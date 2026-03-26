Silver Hammer Mining: Unlocking Value from Historic High-Grade Silver Districts

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March 26, 2026
Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR;OTCQB:HAMRF) is focused on advancing past-producing assets where existing infrastructure and extensive historical data provide a more efficient path to new discovery. Its flagship projects—Silver Strand and Fahey in Idaho, alongside Silverton and Eliza in Nevada—are situated in prolific silver districts with proven geological endowment. Beyond silver, the portfolio also offers meaningful exposure to gold and copper mineralization, enhancing its broader resource potential.
Recent exploration results reinforce this upside. At Silverton, drilling has returned highly variable but compelling silver grades ranging from 0.32 to 692 grams per tonne, highlighting the system’s scale and continuity. At Eliza, early-stage sampling delivered standout assays of 1,540 and 1,410 grams per tonne, underscoring the presence of high-grade mineralization and strong discovery potential.
Underpinning this progress is a team that blends technical expertise with development and capital markets experience. Silver Hammer Mining benefits from strong capabilities in target generation and deposit evaluation, complemented by practical knowledge of advancing projects through exploration and toward development in North America. This integrated approach supports disciplined drill targeting, effective use of historical data, and efficient project advancement.
Company Highlights
- Stable mining jurisdictions: Operations are focused on Nevada and Idaho, USA, which respectively ranked 1st and 7th in the 2025 Fraser Institute investment attractiveness rankings.
- Brownfield portfolio of past-producing silver mines: Assets include the Silver Strand Mine in Idaho and the Silverton silver-gold project in Nevada, where exploration has returned high-grade silver results ranging from 0.32 to 692 grams per ton.
- Industry-leading team: Senior Technical Board Advisor Ron Burk contributed to discoveries that helped define a world-class silver resource at the Pitarrilla project in Durango, Mexico, while Director Donald Birak is recognized for multiple deposit discoveries, including in Manitoba’s Flin Flon–Snow Lake region. Complementing this technical strength, CEO Peter Ball has raised over C$250 million in the resource sector, and Director Michael Willett played a key role in Battle North Gold’s C$343 million acquisition by Evolution Mining in 2021.
- Fully funded for 2026 exploration program: Completed a C$3.92 million placement in February 2026.
This Silver Hammer Mining profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
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