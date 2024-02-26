Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Galan Lithium

HMW Pond 1 Earthworks and Liner Installation Completed, Evaporation Process Commenced

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. Galan continues its steady progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.

  • Pond 1 earthworks and liner installation (2.4kms in length) now completed;
  • Filling of the remainder of pond 1 is currently underway; evaporation process commenced, being the first major step of Galan’s long-term production schedule
  • Pond 2 earthworks construction progressing well (65% completed), liner installation to commence next week
  • 9 production wells constructed offering operational flexibility; Phase 1 production only requires 6 wells
  • HMW Project is a tier one project that will produce a premium high grade lithium chloride (LiCl) concentrate of 6% Li, comparable to 13% Li2O or 32% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) in H1 2025
  • Low all-in sustaining costs; HMW is in the 1st quartile of lithium industry’s cost curve with an initial reserve estimate of 40 years
  • Operating cost of $US3,510/t LCE equates to a low Li2O equivalent operating cost of SC6 $US310/t-$US350/t; equates to solid production margins at current spot prices
  • Glencore due diligence continues

As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1 2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine sourced from both HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas. The very positive Phase 2 DFS results were announced on 3 October 2023 (https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/GLN/02720109.pdf).

Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:

“The completion of earthworks and the installation of liners for Pond 1 represents a significant milestone for the HMW Phase 1 construction team. Evaporation has now commenced which is the first step of the Company’s long-term production schedule for its low-cost, low-risk lithium chloride development strategy, as Galan looks to become the next lithium producer in Argentina in H1 2025.”

Construction progress at HMW (February 2024)

The brine well field is located in the same area as the HMW ponds system. The well field for Phases 1 and 2 are exclusively located in the Rana de Sal, Del Condor, Deceo III, Pata Pila, Casa del Inca III & IV, and Santa Barbara XXIV mining tenements. The HMW Project also has several tenements (including Catalina) with potential to further increase the quantity and quality of the brine resources, which may result in additional production.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:glnlithium stockslithium explorationlithium investingLithium Investing
GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
Albemarle Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.60 is payable April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of March 15, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to future dividends and results, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-quarterly-dividend-302069340.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe CEO Alex Hanly

Lithium Universe Brings Australian Expertise to Canadian Lithium Development Strategy

Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is leveraging its team’s expertise in Australian lithium development to develop a lithium-processing hub in North America, according to the company’s CEO, Alex Hanly.

He said the company is simultaneously progressing exploration work and project generation within its Québec and Ontario assets. “That’s looking at developing and getting access to a resource, and the second item is building out a concentrator … similar to how the Western Australian lithium market first got off the ground," Hanly explained.

The company plans to establish a multipurpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Québec as it continues to explore and develop its lithium projects in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
greenbushes lithium mine

Who Owns Australia's Largest Lithium Mines? (Updated 2024)

As the world’s largest lithium producer and exporter, Australia is positioned to take full advantage of growing demand.

An impressive 52 percent of the world’s lithium comes from Australia, and by 2028, the country's revenue from exporting the commodity is expected to reach a value of more than AU$22 billion. While prices for the battery metal have fallen off from recent highs, some experts believe that the green energy transition will allow lithium to maintain momentum well into the future.

Lithium is most often found in the mineral spodumene, from which it must be extracted, processed and refined. It is used in aluminium or magnesium alloys for applications such as building aircraft or trains, serving as a strengthening and lightening agent.

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Present at the BMO 33rd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced today that Albemarle Corporation's Chairman and CEO Kent Masters is scheduled to present at the BMO Capital Markets 2024 Investor Conference on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 at 1:30 pm ET .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-present-at-the-bmo-33rd-global-metals-mining--critical-minerals-conference-302065407.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
blue lithium-ion battery

Lithium Market 2023 Year-End Review

In recent years, many countries around the world have pledged to stop the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles in favor of new energy vehicles, setting deadlines from 2030 to 2040.

This has all but guaranteed significant long-term demand for lithium-ion batteries, and 2022 saw the metal reach all-time price highs due to these fundamentals. Miners rose to the challenge of meeting that demand, restarting operations, ramping up production or increasing their refining capacity. Additionally, established lithium juniors and newcomers to the space aggressively explored for new discoveries, with some finding success and moving projects towards production.

However, tides changed in 2023 and lithium prices plummeted over the course of the year.

Keep reading...Show less
