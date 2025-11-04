Homeland Nickel Exploration Update and Property Acquisitions

Homeland Nickel Exploration Update and Property Acquisitions

(TheNewswire)

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 04, 2025 Homeland Nickel Inc. (" Homeland " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF) is pleased to announce assay results from its recently staked Josephine Creek Property located in Southern Oregon, adjacent to Woodcock Mountain and 8 kilometres west of the Town of Cave Junction.

Josephine Creek Property

During the summer of 2025 Homeland staked 174 mining claims (3,595 acres) over a series of nickel laterite lenses that had previously been identified during exploration programs in the 1950s and 1970s. In late summer the Company visited the property and acquired 82 surface samples across many of the claims. The results are shown in Figure 1 and 2, with the assays listed in Table 1. The average nickel (Ni) grade was 0.73% with 10 of the 82 samples having 1.00% Ni or greater. Every sample contained nickel laterite.

Commenting on the results, President and CEO Steve Balch said, "Josephine Creek appeared in our top 10 evaluation of nickel laterite exposures in Southern Oregon, so we staked it. The property is located only a few kilometres from our Woodcock Mountain Property and is located nearby to a major highway and transmission line. Both properties are located outside any Withdraw Area. We are preparing for a 2026 program to define an initial resource based on surface sampling and augering. A Plan of Operation will be submitted to the Forest Service in November. We will not be required to satisfy a Surface use Determination as was required with our Red Flat and Cleopatra Properties".

Additional Property Acquisitions

Homeland has acquired approximately 350 additional acres of nickel laterite mining claims at Woodcock Mountain from RNR Resources LLC, a private Oregon Corporation. The President of the company is Walter Freeman who has been engaged in project development and claim management relative to nickel laterite deposits both on Woodcock Mountain and the Rough and Ready area for more than 30 years. The claims at Woodcock Mountain have seen extensive work, much of it by Inspiration Development Corporation and Hanna Mining Company, with grades up to 2.13% Ni, along a continuous trend almost 3 kilometres in strike length. In 2026 Homeland will conduct a surface sampling program to determine the extent of the higher-grade laterite. This will be followed up with an auger-hole program to define an initial resource, although the start date for that program has not yet been determined.

Homeland has staked additional nickel laterite properties at Iron Mountain, Peavine Mountain and at Free & Easy, bringing the total number of properties to eight as shown in Figure 3. The goal of the staking has been to acquire the best of the previously defined laterite properties in Southern Oregon.

In 2026 Homeland will work toward updating the historical resources at Red Flat (18.8 Mt grading 0.84% Ni) and Cleopatra (39.5 Mt grading 0.93% Ni) and define initial resources at Woodcock Mountain, Josephine Creek and Eight Dollar Mountain.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 : Plan map showing the location of Homeland Nickel's Josephine Creek Property (coordinates in WGS 84 / UTM Zone 10N) located west of Cave Junction, Oregon. Surface samples showing Ni % assay results are shown (see Table 1).


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Plan map showing the location of Ni % assays from Homeland Nickel's Josephine Creek Property (coordinates in WGS 84 / UTM Zone 10N) located west of Cave Junction, Oregon.

Table 1 - List of nickel assays with locations at Josephine Creek from Homeland's 2025 sampling program (coordinates in WGS 84 / UTM Zone 10N).

Sample ID

Easting (mE)

Northing (mN)

Ni (%)

Co (ppm)

Cr (ppm)

Fe (%)

