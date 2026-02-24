Honey Badger Silver Exhibiting at Booth 2147, PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto, March 1-4

Honey Badger Silver Exhibiting at Booth 2147, PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto, March 1-4

Visit Honey Badger Silver (TSXV: TUF,OTC:HBEIF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) at Booth #2147 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver is a unique Canadian-focused silver company led by an experienced leadership and technical team with a strong track record of value creation. The Company holds a portfolio of projects in historic mining districts across the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut, including Sunrise Lake, Plata, Clear Lake, and the past-producing Nanisivik Mine area. These assets host significant historic silver and zinc resources and offer exposure to high-grade silver exploration potential. Honey Badger also holds a silver investment generating a 12% annual yield.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Honey Badger Silver
Sonya Pekar
(647)498-8244
spekar@honeybadgersilver.com
www.honeybadgersilver.com

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

honey-badger-silver-inctuf-cctsxv-tufsilver-investing
TUF:CC
The Conversation (0)
Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Keep Reading...
Stefan Gleason, gold and silver bars.

Stefan Gleason: Silver Wakeup in the West — What's Happening, What's Next

Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals, breaks down recent silver and gold dynamics, discussing trends in the US retail market, as well as backups at refineries. While the situation has begun to normalize, he sees potential for further disruptions in the future. Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Mercado Minerals (CSE:MERC)

Mercado Minerals Provides Exploration Update on Copalito; Reveals New Vein Discoveries

Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) ("Mercado" or the "Company") is pleased to report continued progress from ongoing exploration activities at its flagship Copalito Project ("Copalito" or the "Project"). The Company's technical team in Mexico has been actively mapping, sampling, and advancing... Keep Reading...
Silverco Mining (TSXV:SICO)

Silverco Mining: Advancing a High-grade Silver Mining Complex in Mexico

Keep Reading...
Silverco Mining (TSXV:SICO)

Silverco Mining

Keep Reading...
Person calculating with a calculator and examining silver bullion on a desk.

How Rick Rule Reinvested His Silver Gains: 5 Silver Stocks He Owns

Over the past year, the spot price of silver has surged past a 40 year record and into triple-digit territory, reaching a high of US$121 per ounce this past January.For silver investors who bought into the physical market when the price was low, this first leg of the silver bull market has... Keep Reading...
Silver bars and price chart.

Silver Institute: Market Heading for Sixth Straight Deficit in 2026

Silver surged past US$100 per ounce for the first time in January before retreating below the US$80 level, marking a volatile start to 2026 as the precious metal faces renewed investor appeal.In its latest annual outlook, published on February 10, the Silver Institute notes that the rally comes... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Corp Exhibits at PDAC 2026, Highlighting the Alto Ruri Project's High-Grade Potential Near Barrick's Pierina Mine

NextSource Materials Announces Closing of $25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

Related News

copper investing

Faraday Copper Signs LOI to Acquire BHP’s San Manuel Mine in Arizona

rare earth investing

Brazil, India Ink Rare Earths Pact to Expand Supply Chain Cooperation

base metals investing

Forte Minerals Corp Exhibits at PDAC 2026, Highlighting the Alto Ruri Project's High-Grade Potential Near Barrick's Pierina Mine

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces Closing of $25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Commences Trenching Program At CZ Gold Prospect, Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia

base metals investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Grant of Permit and Commencement of IP Survey at Yuma King Project

base metals investing

Canadian Securities Exchange Approves Gold Runner Exploration's Option to Acquire the Golden Girl Property from the B-ALL Syndicate in British Columbia's Prolific Golden Triangle