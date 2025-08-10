Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
August 10, 2025
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold Identified Within Kamperman Pit Shell
02 February
Astral Resources
Investor Insight
Astral Resources presents a compelling investment case as an ASX-listed gold explorer with a 1.46 Moz resource base in Western Australia's premier Kalgoorlie region, anchored by its flagship Mandilla project which demonstrates robust economics with an AU$442 million NPV and 11-year mine life.
Overview
Astral Resources (ASX:AAR) is a gold mineral exploration company with three gold projects in tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Western Australia. The three assets are the Mandilla gold project, the Feysville gold project, and the Carnilya Hill gold project. The flagship and 100 percent owned Mandilla gold project has a mineral resource containing 1.27 million ounces (Moz) of contained gold. The other key project, 100 percent owned Feysville, hosts an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 5.0 Mt at 1.2g/t gold for 196 koz of contained gold . Feysville could potentially become a satellite source of high-grade ore feed for the flagship Mandilla gold project.
The scoping study completed at Mandilla unveils robust project economics. The cornerstone of the scoping study is the Theia deposit, which alone accounts for 81 percent of the total Mandilla mineral resource estimate. The deposit hosts a mineral resource estimate of 29 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold for 1.02 Moz of contained gold in one large open pit. The scoping study indicates a mine life of 11 years with an annual production of 100,000 oz in the first seven and a half years, dropping to 41,000 oz for the remaining three and a half years. The study outlines compelling financial metrics, including NPV@8 percent of AU$442 million, free cash flow of AU$740 million, and a payback period of nine months.
Astral benefits from a team of professionals boasting extensive expertise in geology and mining.
The company is led by managing director Marc Ducler, who has more than two decades of experience in the mining industry. The management team has a proven track record of executing several successful exploration and development projects, as well as M&A.
Company Highlights
- Astral Resources is an ASX-listed gold exploration company in the Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia, a tier 1 jurisdiction and a mature mining region with a successful development history and granted mining leases.
- The company has three assets - the Mandilla gold project, the Feysville gold project, and the Carnilya Hill gold exploration project.
- The focus is on advancing its flagship Mandilla gold project, with a mineral resource estimate of 37 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold for 1.27 Moz.
- The scoping study at Mandilla highlights the project’s robust economics with a mine life of 11 years, NPV@8 percent of AU$442 million, and free cash flow of AU$740 million.
- Mandilla’s cornerstone Theia deposit comprises 81 percent of the project’s resources, contains 29 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold, with 1.02 Moz of contained gold in one large open pit.
- Updated JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate (MRE) at the Feysville gold project is 5.0Mt at 1.2g/t gold for 196koz of contained gold.
- Including the Mandilla MRE of 37Mt at 1.1g/t gold for 1.27Moz of contained gold, Astral’s total gold MRE is now calculated to be 42Mt at 1.1g/t gold for 1.46Moz of contained gold (Group MRE).
- The company is led by an experienced team with a proven track record of advancing projects to development and M&A.
Key Projects
Mandilla Gold Project
The Mandilla gold project is located within the northern region of the Widgiemooltha greenstone belt, approximately 70 kilometers to the south of the prominent mining hub of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Mandilla includes four deposits namely, Theia, Iris, Eos and Hestia. The cornerstone of the project is the Theia deposit, constituting 81 percent of Mandilla's resources, totaling 29 Mt at a grade of 1.1 g/t gold, amounting to 1.02 Moz of contained gold in a single open pit. Mandilla has a total mineral resource estimate of 37 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold for 1.27 Moz.
The scoping study indicates a mine life of 11 years with an annual production of 100,000 oz in the first seven and a half years, dropping to 41,000 oz for the remaining three and a half years. Astral estimates the pre-production capital spend at AU$191 million, and the project is anticipated to generate a free cash flow of AU$740 million (assuming a gold price of A$2,750/oz). The project’s NPV @8 percent is estimated at AU$442 million, and the IRR at 73 percent.
Drill collars at Theia deposit
Astral continues to advance exploration and resource expansion efforts at Mandilla. The company recently completed a four-hole 1,762-metre in-fill diamond drilling program at the Theia deposit late last year. Best results included: 28 metres at 2.63 g/t gold, 15.5 metres at 1.81 g/t gold, 9.6 metres at 27.6 g/t gold, 2.4 metres at 169.1 g/t gold, 24.9 metres at 4.14 g/t gold and 72.2 metres at 1.15 g/t gold.
Astral has commenced work on a pre-feasibility study at Mandilla, which is due in the June quarter 2025.
Feysville Gold Project
The Feysville project is situated in Australia's premier gold belt, merely 14 km south of the Golden Mile deposit, which boasts 70 million ounces, located in Kalgoorlie. The project's updated JORC 2012 MRE indicates 5.0 Mt at 1.2 g/t gold for 196 koz of contained gold. Including the Mandilla MRE of 37 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold for 1.27 Moz of contained gold, Astral’s total gold MRE is now calculated to be 42 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold for 1.46 Moz of contained gold (group MRE).
