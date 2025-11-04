Homeland Nickel Exploration Update and Property Acquisitions

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - November 04, 2025 Homeland Nickel Inc. (" Homeland " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF) is pleased to announce assay results from its recently staked Josephine Creek Property located in Southern Oregon, adjacent to Woodcock Mountain and 8 kilometres west of the Town of Cave Junction.
Josephine Creek Property
During the summer of 2025 Homeland staked 174 mining claims (3,595 acres) over a series of nickel laterite lenses that had previously been identified during exploration programs in the 1950s and 1970s. In late summer the Company visited the property and acquired 82 surface samples across many of the claims. The results are shown in Figure 1 and 2, with the assays listed in Table 1. The average nickel (Ni) grade was 0.73% with 10 of the 82 samples having 1.00% Ni or greater. Every sample contained nickel laterite.
Commenting on the results, President and CEO Steve Balch said, "Josephine Creek appeared in our top 10 evaluation of nickel laterite exposures in Southern Oregon, so we staked it. The property is located only a few kilometres from our Woodcock Mountain Property and is located nearby to a major highway and transmission line. Both properties are located outside any Withdraw Area. We are preparing for a 2026 program to define an initial resource based on surface sampling and augering. A Plan of Operation will be submitted to the Forest Service in November. We will not be required to satisfy a Surface use Determination as was required with our Red Flat and Cleopatra Properties".
Additional Property Acquisitions
Homeland has acquired approximately 350 additional acres of nickel laterite mining claims at Woodcock Mountain from RNR Resources LLC, a private Oregon Corporation. The President of the company is Walter Freeman who has been engaged in project development and claim management relative to nickel laterite deposits both on Woodcock Mountain and the Rough and Ready area for more than 30 years. The claims at Woodcock Mountain have seen extensive work, much of it by Inspiration Development Corporation and Hanna Mining Company, with grades up to 2.13% Ni, along a continuous trend almost 3 kilometres in strike length. In 2026 Homeland will conduct a surface sampling program to determine the extent of the higher-grade laterite. This will be followed up with an auger-hole program to define an initial resource, although the start date for that program has not yet been determined.
Homeland has staked additional nickel laterite properties at Iron Mountain, Peavine Mountain and at Free & Easy, bringing the total number of properties to eight as shown in Figure 3. The goal of the staking has been to acquire the best of the previously defined laterite properties in Southern Oregon.
In 2026 Homeland will work toward updating the historical resources at Red Flat (18.8 Mt grading 0.84% Ni) and Cleopatra (39.5 Mt grading 0.93% Ni) and define initial resources at Woodcock Mountain, Josephine Creek and Eight Dollar Mountain.
Figure 1 : Plan map showing the location of Homeland Nickel's Josephine Creek Property (coordinates in WGS 84 / UTM Zone 10N) located west of Cave Junction, Oregon. Surface samples showing Ni % assay results are shown (see Table 1).
Figure 2: Plan map showing the location of Ni % assays from Homeland Nickel's Josephine Creek Property (coordinates in WGS 84 / UTM Zone 10N) located west of Cave Junction, Oregon.
Table 1 - List of nickel assays with locations at Josephine Creek from Homeland's 2025 sampling program (coordinates in WGS 84 / UTM Zone 10N).
