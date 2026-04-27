Pinnacle Commences Trading on OTCQB

Pinnacle Commences Trading on OTCQB

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.
 

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, April 27, 2026 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTCQB: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, effective April 28, 2026.  It is anticipated that upgrading to the OTCQB will improve liquidity and market access for US investors wishing to trade the Company's securities.  The ticker symbol has not changed.

 

About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Pinnacle is focused on the development of precious metals projects in the Americas.  The high-grade Potrero gold-silver project in Mexico's Sierra Madre Belt hosts an underexplored low-sulphidation epithermal vein system and provides the potential for near-term production. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the Company owns a 100% interest in the past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine and the adjacent North Birch Project with an eight-kilometre-long target horizon.  With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long-term, sustainable value for shareholders.

Signed: "Robert A. Archer"

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Email:        info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com

Tel.:  +1 (877) 271-5886 ext. 110

Website: www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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