At Feysville, Astral is focusing on the high-grade Kamperman prospect. A recent 31-hole (3,834 m) reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Kamperman returned encouraging assay results. The latest drilling program returned best assay results of 33 metres at 3.75 g/t gold, 22 metres at 5.21 g/t gold, and 22 metres at 4.44 g/t gold. This high success rate continues to indicate that Kamperman has the potential to be a substantial source of high-grade satellite ore for the Mandilla processing plant.
Carnilya Gold ProjectThe Carnilya Hill gold project is situated about 20 kilometers south-southeast of the company's Feysville project and approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The project encompasses various tenements – M26/047-049, M26/453 – spanning approximately 2.65 sq. km. Astral holds rights for gold mining, while Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) holds rights to nickel and other minerals.
Management Team
Mark Connelly – Non-executive Chairman
Mark Connelly is a mining industry veteran who has held positions of CEO and managing director with several multinational companies across many jurisdictions, including Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe. He has a proven track record in deal making and was principally responsible for the merger of Papillon Resources and B2 Gold Corp in October 2014 (value US$570 million), as well as the key person responsible for the merger of Adamus Resources and Endeavour Mining for US$579 million. He is currently the non-executive chair of Calidus Resources, Omnia Metals Group, Alto Metals, Warriedar Resources and Nickel Search.
Marc Ducler – Managing Director
Marc Ducler has more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry. He has held senior operational management roles with GoldFields, BHP, Fortescue Metals, MRL and Roy Hill. He was also the managing director of Egan Street Resources (a gold exploration and development company) until it was acquired by Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR).
Peter Stern – Non-executive Director
Peter Stern has experience in corporate advisory, specializing in M&A and capital raising. He has spent six years with Macquarie Bank and three years with UBS and Deutsche Bank. He is a graduate of Monash University with a Bachelor of Science (geology major). Stern is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the chairman of Troy Resources.
David Varcoe – Non-executive Director
David Varcoe is a mining engineer with over three decades of experience. He has extensive operational and managerial experience across various commodities, including gold, iron ore, copper, diamonds, coal, uranium and rare earths. His expertise spans board positions, operations management, project management and consulting. Varcoe is a principal consultant with the leading Australian firm AMC Consulting.
Justin Osborne – Non-executive Director
Justin Osborne is a geologist with over 30 years of experience in exploration. He was previously the executive director at Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR), where he played a crucial role in developing the world-class Gruyere gold deposit (6.6 Moz gold). Osborne also held senior positions on the exploration executive team at Gold Fields. He was instrumental in developing the Damang Superpit project in Ghana and achieved significant discovery success at the St Ives gold mine.
Brendon Morton – Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
Brendon Morton has over 20 years of experience, particularly in the global resources sector across Australia, Africa and Asia. He has held several executive financial and company secretarial roles with ASX-listed and unlisted companies in the resources industry.
Steve Lampron – Technical Services Manager
Steve Lampron is a mining engineer with more than 20 years industry experience. As well as having worked in production roles for companies such as Placer Dome, Barrick and North American Palladium he has also worked as a Consultant for over 10 years.
Julie Reid – Geology Manager
Julie Reid has 36 years of experience working across Australia, Vietnam and Indonesia, covering a variety of commodities in diverse geological terrains. She holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from Curtin University of Technology.
Gold exploration with highly prospective assets in Western Australia
30 July
Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
24 June
Mandilla Project Pre-Feasibility Study - Maiden Ore Reserve
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Mandilla Project Pre-Feasibility Study - Maiden Ore Reserve
05 June
In-fill RC Drilling at Kamperman Confirms High-Grade Gold
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced In-fill RC Drilling at Kamperman Confirms High-Grade Gold
07 May
Group MRE Increases to 1.76Moz - Inclusion of Spargoville
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Group MRE Increases to 1.76Moz - Inclusion of Spargoville
29 April
Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
4h
Underground Production Commences Reward Gold Mine Project
Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Underground Production Commences Reward Gold Mine Project
08 August
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Kirkland Lake Discovery Gains 88 Percent
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.
Statistics Canada released July’s labor force survey on Friday (August 8). The data shows that the Canadian economy shed 41,000 workers during the month and registered a 0.2 percent decline in the employment rate to 60.7 percent.
However, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.9 percent.
The most significant segment for the decline was among youth aged 15 to 24, with a drop of 34,000. That pushed the youth unemployment rate up to 14.6 percent, its highest rate since September 2010 apart from the pandemic.
In terms of industry, construction saw the steepest decline as it lost 22,000 workers during the month.
South of the border, the US imposed a 39 percent tariff on imports of 1 kilogram and 100 ounce gold bars from Switzerland.
In a ruling posted to US Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Customs Rulings Online Search System on Friday, the CBP states that reciprocal tariffs will be applied to these bars. Switzerland is the world’s biggest refining and transit hub, and imports of the 1 kilogram and 100 ounce bars are typically used to back transactions on the COMEX.
The ruling caused some uncertainty among gold traders, who paused imports of the precious metal to the US and pushed the price for December contracts on the COMEX to a high of US$3,534 per ounce in morning trading.
While the price has since retreated, it’s still up more than 1 percent on the day at US$3,491.
