and Gold is advancing its flagship El Potrero project in Durango, Mexico, towards production. El Potrero is a past-producing mine that reported head grades of 7-8 g/t Au and 170-200 g/t Ag with 100 tpd of processing capacity. With an estimated capital expenditure of $ 4.5 -5.0 million, El Potrero could be put back into production within 18 months. Our back-of-the-envelope scenario analysis in the 'Near-term cash flow potential' section indicates just how substantial free cash flows from the project might be. Additionally, the firm has only explored a fraction of the property, with the potential for greenfield and brownfield exploration upside remaining firmly intact. El Potrero is attractive to metal trading and royalty companies alike and may offer non-dilutive funding to put the asset into production."

The full report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals that provides institutional-quality research coverage of small-cap equities. Our research reports are distributed via Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, LSEG, AlphaSense and other platforms, as well as via social media and extensive email distribution lists. To subscribe, visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

  1. Analyst Disclosure: The Company has retained Couloir Capital under a service agreement that includes analyst research coverage.
  2. The principal of Couloir Capital maintains a financial interest in the securities or options of the Company through an affiliated fund entity.

Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294241

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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