WC-001

439,303

4,668,130

0.85

440

8200

24.9

WC-002

439,267

4,668,110

0.86

510

17300

31.5

WC-003

439,202

4,668,057

0.50

390

9030

26.2

WC-004

439,204

4,667,977

0.64

340

8550

26.4

WC-005

439,154

4,667,820

0.33

190

4760

12.9

WC-006

439,175

4,667,626

0.37

170

7520

12.6

WC-007

439,209

4,667,450

1.00

640

12350

33.9

WC-008

439,106

4,667,507

0.43

270

4750

15.4

WC-009

439,093

4,667,578

0.91

670

10700

33.6

WC-010

438,964

4,667,774

0.87

720

11800

34.3

WC-011

438,894

4,667,901

0.51

460

14150

33.1

WC-012

438,903

4,668,019

0.66

480

11200

30.0

WC-013

438,918

4,668,111

1.17

730

11550

38.6

WC-014

439,011

4,668,175

1.07

640

10800

33.3

WC-015

439,095

4,668,268

0.96

590

12700

36.0

WC-016

439,206

4,668,217

0.91

650

13100

34.1

WC-017

439,284

4,668,025

1.19

740

14400

37.7

WC-018

439,314

4,667,969

0.94

630

16100

36.6

WC-019

439,387

4,667,909

1.03

750

12300

35.2

WC-020

439,489

4,667,875

1.02

600

8210

31.4

WC-021

439,534

4,667,920

0.67

450

12600

23.3

WC-022

439,478

4,668,054

0.45

370

16600

22.1

WC-023

439,472

4,668,203

0.66

540

19700

29.6

WC-024

439,553

4,668,215

0.80

660

17750

30.6

WC-025

439,590

4,668,118

0.84

570

13900

29.4

WC-026

439,669

4,668,145

0.96

620

14600

33.9

WC-027

439,639

4,668,221

0.77

790

17850

32.4

WC-028

439,700

4,668,240

0.72

480

13400

26.2

WC-029

439,740

4,668,309

0.72

480

14250

25.9

WC-030

439,795

4,668,359

0.84

540

8770

30.0

WC-031

439,839

4,668,455

0.92

570

12900

33.5

WC-032

439,945

4,668,523

0.62

460

12150

25.4

WC-033

440,041

4,668,617

0.46

370

21600

19.4

WC-034

440,211

4,668,648

1.07

620

14650

30.2

WC-035

440,324

4,668,768

0.93

700

16400

32.2

WC-036

440,450

4,668,703

0.83

660

21100

30.2

WC-037

440,554

4,668,767

0.96

680

16900

32.0

WC-038

439,222

4,666,061

0.82

470

9610

29.4

WC-039

439,199

4,666,095

0.77

440

6330

25.0

WC-040

439,167

4,666,149

0.84

510

11050

30.6

WC-041

439,107

4,666,156

0.78

440

8880

28.2

WC-042

439,024

4,666,119

0.43

270

6340

23.5

WC-043

438,930

4,666,086

0.73

650

14300

33.1

WC-044

438,869

4,666,108

0.71

680

16450

31.8

WC-045

438,794

4,666,137

0.73

570

9440

30.3

WC-046

438,742

4,666,076

0.60

610

14600

28.6

WC-047

438,773

4,666,020

0.74

550

15100

28.5

WC-048

438,804

4,665,968

0.69

540

16300

27.5

WC-049

438,876

4,666,021

0.93

520

9470

33.8

WC-050

438,956

4,665,972

0.80

580

17900

32.6

WC-051

439,003

4,665,872

0.62

690

15600

31.9

WC-052

439,084

4,665,917

0.77

660

11900

38.4

WC-053

439,168

4,665,931

0.87

590

9330

36.1

WC-054

441,084

4,665,636

0.33

230

3950

14.0

WC-055

440,895

4,665,571

0.15

140

2190

9.5

WC-056

440,594

4,665,317

0.70

550

11400

34.7

WC-057

440,420

4,665,273

0.73

580

19300

27.6

WC-058

440,986

4,665,545

0.18

160

3140

10.0

WC-059

441,056

4,665,816

0.69

420

8630

25.5

WC-060

441,000

4,666,007

0.63

370

9620

22.9

WC-061

440,909

4,666,161

0.29

200

2710

13.2

WC-062

440,811

4,666,276

0.55

360

5520

20.2

WC-063

440,686

4,666,348

0.58

370

5120

20.2

WC-064

440,468

4,668,813

1.17

600

13300

32.0

WC-065

440,409

4,668,856

1.21

430

13250

27.1

WC-066

440,356

4,668,891

0.85

360

9690

23.1

WC-067

440,391

4,668,811

1.07

630

14400

30.0

WC-068

440,139

4,668,685

0.75

590

19050

29.3

WC-069

440,116

4,668,765

0.88

580

13750

28.6

WC-070

440,071

4,668,804

0.84

500

8980

24.7

WC-071

439,974

4,668,839

0.51

370

11250

21.5

WC-072

439,965

4,668,755

0.83

580

12900

28.2

WC-073

439,866

4,668,738

0.78

530

15950

25.9

WC-074

440,003

4,668,700

0.65

490

12050

28.9

WC-075

438,153

4,669,563

0.31

200

2550

11.0

WC-076

438,261

4,669,634

0.48

450

13250

25.7

WC-077

438,310

4,669,670

0.32

310

10800

17.5

WC-078

438,250

4,669,718

0.50

500

14850

26.8

WC-079

439,781

4,668,678

0.63

650

11800

46.5

WC-080

439,765

4,668,613

0.71

370

9570

27.2

WC-081

439,830

4,668,647

0.74

480

11200

33.9

WC-082

439,932

4,668,604

0.60

370

16400

23.5


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 - Plan map showing the nickel laterite properties that have been acquired by Homeland Nickel.

Qualified Person

Stephen J. Balch (BSc., P.Geo. #2250 – Ontario), President and CEO of Homeland Nickel and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved its technical content on behalf of the Company.

Historical Resources

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. While the Company is confident in the historical work, until such time as the technical due diligence has been completed it is not treating the historical resources as current mineral resources. Future work would then be focused on upgrading the inferred resources to measured and indicated as well as expanding the resources by tonnage as both resources are open at depth.

About Homeland Nickel

Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nickel projects in Oregon, United States and copper and gold projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company holds a significant portfolio of mining securities including 1.995 million shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX-V: CNC), 9.960 million shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: NOB), 11.522 million shares of Benton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEX), 81,150 shares of Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: VLD) and 2.761 million shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: MTT). Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at:

http://www.homelandnickel.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include, but are not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, that are based on assumptions and courses of action, and in certain cases, can be identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur, or the negative forms of any of these words and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include statements related to future plans for the Company, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions including with respect to the anticipated actions of securities regulators, stock exchanges, and government entities, management plans and timelines, as well as results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what the management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, such assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: an inability to develop and successfully implement exploration strategies; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the lack of available capital; impact of the evolving situation in Ukraine on the business of the Company; and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's ongoing filings with securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Contact

Stephen Balch, President & CEO

Phone:        905-407-9586

Email:        steve@beci.ca

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Spruce Ridge ResourcesTSXV:SHLBase Metals Investing
SHL:CA
The Conversation (0)
Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

"Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States." Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press release dated October 7, 2025, it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 7,104,309 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.065 per... Keep Reading...
Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has entered into binding agreements (i) with OR Royalties Inc. (" OR Royalties ") in order to extend the maturity date of the Corporation's existing convertible secured senior loan... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Gold Investing

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

gold investing

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Precious Metals Investing

BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth

rare earth investing

Detailed Ground Gravity, Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys Refine Priority REE Targets at Desert Star Projects, California, USA