The gold spot price is also up significantly this week, gaining 3.26 percent by 4:00 p.m. EDT on Friday to US$3,398.42. Silver was up even more; it rose 4.58 percent to US$38.38 and is closing in on its recent highs.
Markets and commodities react
In Canada, equity markets were in positive territory this week.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) posted steady gains through the week, moving up 2.16 percent to close at 27,758.68 on Friday. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) registered a 2.71 percent rise to 787.22. Meanwhile, the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) soared, gaining 8.99 percent to 142.78.
US equity markets were broadly down on Friday on new US tariffs and poor jobs data. The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) rose 1.62 percent to 6,389.44, the Nasdaq 100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) jumped 2.86 percent to 23,603.05 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) gained 0.90 percent to 44,175.60.
In base metals, copper prices fell as low as US$4.41 per pound on Tuesday (August 5), but recovered to finish the week with a 0.67 percent gain to US$4.52.
Top Canadian mining stocks this week
How did mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Canadian mining stocks below.
Stock data for this article was retrieved at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Friday using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX, TSXV and CSE with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Mineral companies within the non-energy minerals, energy minerals, process industry and producer manufacturing sectors were considered.
1. Kirkland Lake Discoveries (TSXV:KLDC)
Weekly gain: 88.24 percent
Market cap: C$15.2 million
Share price: C$0.16
Kirkland Lake Discoveries is a gold-copper explorer focused on projects in its district-scale land package located in the Kirkland Lake area of Ontario, Canada. Its holdings span approximately 38,000 hectares in the Abitibi greenstone belt, an area that holds past-producing gold and copper mines. Its land is broadly divided into KL West and KL East, which contain the Goodfish-Kirana and Lucky Strike gold projects, respectively, among others.
On April 29, the company entered a mining option agreement with Val-d’Or Mining (TSXV:VZZ) to acquire the Winnie Lake and Amikougami properties, as well as mining claim purchase agreements with two vendors to acquire further claims around the Winnie Lake Pluton. The properties expand KL West's southern portion.
On Wednesday (August 6), the company initiated an inaugural diamond drill program at KL West and Winnie Lake. The program is designed to follow up on historic drill results as well as recent surface exploration.
About 2,000 meters of drilling are planned, and the company expects it to be completed by the end of August. Kirkland stated that assays will be released as they are received and interpreted.
2. Avanti Helium (TSXV:AVN)
Weekly gain: 78.95 percent
Market cap: C$15.2 million
Share price: C$0.17
Avanti Helium is an explorer and developer focused on advancing helium assets in Canada and the US toward production. Its Greater Knappen projects are composed of several areas in Southern Alberta, Canada, and Northern Montana, US. The combined land packages cover approximately 74,000 acres with multiple targets.
According to its project page, Avanti has drilled three exploration wells in Montana, with two testing for a combined 18.5 million cubic feet per day gas rate with 1.1 percent helium concentration.
The company’s Leader project consists of a combined land package of 91,000 acres in Southern Saskatchewan. The surrounding region has seen 84 wells drilled by other companies since 2016, and as of September 2023, it hosted approximately 25 wells producing 450,000 cubic feet of helium per day.
Avanti gained this week after it announced on Thursday (August 7) that it has signed a multi-year offtake agreement with a global industrial gas supplier. The buyer has committed to a minimum monthly volume from Avanti's Sweetgrass helium recovery unit in Montana, for 33 percent of the initial plant output and 25 percent following a planned expansion.
3. Discovery Energy Metals (CSE:DEMC)
Weekly gain: 68.57 percent
Market cap: C$17.08 million
Share price: C$0.295
Discovery Energy Metals is a lithium explorer working to advance interests in Québec and BC, Canada. Most of the company’s land holdings are in Québec, where it has interests in over 225,000 hectares.
On March 20, the company released assays from a fall 2024 exploration program focused on its Eeyou Istchee James Bay properties. It reported values including 82 parts per million tantalum pentoxide and 101 parts per million cesium oxide at Cirrus East, and 0.66 g/t gold and 0.56 percent zinc at its Mantle property.
Discovery announced on June 25 that it had completed the acquisition of eight mineral claims over 5,283 hectares at the Crystal Lake property in BC. The company acquired the property in a deal with Zimtu Capital (TSXV:ZC).
Early stage exploration work at the property was carried out between 2009 and 2010, and included a magnetic survey and grab samples, which returned up to 0.7 percent copper with elevated gold and silver.
The most recent news from Discovery came on July 15, when it announced a non-brokered private placement for up to 10 million units for gross proceeds of up to C$1 million.
4. Abcourt Mines (TSXV:ABI)
Weekly gain: 66.67 percent
Market cap: C$45.53 million
Share price: C$0.075
Abcourt Mines is a gold exploration and development company focused on operations at its Sleeping Giant mine in the Abitibi region of Québec. The property consists of four mining leases covering an area of 458 hectares and 69 claims. The site hosts an underground mine along with a mill capable of processing 750 metric tons per day.
A July 2023 preliminary economic assessment demonstrates an after-tax net present value of US$77.5 million with an internal rate of return of 33.3 percent over a payback period of 2.2 years.
