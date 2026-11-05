Highland Copper Announces Grant of Stock Options, Restricted Share Units and Deferred Share Units

Highland Copper Announces Grant of Stock Options, Restricted Share Units and Deferred Share Units

Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI,OTC:HDRSF; OTCQB: HDRSF) ("Highland" or the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has approved the grant of 3,767,969 incentive stock options, 1,608,530 Restricted Share Units and 1,086,207 Deferred Share Units to directors, executive officers and employees of the Company. The options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.145 per share for a period of up to five years and will vest as to one third immediately and one third on each of the first and second anniversary of the grant. The Restricted Share Units and Deferred Share Units will vest as to one third on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the grant.

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is focused on developing the Copperwood Project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 738,188,122 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF".

More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information or media requests, please contact:

Barry O'Shea, CEO
Email: info@highlandcopper.com
Phone: +1-450-677-2455
Website: www.highlandcopper.com


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Highland Copper Company Inc.

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