|
Sample ID
|
Easting (mE)
|
Northing (mN)
|
Ni (%)
|
Co (ppm)
|
Cr (ppm)
|
Fe (%)
|
WC-001
|
439,303
|
4,668,130
|
0.85
|
440
|
8200
|
24.9
|
WC-002
|
439,267
|
4,668,110
|
0.86
|
510
|
17300
|
31.5
|
WC-003
|
439,202
|
4,668,057
|
0.50
|
390
|
9030
|
26.2
|
WC-004
|
439,204
|
4,667,977
|
0.64
|
340
|
8550
|
26.4
|
WC-005
|
439,154
|
4,667,820
|
0.33
|
190
|
4760
|
12.9
|
WC-006
|
439,175
|
4,667,626
|
0.37
|
170
|
7520
|
12.6
|
WC-007
|
439,209
|
4,667,450
|
1.00
|
640
|
12350
|
33.9
|
WC-008
|
439,106
|
4,667,507
|
0.43
|
270
|
4750
|
15.4
|
WC-009
|
439,093
|
4,667,578
|
0.91
|
670
|
10700
|
33.6
|
WC-010
|
438,964
|
4,667,774
|
0.87
|
720
|
11800
|
34.3
|
WC-011
|
438,894
|
4,667,901
|
0.51
|
460
|
14150
|
33.1
|
WC-012
|
438,903
|
4,668,019
|
0.66
|
480
|
11200
|
30.0
|
WC-013
|
438,918
|
4,668,111
|
1.17
|
730
|
11550
|
38.6
|
WC-014
|
439,011
|
4,668,175
|
1.07
|
640
|
10800
|
33.3
|
WC-015
|
439,095
|
4,668,268
|
0.96
|
590
|
12700
|
36.0
|
WC-016
|
439,206
|
4,668,217
|
0.91
|
650
|
13100
|
34.1
|
WC-017
|
439,284
|
4,668,025
|
1.19
|
740
|
14400
|
37.7
|
WC-018
|
439,314
|
4,667,969
|
0.94
|
630
|
16100
|
36.6
|
WC-019
|
439,387
|
4,667,909
|
1.03
|
750
|
12300
|
35.2
|
WC-020
|
439,489
|
4,667,875
|
1.02
|
600
|
8210
|
31.4
|
WC-021
|
439,534
|
4,667,920
|
0.67
|
450
|
12600
|
23.3
|
WC-022
|
439,478
|
4,668,054
|
0.45
|
370
|
16600
|
22.1
|
WC-023
|
439,472
|
4,668,203
|
0.66
|
540
|
19700
|
29.6
|
WC-024
|
439,553
|
4,668,215
|
0.80
|
660
|
17750
|
30.6
|
WC-025
|
439,590
|
4,668,118
|
0.84
|
570
|
13900
|
29.4
|
WC-026
|
439,669
|
4,668,145
|
0.96
|
620
|
14600
|
33.9
|
WC-027
|
439,639
|
4,668,221
|
0.77
|
790
|
17850
|
32.4
|
WC-028
|
439,700
|
4,668,240
|
0.72
|
480
|
13400
|
26.2
|
WC-029
|
439,740
|
4,668,309
|
0.72
|
480
|
14250
|
25.9
|
WC-030
|
439,795
|
4,668,359
|
0.84
|
540
|
8770
|
30.0
|
WC-031
|
439,839
|
4,668,455
|
0.92
|
570
|
12900
|
33.5
|
WC-032
|
439,945
|
4,668,523
|
0.62
|
460
|
12150
|
25.4
|
WC-033
|
440,041
|
4,668,617
|
0.46
|
370
|
21600
|
19.4
|
WC-034
|
440,211
|
4,668,648
|
1.07
|
620
|
14650
|
30.2
|
WC-035
|
440,324
|
4,668,768
|
0.93
|
700
|
16400
|
32.2
|
WC-036
|
440,450
|
4,668,703
|
0.83
|
660
|
21100
|
30.2
|
WC-037
|
440,554
|
4,668,767
|
0.96
|
680
|
16900
|
32.0
|
WC-038
|
439,222
|
4,666,061
|
0.82
|
470
|
9610
|
29.4
|
WC-039
|
439,199
|
4,666,095
|
0.77
|
440
|
6330
|
25.0
|
WC-040
|
439,167
|
4,666,149
|
0.84
|
510
|
11050
|
30.6
|
WC-041
|
439,107
|
4,666,156
|
0.78
|
440
|
8880
|
28.2
|
WC-042
|
439,024
|
4,666,119
|
0.43
|
270
|
6340
|
23.5
|
WC-043
|
438,930
|
4,666,086
|
0.73
|
650
|
14300
|
33.1
|
WC-044
|
438,869
|
4,666,108
|
0.71
|
680
|
16450
|
31.8
|
WC-045
|
438,794
|
4,666,137
|
0.73
|
570
|
9440
|
30.3
|
WC-046
|
438,742
|
4,666,076
|
0.60
|
610
|
14600
|
28.6
|
WC-047
|
438,773
|
4,666,020
|
0.74
|
550
|
15100
|
28.5
|
WC-048
|
438,804
|
4,665,968
|
0.69
|
540
|
16300
|
27.5
|
WC-049
|
438,876
|
4,666,021
|
0.93
|
520
|
9470
|
33.8
|
WC-050
|
438,956
|
4,665,972
|
0.80
|
580
|
17900
|
32.6
|
WC-051
|
439,003
|
4,665,872
|
0.62
|
690
|
15600
|
31.9
|
WC-052
|
439,084
|
4,665,917
|
0.77
|
660
|
11900
|
38.4
|
WC-053
|
439,168
|
4,665,931
|
0.87
|
590
|
9330
|
36.1
|
WC-054
|
441,084
|
4,665,636
|
0.33
|
230
|
3950
|
14.0
|
WC-055
|
440,895
|
4,665,571
|
0.15
|
140
|
2190
|
9.5
|
WC-056
|
440,594
|
4,665,317
|
0.70
|
550
|
11400
|
34.7
|
WC-057
|
440,420
|
4,665,273
|
0.73
|
580
|
19300
|
27.6
|
WC-058
|
440,986
|
4,665,545
|
0.18
|
160
|
3140
|
10.0
|
WC-059
|
441,056
|
4,665,816
|
0.69
|
420
|
8630
|
25.5
|
WC-060
|
441,000
|
4,666,007
|
0.63
|
370
|
9620
|
22.9
|
WC-061
|
440,909
|
4,666,161
|
0.29
|
200
|
2710
|
13.2
|
WC-062
|
440,811
|
4,666,276
|
0.55
|
360
|
5520
|
20.2
|
WC-063
|
440,686
|
4,666,348
|
0.58
|
370
|
5120
|
20.2
|
WC-064
|
440,468
|
4,668,813
|
1.17
|
600
|
13300
|
32.0
|
WC-065
|
440,409
|
4,668,856