The company has been working on restarting mining operations at the site throughout 2025.
On Thursday, it provided an update on progress from Sleeping Giant, stating that teams had begun the rehabilitation of underground openings, as well as preparations at the mill for the first stope at the end of July. It also said it had built a surface stockpile of approximately 1,000 metric tons of ore and started work on a tailings facility. Once complete, pulp storage will be good until 2032 at the proposed mining rate of 100,000 to 125,000 metric tons per year.
5. Scorpio Gold (TSXV:SGN)
Weekly gain: 64.71 percent
Market cap: C$60.93 million
Share price: C$0.28
Scorpio Gold is an exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its Manhattan District in the Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, US. The district is composed of the 6,071 acre Manhattan project, which hosts two past-producing open-pit mines, Reliance and Manhattan, as well as the fully permitted Goldwedge underground mine.
Scorpio acquired the project from Kinross Gold (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) in 2021.
The most recent update from the project came on June 19, when Scorpio announced it was commencing a Phase 1 diamond drill program. The focus is on targets at the Gap zone, the Zanzibar trend and Mustang Hill. Up to 3,400 meters have been planned, with results contributing to an initial mineral resource estimate, which is expected in Q3.
FAQs for Canadian mining stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, and the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many mining companies are listed on the TSX and TSXV?
As of February 2025, there were 1,572 companies listed on the TSXV, 905 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,859 companies, with 181 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: NextSource Materials is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
08 August
Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Waratah Shares Soar Following Spur Project Drilling Results
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.
August opened with the announcement that Australia is not one of the countries to be hit with higher reciprocal tariffs from the US. Tariffs on the country will remain at the 10 percent level.
In its latest Trade and Assistance Review, Australia’s Productivity Commission said the country could benefit from redirected global capital flows in the wake of US tariffs — but only if it maintains its commitment to open markets.
Various ASX-listed companies made news this week, including Australian Gold and Copper (ASX:AGC), which said on Tuesday (August 5) that it will be acquiring the silver-gold Browns Reef project from Eastern Metals (ASX:EMS).
Meanwhile, Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK) and Mandalay Resources (TSX:MND,OTCQB:MNDJF) completed their merger, which is expected to create a dual ASX- and TSX-listed gold and antimony producer.
Market and commodity price round-up
The S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) saw a 1.88 percent gain this week, opening at 8,662 on Monday (August 4) and closing at 8,823.90 on Friday (August 8).
As for precious metals, gold demonstrated a 0.92 percent increase in US dollars, going from US$3,362.94 per ounce on Monday to US$3,393.75 by the close of Australian trading on Friday.
The yellow was fairly steady in Australian dollars, moving from AU$5,194.69 to AU$5,201.70 over the same period.
Silver largely remained flat in US dollars, starting the week at US$38.17 per ounce and closing at US$38.33 with a 0.41 percent increase. In Australian dollars, the metal went from AU$57.12 to AU$58.76.
Top ASX mining stocks this week
How did ASX mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Australian mining stocks below as the Investing News Network breaks down their operations and why these mining stocks are up this week.
Stock data for this article was retrieved at 4:00 p.m. AEST on August 7 using TradingView's stock screener and reflects price movements between August 4 and 8. Only companies trading on the ASX with market capitalisations greater than AU$10 million are included. Mineral companies within the non-energy minerals, energy minerals, process industry and producer manufacturing sectors were considered.
1. Waratah Minerals (ASX:WTM)
Weekly gain: 120.34 percent
Market cap: AU$107.42 million
Share price: AU$0.65
Waratah Minerals is an exploration company based in Orange, New South Wales.
It is currently focused on advancing its flagship Spur gold-copper project, located in the East Lachlan region of New South Wales, a district known for Tier 1 gold-copper porphyry deposits. The Spur project is situated 5 kilometres west of Newmont's (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) world-class Cadia Valley operations.
On Monday, Waratah shared drilling results to extend the Spur gold corridor, with a return of 208.7 metres at 1.17 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 514 metres, including 89 meters at 1.96 g/t gold from 614 metres.
“We have always believed that the epithermal gold mineralisation of the Spur Gold Corridor crossed the Essex Fault and should extend to the northeast, despite historical drilling having been unable to locate extensions,” Managing Director Peter Duerden said in the company's announcement.
In its August investor presentation for the Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum, the company underlined that the gold corridor is “well-positioned for continued expansion,” as just around 20 percent of the target area has been tested.
Shares of Waratah reached a weekly high of AU$0.65 on Thursday (August 7).
2. GBM Resources (ASX:GBZ)
Weekly gain: 73.68 percent
Market cap: AU$32.56 million
Share price: AU$0.033
GBM Resources is an explorer and developer focused on the discovery of world-class gold and copper deposits in Queensland. Its flagship asset is a fully owned group of projects — Yandan, Twin Hills and Mt. Coolon — located in the Drummond Basin, among Australia’s major gold provinces with a production history of over 4.5 million ounces.
Combined, the three projects host 1.84 million ounces of gold and a total project area of 4,667 square kilometres.
