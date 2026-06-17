Honey Badger Silver Appoints Tom Chep as Innovation Advisor

Honey Badger Silver Appoints Tom Chep as Innovation Advisor

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF,OTC:HBEIF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Chep. PEng., as Innovation Advisor.

"Tom brings a rare combination of advanced engineering expertise, entrepreneurial vision, and real-world experience developing and commercializing transformative technologies," said Chad Williams, Executive Chairman of Honey Badger Silver. "We are extremely fortunate to have Tom on our team. He will evaluate many new technologies, such as the latest drone, robotic, AI, and energy generation/storage technologies, to ensure that the PC Silver Mine re-starts production as quickly, efficiently, and as ecologically sound as possible. Tom's experience includes a strong partnership with an Indigenous technology group, considering Indigenous Knowledge in emerging technologies, and looks forward to working in partnership with Honey Badger Silver's Indigenous partners who will benefit from the PC Silver Mine's re-start."

Mr. Chep is an accomplished technology entrepreneur, engineer, and product development leader with extensive experience in advanced energy systems, infrastructure development, electrification, and complex technical project execution. He is the founder of Arc Motor Company Inc., where he has led the development of modular vehicle platforms, integrated energy systems, and scalable charging and power infrastructure solutions.

Throughout his career, Mr. Chep has worked across electrified transportation systems, industrial technologies, energy infrastructure, critical infrastructure projects, and large-scale construction environments. His expertise spans systems engineering, infrastructure integration, commercialization strategy, product development, and the deployment of advanced technologies from concept through commercial scale.

Mr. Chep holds a degree in Electrical Engineering and is a licensed Professional Engineer (P.Eng.).

"I am excited to join Honey Badger Silver at such a pivotal stage in the Company's growth," said Mr. Chep. "The PC Silver Mine is one of the most compelling undeveloped silver assets in North America and represents a unique opportunity to apply innovative technologies to enhance future operations. I look forward to working with the team to evaluate solutions that can improve project performance, strengthen sustainability, and help position Honey Badger Silver as a modern, technology-enabled mining company."

As Honey Badger Silver re-starts the PC Silver Mine, Mr. Chep will focus on identifying opportunities across electrification, energy infrastructure, automation, advanced mining technologies, remote operations, and innovative transportation and logistics solutions. His mandate will include evaluating emerging technologies that could reduce capital requirements, lower operating costs, improve reliability, and strengthen the long-term sustainability of the Company's operations.

About Honey Badger Silver (TSXV: TUF,OTC:HBEIF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA)

Silver is rare and valuable. Honey Badger Silver controls some of Canada's richest untapped silver potential. With the acquisition of the fully permitted, high-grade PC Silver Mine, the Company has become a leading North American silver and critical minerals company.

Backed by an impressive portfolio of 8 high-quality silver mineral projects in Canada, including the Sunrise Lake, Plata, and Nanisivik properties, Honey Badger Silver controls district-scale land positions in some of the most metal-rich jurisdictions on the continent.

What sets Honey Badger Silver apart is its strategic blend of real silver ownership and growth leverage: the Company holds 10,000 ounces of physical silver yielding 12% annually, reinforcing tangible asset value while advancing aggressive exploration and acquisition plans.

Led by a proven team of mine-builders and capital markets professionals, Honey Badger Silver is building a cash-generating, asset-backed platform for the bull cycle in precious and critical minerals.

More information is available at www.honeybadgersilver.com.

Chad Williams
Executive Chairman, Interim CEO

Investor Relations
investors@honeybadgersilver.com | +1 (647) 226-7315

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release, including without limitation, the potential for Tom Chep to reduce costs and improve the PC Silver Mine. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Honey Badger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Honey Badger's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301839

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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