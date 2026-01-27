Honey Badger Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF,OTC:HBEIF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on January 26, 2026. Each of the matters that were tabled at the Meeting for a vote are described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders and accompanying Management Information Circular dated December 22, 2025 (the "Circular").

At the Meeting, shareholders voted to approve the nominations of directors set out in the Circular and thus elected Chad Williams, John H. Hill, George Topping, Koby Kushner, Paolo P. Cattelan and Michael Jalonen as directors of the Company. Shareholders also voted to approve all other matters put to them for a vote in the Circular, including the proposed appointment of the auditor and the stock option plan of the Company.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger is a unique silver company. The Company is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a track record of value-creation, backed by a skilled technical team. Our projects are located in areas with a long history of mining, including the Sunrise Lake project with a historic resource of 12.8 Moz of silver (and 201.3 million pounds of zinc) Indicated and 13.9 Moz of silver (and 247.8 million pounds of zinc) Inferred(1) located in the Northwest Territories and the Plata high grade silver project located 165 km east of Yukon's prolific Keno Hill and adjacent to Snowline Gold's Rogue discovery. The Company's Clear Lake Project in the Yukon Territory has a historic resource of 5.5 Moz of silver and 1.3 billion pounds of zinc(2). The Company also has a significant land holding at the Nanisivik Mine Area located in Nunavut, Canada that produced over 20 Moz of silver between 1976 and 2002(3). We own 10,000 ozs of silver yielding 12% per annum. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the foregoing historical resources as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the estimates as current mineral resources. The historical resource estimates are provided solely for the purpose as an indication of the volume of mineralization that could be present. Additional work, including verification drilling / sampling, will be required to verify any of the historical estimates as a current mineral resources.

(1) Sunrise Lake 2003 RPA historic resource: Indicated 1.522 million tonnes grading 262 grams/tonne silver, 6.0% zinc, 2.4% lead, 0.08% copper, and 0.67 grams/tonne gold and Inferred 2.555 million tonnes grading 169 grams/tonne silver, 4.4% zinc, 1.9% lead, 0.07% copper, and 0.51 grams/tonne gold.

(2) Clear Lake 2010 SRK historic Resource: Inferred 7.76 million tonnes grading 22 grams/tonne silver, 7.6% zinc, and 1.08% lead.

(3) Geological Survey of Canada, 2002-C22, "Structural and Stratigraphic Controls on Zn-Pb-Ag Mineralization at the Nanisivik Mississippi Valley type Deposit, Northern Baffin Island, Nunavut; by Patterson and Powis.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chad Williams, Executive Chairman

Sonya Pekar
Investor Relations
spekar@honeybadgersilver.com | +1 (647) 498-8244

For more information, please visit our website www.honeybadgersilver.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