Mt. Coolon is subject to a farm-in partnership between GBM and leading gold producer Newmont. In late April, Newmont released final assays from a Phase 1 drill program at Mt Coolon.
Shares of GBM soared to AU$0.014 following the June 24 announcement that it had received firm commitments to raise AU$13 million, which it will use in part to repay and cancel all of its existing convertible notes with Collins St Asset Management; the notes are worth AU$6.2 million. Following the placement, the company said that it will be free of debt and well positioned to pursue its 12 month exploration program.
“With a strong debt-free balance sheet, GBM now has a great opportunity to deliver value to shareholders through an accelerated exploration programme across Twin Hills and Yandan,” said Executive Director Andrew Krelle.
On July 31, GBM released its June quarterly report, highlighting updates including the firm commitments.
This week, shares of GBM were the highest on Thursday, peaking at AU$0.033.
3. Leeuwin Metals (ASX:LM1)
Weekly gain: 71.72 percent
Market cap: AU$16.13 million
Share price: AU$0.17
Gold explorer Leeuwin Metals' flagship asset is the Marda gold project in the Goldfields region of Western Australia, which spans over 500 square kilometres with eight historical open pits.
Drill results released by the company on July 29 confirmed thick, high-grade gold mineralisation at depth and below the current pit of Marda’s Python prospect. One hole intercepted 5 metres at a grade of 5 g/t gold from 229 metres to the end of the hole, including 1 metre at 10 g/t from 231 metres.
Leeuwin said it has identified 11 new target areas through field mapping and rock chip sampling, with over 120 assays still pending. A reverse-circulation drill program is planned to begin in mid-August at the Evanston target, alongside structural mapping and 3D geological modelling to support a maiden resource estimate later this quarter.
On Monday Leeuwin responded to an ASX price query regarding a sharp rise in its share price — it jumped from a close of AU$0.099 on the previous trading day to an intraday high of AU$0.155 on Monday.
The company attributed the spike to three factors: a strong gold price, the release of a third-party research report covering the company and a rebound following a brief period of low liquidity and softer trading conditions.
Shares of Leeuwin were the highest this week on Thursday at AU$0.17.
4. Altair Minerals (ASX:ALR)
Weekly gain: 60 percent
Market cap: AU$30.08 million
Share price: AU$0.008
Altair Minerals is an explorer with projects in Australia and Canada, and is focused on the discovery of gypsum, lithium, cobalt and copper. It holds 80 percent ownership of the Olympic Domain assets in South Australia, namely Horse Well, Pernatti C and Lake Torrens, all of which are currently being explored, with drilling underway at Horse Well.
Company shares have been trending upward since June. Altair requested a trading halt on August 1 pending the release of an announcement on a proposed project acquisition and capital raising.
The acquisition was announced on Tuesday, with Altair revealing it intends to acquire up to a 70 percent interest in the Greater Oko gold project in Guyana. It has received binding commitments to raise AU$3.2 million at AU$0.004 per share. According to CEO Faheem Ahmed, Greater Oko has the potential to be a "company maker."
“Due to the scattered and small nature of permits held by private citizens within the country, it virtually makes it impossible for any party to come in (and) put together a contiguous block to the scale we have, let alone with advanced exploration targets and arguably sitting in the hottest gold district in South America and West Africa," he said.
"It’s a deal which simply can’t be replicated.”
Shares of the company reached a record high of AU$0.008 on Wednesday (August 6), a day after the announcement and the recommencement of trading for Altair.
5. Globe Metals & Mining (ASX:GBE)
Weekly gain: 41.82 percent
Market cap: AU$50.71 million
Share price: AU$0.078
Globe Metals & Mining is focused on the development of strategic metals, primarily niobium and tantalum.Its flagship asset is the Kanyika niobium project in Malawi, which has a 20 year projected mine life.
The project is designed to produce high-purity niobium and tantalum pentoxide powders, metals that are critical inputs for high-strength alloys essential in aerospace, automotive and electronics.
According to its latest project update, published on July 6, the company will delay the release of a bankable feasibility study to ensure that the final design and budget include improvements identified from the early contractor involvement and to align with current market conditions. In its activities report for the June quarter, released on July 30, the company said that its Kanyika niobium project aligns with global demand trends and supply chain expectations, positioning it as a credible, ethical, and strategically critical source of niobium and tantalum.
“Our leadership team, combined with ongoing government engagement, positions us well for our Final Investment Decision,” commented Interim CEO Charles Altshuler.
On July 31, GBM also shared a corporate update, appointing Dr. Joseph C.N. Mkandawire as a non-executive director of its wholly owned subsidiary, Globe Metals & Mining Africa, in Lilongwe, Malawi. Altshuler said the appointment underscores GBM’s commitment to establishing Globe as a trusted development partner in Malawi.
“His leadership and insights are instrumental as we advance the Kanyika niobium project into development.”
