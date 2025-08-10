High-Grade Gold Identified Within Kamperman Pit Shell

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold Identified Within Kamperman Pit Shell

Download the PDF here.

AAR:AU
Astral Resources
Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources


Gold exploration with highly prospective assets in Western Australia

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Mandilla Project Pre-Feasibility Study - Maiden Ore Reserve

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Mandilla Project Pre-Feasibility Study - Maiden Ore Reserve

Download the PDF here.

In-fill RC Drilling at Kamperman Confirms High-Grade Gold

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced In-fill RC Drilling at Kamperman Confirms High-Grade Gold

Download the PDF here.

Group MRE Increases to 1.76Moz - Inclusion of Spargoville

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Group MRE Increases to 1.76Moz - Inclusion of Spargoville

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Underground Production Commences Reward Gold Mine Project

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Underground Production Commences Reward Gold Mine Project

Download the PDF here.

Standing gold bar in front of stacks of gold bars. Words read "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Kirkland Lake Discovery Gains 88 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released July’s labor force survey on Friday (August 8). The data shows that the Canadian economy shed 41,000 workers during the month and registered a 0.2 percent decline in the employment rate to 60.7 percent.

However, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.9 percent.

Gold bars with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week" text.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Waratah Shares Soar Following Spur Project Drilling Results

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

August opened with the announcement that Australia is not one of the countries to be hit with higher reciprocal tariffs from the US. Tariffs on the country will remain at the 10 percent level.

In its latest Trade and Assistance Review, Australia’s Productivity Commission said the country could benefit from redirected global capital flows in the wake of US tariffs — but only if it maintains its commitment to open markets.

Gold bars and scattered coins on a shiny surface.

OPINION — Goldenomics 102: The Shadow Price of Gold

This opinion piece was submitted to the Investing News Network (INN) by Darren Brady Nelson, who is an external contributor. INN believes it may be of interest to readers and has copy edited the material to ensure adherence to the company’s style guide; however, INN does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported by external contributors. The opinions expressed by external contributors do not reflect the opinions of INN and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Drilling Update, Acquires Key Swanson Claim, and Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that to date, seven (7) diamond drill holes totaling 1,764 metres have been completed at its Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson") since drilling commenced in early July (Figure 1). Three (3) of these holes have been sampled, sawn, and sent to the assay laboratory for analysis, with final results expected in the coming weeks. The Swanson Gold Project is particularly well positioned as it lies in the heart of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec, a globally renowned gold district.

Drilling is currently focused on the northern part of the Swanson Gold Project near the Swanson Gold Deposit, which hosts an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate. These regional exploration holes are testing geological, geophysical, and geochemical targets up to 3 km from the Swanson Gold Deposit and along strike of a major structural break. Visual core logging suggests that several of the completed holes intersected geological features similar to those hosting known mineralization at the Swanson Gold Deposit.

Gold bar on scattered US hundred-dollar bills.

First Quantum Secures US$1 Billion in Gold Stream Deal with Royal Gold

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) has locked in a US$1.0 billion cash infusion through a gold streaming agreement with RGLD Gold AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD).

The Vancouver-based firm announced on Tuesday (August 5) that the streaming agreement is tied to its Zambian operations, covering future gold deliveries linked to copper output at its Kansanshi mine.

