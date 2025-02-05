Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Rare Earths Outlook Report

World Nickel Outlook 2025

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Meteoric Resources NL

High Grade discoveries with enriched MREOs at Agostinho highlight Caldeira’s scale

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on recent drilling completed at the Agostinho Prospect (Figure 1), located in the north of its 100%-owned Caldeira Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project (Caldeira Project or Project), in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Highlights

  • Exceptional ionic clay intercepts up to 19,183ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO)
  • Enriched Magnetic Rare Earth Oxide (MREO) up to 6,691ppm
  • MREO peak zones up to 38% with an average of 30.4%, an increase of 7.4% compared to the Global Resource average.
  • Elevated Heavy Magnetic Rare Earths (HREO) up to 2% of TREO
  • Drilled 3,301m for 116 holes with outstanding intercepts:
  • AGOAC0107 - 24m @ 6,918ppm TREO [0m] with 27% MREO
    • including 6m @ 19,183ppm TREO [2m] with 34.9% MREO
      • AGOAC0110 - 22m @ 4,422ppm TREO [0m] with 27.7% MREO
    • including 10m @ 7,831ppm TREO [0m] with 35.6% MREO
      • AGOAC0079 - 28m @ 3,183ppm TREO [0m] with 26.9% MREO
    • including 8m @ 7,462ppm TREO [0m] with 37.6% MREO
      • AGOAC0098 - 28m @ 5,315ppm TREO [0m] with 27.4% MREO
      • AGOAC0070 - 22m @ 4,890ppm TREO [0m] with 27% MREO
      • AGOAC0092 - 22m @ 4,323ppm TREO [0m] with 27.2% MREO
  • Mineralisation averages 28.4m thickness from surface over of the entire License

Meteoric’s Chairman, Andrew Tunks said:“The exploration and drilling teams continue to identify additional high-grade areas across the Caldeira Project. These remarkable results confirm the extensive nature of mineralisation outside the current resource base. Further it highlights that there is considerable opportunity for Meteoric to target enriched zones of magnetic rare earths and heavy rare earths using our extensive database of project wide sampling which is unmatched inside the Caldera.

It’s important to remember that we have still only infill drilled eight of the 69 licenses available at the Project and continued identification of high-grade mineralisation creates greater optionality for the potential expansion of the Project, at the right time, to support the sustainable supply of rare earth materials to the western world.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Meteoric Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:meirare earth metals investingcritical metals investing
The Conversation (0)
Ionic Rare Earths

Seren Technologies Acquisition Update

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (Ionic RE or the Company) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to provide an update on the acquisition of 100% of Seren Technologies Limited (SerenTech), a UK private company with unique and leading-edge rare earth separation technology, as announced on 8 December 2021.

Keep reading...Show less
Workers at rare earths facility.

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Experts have long warned that global overreliance on China for the production and processing of rare earth elements (REEs) was akin to a house of cards — and the Chinese government keeps proving them right.

In December 2023, China announced a ban on the export of multiple technologies related to REE extraction processing, including those used in the production of rare earth magnets. Rather than a new development, this announcement was simply the latest in a series of restrictions implemented over the previous year. Other banned exports include extraction technology, separation technology and rare earth alloys.

In response, governments around the world are ramping up their efforts to strengthen alternative sources for REE production and processing. There is considerable investment potential to be found in these efforts, provided one knows where to look.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:REE

E-Tech Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources Limited

High Priority REE Targets Identified At The Company’s Critical Elements Project

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to update the market on the identification of several high priority targets prospective for REE mineralisation. Targets were identified by expert geophysical consultant, Southern Geoscience. The Company’s aim is to identify pegmatite bodies or carbonatite-associated intrusions within these targets that have the potential to host REE mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less
RareX

Extensive Phosphate And Rare Earths Mineral System Emerging At Cummins Range With 384 Metre Intersection

Record intercept in first diamond hole plus multiple 100m+ intercepts in RC drilling significantly expands the scale of the Project

RareX Limited (RareX, the Company) (ASX: REE) is pleased to report significant new results received from diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling being undertaken as part of the 2022 growth drilling program at its 100%-owned Cummins Range Rare Earths and Phosphate Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Heavy Rare Earths Limited

Drilling Commences At Cowalinya Rare Earth Project

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (“HRE” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that drilling has commenced at its Cowalinya rare earth project in the Norseman-Esperance region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

First Gold Doré Following Successful Carbon Strip

Strategic Transaction with Gage Capital

Inca to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited with high-quality gold/antimony exploration projects in North Queensland

ALR February 2025 Investor Presentation

Related News

gold investing

First Gold Doré Following Successful Carbon Strip

Base Metals Investing

Strategic Transaction with Gage Capital

resource investing

Inca to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited with high-quality gold/antimony exploration projects in North Queensland

gold investing

ALR February 2025 Investor Presentation

copper investing

Updated Maroochydore Copper-Cobalt Resource Demonstrates Large Copper Sulphide System with 1.6Mt Contained Copper

Precious Metals Investing

Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Copper Investing

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Copper? Experts Tout Bullish Fundamentals

×