This week, shares of Globe peaked at AU$0.08 on Thursday.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
08 August
OPINION — Goldenomics 102: The Shadow Price of Gold
This opinion piece was submitted to the Investing News Network (INN) by Darren Brady Nelson, who is an external contributor. INN believes it may be of interest to readers and has copy edited the material to ensure adherence to the company’s style guide; however, INN does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported by external contributors. The opinions expressed by external contributors do not reflect the opinions of INN and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
By Darren Brady Nelson
One of the underrated, and easily dismissed, stories from the first 100 days of the second Donald J. Trump presidency was in March 2025, when the president said: “We’re actually going to Fort Knox to see if the gold is there, because maybe somebody stole the gold. Tonnes of gold.”
Two developments have happened since. First was his May 2025 executive order “Restoring Gold Standard Science.” Second was his signing the July 2025 GENIUS Act. The former could be a word teaser for “Restoring The Gold Standard.” The latter seems to be a step in that direction.
Source: The White House.
Fort Knox gold
The US Department of the Treasury's Weekly Release of US Foreign Exchange Reserves shows the levels of various official assets, including gold. It reported gold of 261.499 million fine troy ounces. An estimated 56 percent of that is in Fort Knox, with the remainder in West Point, Denver and New York.
The Federal Reserve Act 1913 still gives the power to the US Federal Reserve: “To deal in gold coin and bullion at home or abroad, to make loans thereon, exchange Federal reserve notes for gold, gold coin, or gold certificates, and to contract for loans of gold coin or bullion (and much more).”
The question of how much gold is in Fort Knox and elsewhere is not only important for the purposes of DOGE, but even more so in the case of a potential return to a gold standard. And such an incredible return is not mere speculation, but is due to some credible public comments.
Source: Visual Capitalist.
Trump gold standard
Private citizen Trump commented, as a presidential candidate, about a possible return to a gold standard in June 2016, when he said: “Bringing back the gold standard would be very hard to do, but, boy, would it be wonderful. We’d have a standard on which to base our money.”
More recently, Steve Bannon stated in December 2023: “Nixon took us off the gold standard … over a weekend … in an emergency executive order. That is going to be reviewed strongly in the second Trump term … getting rid of the Fed, yeah, maybe you start with converting back into gold.”
Economist Judy Shelton has an October 2024 book as a guide: “When the US dollar is backed by gold, America prospers, and so does the rest of the world. But this is no curmudgeonly demand to return to the gold standard of yore; (but) gold for a new international monetary order.”
Some sort of gold standard might dovetail with a new global trading system, as outlined in the “Mar-a-Largo Accord” of November 2024, as well as with the GENIUS Act of July 2025, which: “establishes a regulatory framework for payment stablecoins (must redeem for a fixed value).”
Shadow gold price I
Shadow pricing is a method long used in cost benefit analysis that adjusts prices from, or creates prices for, failed or non-existent markets. The shadow price of gold (SPoG) in August 2018 was defined as: “The linkage between the US monetary base and the implied price of gold.”
The In Gold We Trust (IGWT) annual report from May 2025 uses a similar definition: “The theoretical gold price in the event of full gold backing of the base money supply.” The report adds: “The reciprocal value of the (SPoG) gives the degree of coverage of the monetary base.”
The reciprocal SPoG, based on current market prices, is the “Gold Coverage Ratio” (GCR). The report explains further that: “Currently, the (GCR) in the US is only 14.5%. To put it crudely: Only 14.5 cents of every US dollar currently consists of gold, the remaining 85.5% is air.”
Gold backing of monetary base, in percent, 01/1920 to 03/2025.
Source: Incrementum.
Shadow gold price II
According to IGWT: “In the gold bull market of the 2000s, (GCR) tripled from 10.8% to 29.7%. A comparable (GCR) today would only arise if the gold price were to almost double to over $6,000. The record value of 131% from 1980 would correspond to a gold price of around $30,000.”
IGWT goes beyond just $USD: “The international shadow gold price (ISPoG) shows how high the gold price would have to rise if the money supply (M0 or M2) of the leading currency areas were covered by the central banks’ gold reserves in proportion to their share of global GDP.”
“This view impressively reveals the extent of the monetary expansion: With an — admittedly purely theoretical — 100% coverage of the broad money supply M2, the gold price (per ounce) would be over $231,000; even with a moderate 25% coverage, it would be around $58,000.”
International shadow gold price at different gold coverage levels (log), in USD, 12/2024.
Source: Incrementum.
Shadow gold price III
In May 2024, James Rickards predicted: “My latest forecast is that gold may actually exceed $27,000. I don’t say that to get attention or to shock people. It’s not a guess; it’s the result of rigorous analysis.”
This was based on a similar approach to SPoG and GCR that he called “the implied non-deflationary price of gold under a new gold standard (iPoG).” Rickards calculated a gold price, based on iPoG, of $27,533 per ounce.”
He divided US$7.2 trillion of M1 money supply by 261.5 million of gold troy ounces (or 8,133 metric tonnes) in official US reserves estimated by the World Gold Council. The M1 figure is 40 percent of US$17.9 trillion as: “this percentage was the legal requirement for the US Federal Reserve from 1913 to 1946.”
In summary, the sort of gold prices that might be reached under a return to a gold standard, using the shadow price of gold approach, range from lows of US$6,000 to highs of US$231,000, with US$27,533, US$30,000 and US$58,000 in between.
