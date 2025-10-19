The Conversation (0)
October 19, 2025
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon project
30 July
Piche Resources
Targeting globally significant uranium and gold discoveries in Australia and Argentina Keep Reading...
24 September
Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-OctoberDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 July
Cerro Chacon Results Expand Gold Silver Potential
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Cerro Chacon Results Expand Gold Silver PotentialDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 July
Appointment of Managing Director
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Appointment of Managing DirectorDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 July
Quarterly Activities Report
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 July
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