|
1.21
|
430
|
13250
|
27.1
|
WC-066
|
440,356
|
4,668,891
|
0.85
|
360
|
9690
|
23.1
|
WC-067
|
440,391
|
4,668,811
|
1.07
|
630
|
14400
|
30.0
|
WC-068
|
440,139
|
4,668,685
|
0.75
|
590
|
19050
|
29.3
|
WC-069
|
440,116
|
4,668,765
|
0.88
|
580
|
13750
|
28.6
|
WC-070
|
440,071
|
4,668,804
|
0.84
|
500
|
8980
|
24.7
|
WC-071
|
439,974
|
4,668,839
|
0.51
|
370
|
11250
|
21.5
|
WC-072
|
439,965
|
4,668,755
|
0.83
|
580
|
12900
|
28.2
|
WC-073
|
439,866
|
4,668,738
|
0.78
|
530
|
15950
|
25.9
|
WC-074
|
440,003
|
4,668,700
|
0.65
|
490
|
12050
|
28.9
|
WC-075
|
438,153
|
4,669,563
|
0.31
|
200
|
2550
|
11.0
|
WC-076
|
438,261
|
4,669,634
|
0.48
|
450
|
13250
|
25.7
|
WC-077
|
438,310
|
4,669,670
|
0.32
|
310
|
10800
|
17.5
|
WC-078
|
438,250
|
4,669,718
|
0.50
|
500
|
14850
|
26.8
|
WC-079
|
439,781
|
4,668,678
|
0.63
|
650
|
11800
|
46.5
|
WC-080
|
439,765
|
4,668,613
|
0.71
|
370
|
9570
|
27.2
|
WC-081
|
439,830
|
4,668,647
|
0.74
|
480
|
11200
|
33.9
|
WC-082
|
439,932
|
4,668,604
|
0.60
|
370
|
16400
|
23.5
Figure 3 - Plan map showing the nickel laterite properties that have been acquired by Homeland Nickel.
Qualified Person
Stephen J. Balch (BSc., P.Geo. #2250 – Ontario), President and CEO of Homeland Nickel and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved its technical content on behalf of the Company.
Historical Resources
A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. While the Company is confident in the historical work, until such time as the technical due diligence has been completed it is not treating the historical resources as current mineral resources. Future work would then be focused on upgrading the inferred resources to measured and indicated as well as expanding the resources by tonnage as both resources are open at depth.
About Homeland Nickel
Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nickel projects in Oregon, United States and copper and gold projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company holds a significant portfolio of mining securities including 1.995 million shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX-V: CNC), 9.960 million shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: NOB), 11.522 million shares of Benton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: BEX), 81,150 shares of Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: VLD) and 2.761 million shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: MTT). Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at:
http://www.homelandnickel.com
Cautionary Statement
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include, but are not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, that are based on assumptions and courses of action, and in certain cases, can be identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur, or the negative forms of any of these words and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include statements related to future plans for the Company, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions including with respect to the anticipated actions of securities regulators, stock exchanges, and government entities, management plans and timelines, as well as results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what the management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, such assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: an inability to develop and successfully implement exploration strategies; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the lack of available capital; impact of the evolving situation in Ukraine on the business of the Company; and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's ongoing filings with securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.
Contact
Stephen Balch, President & CEO
Phone: 905-407-9586
Email: steve@beci.ca