Whatever the gold price ends up at, it would be a once-in-a-lifetime windfall for those holding gold at that time. After that, gold would cease to be an investment, as it has been since 1971 and 1974. Because gold would be actual money once again, and it would be sound money at that.
About Darren Brady Nelson
Darren Brady Nelson is chief economist with Fisher Liberty Gold and policy advisor to The Heartland Institute. He previously was economic advisor to Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts. He authored the Ten Principles of Regulation and Reform, and the CPI-X approach to budget cuts.
Click here to read Goldenomics 101: Follow the Money.
07 August
LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Drilling Update, Acquires Key Swanson Claim, and Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that to date, seven (7) diamond drill holes totaling 1,764 metres have been completed at its Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson") since drilling commenced in early July (Figure 1). Three (3) of these holes have been sampled, sawn, and sent to the assay laboratory for analysis, with final results expected in the coming weeks. The Swanson Gold Project is particularly well positioned as it lies in the heart of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec, a globally renowned gold district.
Drilling is currently focused on the northern part of the Swanson Gold Project near the Swanson Gold Deposit, which hosts an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate. These regional exploration holes are testing geological, geophysical, and geochemical targets up to 3 km from the Swanson Gold Deposit and along strike of a major structural break. Visual core logging suggests that several of the completed holes intersected geological features similar to those hosting known mineralization at the Swanson Gold Deposit.
Key observations from core logging of the recent drill holes are summarized below:
- Pyrite and other sulphides are consistently observed in the drill holes, classic pathfinder minerals for gold.
- A 17.9-metre-wide sulphide-rich zone (true width currently unknown) in drill hole SW-025-038 is a standout intersection that may indicate the potential for gold mineralization; however, assay results are still pending.
- The presence of silicification, carbonate alteration, sericite, chlorite, fuchsite, and quartz veining are classic indicators of hydrothermal fluid movement, which often carries gold. The consistent appearance of shearing, stockwork veining, and brecciation also suggests structural controls that may localize gold mineralization. The presence of alteration and sulphides over multiple holes and rock types also increases the likelihood of defining a larger mineralized system.
- Fuchsite alteration in drill hole SW-025-036 is particularly notable as it is also an important pathfinder and frequently associated with gold mineralization in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.
PRELIMINARY SWANSON DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS
Below is a brief summary of preliminary geological and mineralization observations from core logging of the recent diamond drill holes completed by the Company. Half-core samples have been securely sent to AGAT Labs ("AGAT") in Val-d'Or, Québec for sample preparation, fire assay, and four-acid ICP geochemical testing, with final analytical results still pending. AGAT is independent of LaFleur Minerals and fully certified and accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 standards.
- Drill hole SW-025-032: Strongly bleached basalts with silicification and carbonate alteration. Pyrite mineralization observed. Occasional quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins with trace chalcopyrite.
- Drill hole SW-025-033: Altered, carbonate-rich basalts with well-developed shear zones and sericite. Disseminated and stringer pyrite observed. Contact with ultramafic rocks featuring chlorite-talc-carbonate stockworks.
- Drill hole SW-025-034: Alternating altered basalts and ultramafics, sheared with quartz veining. Disseminated and stringer style pyrite observed.
- Drill hole SW-025-035: Sequence includes altered basalts, ultramafics, and possible syenites with shearing and sericite alteration. Pyrite mineralization observed.
- Drill hole SW-025-036: Basalts, ultramafics, and intermediate porphyritic intrusives with significant quartz veining and pervasive fuchsite alteration. Pyrite mineralization observed.
- Drill hole SW-025-037: Pink syenite with sulphides, transitioning to a non-magnetic basalt with sulphides observed such as semi-massive pyrite and magnetite-rich intervals.
- Drill hole SW-025-038: Intersected altered tuffs, breccias, mafic/ultramafic flows, and felsic intrusives. A 17.9 m wide sulphide-rich zone was identified (true width currently unknown), composed of semi-massive to massive pyrite-pyrrhotite stockwork within a brecciated tuff, with strong sericite, chlorite, and silica alteration.
"We are very encouraged by the early progress of the Swanson drilling program and the geological and mineralization similarities seen in the recent drill core to the known Swanson Gold Deposit," said Paul Ténière, CEO of LaFleur Minerals. "We're particularly optimistic about the mineralized zone encountered in hole SW-025-038 and we look forward to releasing assay results in the near future."
Further drilling is ongoing, and additional updates will be provided by the Company as results become available. The fully funded and permitted drill program includes a minimum of 5,000 metres of drilling targeting priority areas identified through extensive historical data compilation and recent fieldwork, including the Swanson Gold Deposit, as well as the Bartec, Jolin, and Marimac target zones (Figure 2). This will include priority targets from over 50 promising targets identified to date.
ACQUISITION OF KEY MINERAL CLAIM FROM GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES
The Company also announces that it will acquire a key mineral claim from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex") located immediately adjacent to and east of the Swanson mining lease, which hosts the Swanson Gold Deposit. The mineral claim will be acquired through an arm's length asset purchase agreement dated August 14, 2025, between the Company and Globex (the "Purchase Agreement"). The consideration payable by the Company to Globex for 100% ownership of the mineral claim is a cash payment of C$2,500 due upon execution of the Purchase Agreement. Globex will retain a 2% Gross Metal Royalty (GMR) upon commencement of commercial production from the mineral claim.
NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT UPDATE
LaFleur Minerals is also pleased to announce that it has filed an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report ("Technical Report") for the Swanson Gold Project that discloses the results of recent exploration programs by LaFleur Minerals and the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Swanson Gold Deposit, which remains unchanged. The Technical Report has an effective date of July 29, 2025 and has been filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and is available on the Company's website at www.lafleurminerals.com.
SITE VISIT DETAILS - BEACON GOLD MILL AND SWANSON GOLD PROJECT
LaFleur Minerals confirms a site visit and tour of its Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Project in the Val-d'Or region will occur on August 11-13, 2025. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the Company as soon as possible at info@lafleurminerals.com for further details and to confirm their attendance.
Figure 1: Drill Holes recently completed near the Swanson Gold Deposit
Figure 2: Swanson drilling target regions and proposed 2025 drill holes (in blue)
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Visual estimates of mineral abundance or apparent mineralization observed in drill core are preliminary in nature and readers are cautioned they should not be relied upon as a substitute for analytical results. While the core appears to contain sulphides such as pyrite, chalcopyrite, and pyrrhotite, and quartz veining, laboratory assays are required to determine the actual grades and composition. There is no guarantee that the visual observations will correlate with assay results.
QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
About LaFleur Minerals Inc.
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.
ON BEHALF OF LAFLEUR MINERALS INC.
Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: info@lafleurminerals.com
LaFleur Minerals Inc.
1500-1055 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Click here to connect with LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) to receive an Investor Presentation
06 August
First Quantum Secures US$1 Billion in Gold Stream Deal with Royal Gold
First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) has locked in a US$1.0 billion cash infusion through a gold streaming agreement with RGLD Gold AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD).
The Vancouver-based firm announced on Tuesday (August 5) that the streaming agreement is tied to its Zambian operations, covering future gold deliveries linked to copper output at its Kansanshi mine.
“Following a thorough evaluation of several deleveraging options, I am pleased to announce this milestone transaction which preserves exposure to all of the copper production at Kansanshi while still maintaining exposure to the majority of the Company’s gold production,” said First Quantum CEO Tristan Pascall in a press release.
“It is pleasing to form a new partnership with Royal Gold which is a strong endorsement of the operations at Kansanshi and its multi-generational ore body as well as Zambia as a leading African mining jurisdiction,” Pascall added.
The agreement provides First Quantum with long-term, unsecured capital that does not increase its debt load. Proceeds will be used for capital expenditures and repayment of existing bank loans. Furthermore, the company said that the transaction is expected to materially lower its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio.
While the arrangement commits First Quantum to deliver gold based on a formula tied to copper production, the company retains most of its gold upside.
Based on its 2026 and 2027 production forecasts, approximately 84 percent of its total gold output will still be exposed to spot market pricing. The company also retains full exposure to newly discovered near-surface gold zones at Kansanshi.
Under the terms of the agreement, First Quantum will deliver gold to Royal Gold on a stepdown basis: 75 ounces of gold for every million pounds of recovered copper produced until 425,000 ounces have been delivered, 55 ounces per million pounds for the next 225,000 ounces, and 45 ounces per million pounds thereafter.
First Quantum will receive 20 percent of the spot gold price per ounce delivered, rising to 35 percent if it secures a BB credit rating or maintains a net leverage ratio of 2.25x or lower for three straight quarters starting Q1 2026.
The deal also includes two optional acceleration provisions, allowing First Quantum to reduce future delivery commitments. The company can cut delivery thresholds by up to 20 percent at a value of up to US$200 million once it reaches the BB rating or leverage target.
A further 10 percent reduction, worth US$100 million, is possible upon achieving a leverage ratio of 1.25 times over four consecutive quarters, subject to meeting certain operational conditions.
The gold streaming deal is part of First Quantum’s continued efforts to strengthen its finances after recent setbacks at the Cobre Panamá mine.
In May, the company announced it had received government approval in Panama for its Preservation and Safe Management program at the Cobre Panamá mine. The approval enables the company to carry out environmental and safety measures funded through the export of 121,000 dry metric tons of copper concentrate currently stored on site.
The program does not represent a restart of full operations, but allows First Quantum to maintain the site and manage its obligations in line with Panamanian government requirements.
On the other hand, the deal also deepens Royal Gold’s exposure to a major African copper-gold asset at a time when the streaming and royalty company is making moves to expand its portfolio.
Just last month, Royal Gold announced a pair of major acquisitions: a US$3.5 billion all-share deal to acquire Sandstorm Gold (TSX:SSL)and a separate US$196 million cash deal for Horizon Copper (TSXV:HCU).
The transactions, announced in July, would create a streaming and royalty giant with 393 assets across six continents—including 80 that are currently cash-flowing.
Shares of First Quantum were up slightly in Tuesday trading following the announcement.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
