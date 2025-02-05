- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
High Grade discoveries with enriched MREOs at Agostinho highlight Caldeira’s scale
Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on recent drilling completed at the Agostinho Prospect (Figure 1), located in the north of its 100%-owned Caldeira Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project (Caldeira Project or Project), in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Highlights
- Exceptional ionic clay intercepts up to 19,183ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO)
- Enriched Magnetic Rare Earth Oxide (MREO) up to 6,691ppm
- MREO peak zones up to 38% with an average of 30.4%, an increase of 7.4% compared to the Global Resource average.
- Elevated Heavy Magnetic Rare Earths (HREO) up to 2% of TREO
- Drilled 3,301m for 116 holes with outstanding intercepts:
- AGOAC0107 - 24m @ 6,918ppm TREO [0m] with 27% MREO
- including 6m @ 19,183ppm TREO [2m] with 34.9% MREO
- AGOAC0110 - 22m @ 4,422ppm TREO [0m] with 27.7% MREO
- including 10m @ 7,831ppm TREO [0m] with 35.6% MREO
- AGOAC0079 - 28m @ 3,183ppm TREO [0m] with 26.9% MREO
- including 8m @ 7,462ppm TREO [0m] with 37.6% MREO
- AGOAC0098 - 28m @ 5,315ppm TREO [0m] with 27.4% MREO
- AGOAC0070 - 22m @ 4,890ppm TREO [0m] with 27% MREO
- AGOAC0092 - 22m @ 4,323ppm TREO [0m] with 27.2% MREO
- including 6m @ 19,183ppm TREO [2m] with 34.9% MREO
- Mineralisation averages 28.4m thickness from surface over of the entire License
Meteoric’s Chairman, Andrew Tunks said:“The exploration and drilling teams continue to identify additional high-grade areas across the Caldeira Project. These remarkable results confirm the extensive nature of mineralisation outside the current resource base. Further it highlights that there is considerable opportunity for Meteoric to target enriched zones of magnetic rare earths and heavy rare earths using our extensive database of project wide sampling which is unmatched inside the Caldera.
It’s important to remember that we have still only infill drilled eight of the 69 licenses available at the Project and continued identification of high-grade mineralisation creates greater optionality for the potential expansion of the Project, at the right time, to support the sustainable supply of rare earth materials to the western world.”
Seren Technologies Acquisition Update
Ionic Rare Earths Limited (Ionic RE or the Company) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to provide an update on the acquisition of 100% of Seren Technologies Limited (SerenTech), a UK private company with unique and leading-edge rare earth separation technology, as announced on 8 December 2021.
SerenTech is commercialising technology using ionic liquids for separation and refining of rare earth elements (REE), which includes the full cohort of the proposed basket from Makuutu, consisting of the lanthanides series, Lanthanum (La), to Lutetium (Lu), plus Scandium (Sc) and Yttrium (Y).
SerenTech has an exclusive “patent and know-how” licence from Queens University Belfast (QUB) allowing it to develop and commercialise the technology. Additionally, SerenTech has also developed know-how in this area and lodged a further four (4) global patents, providing a pipeline of opportunities in which to deploy the technology.
Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing
Experts have long warned that global overreliance on China for the production and processing of rare earth elements (REEs) was akin to a house of cards — and the Chinese government keeps proving them right.
In December 2023, China announced a ban on the export of multiple technologies related to REE extraction processing, including those used in the production of rare earth magnets. Rather than a new development, this announcement was simply the latest in a series of restrictions implemented over the previous year. Other banned exports include extraction technology, separation technology and rare earth alloys.
In response, governments around the world are ramping up their efforts to strengthen alternative sources for REE production and processing. There is considerable investment potential to be found in these efforts, provided one knows where to look.
By understanding the global REE market and what projects and technologies are gaining traction outside China, investors can identify and evaluate promising REE stocks.
An unsustainable market dynamic
At present, China is responsible for nearly 90 percent of all REE processing and 60 percent of global supply. Part of the problem, notes Reuters, is the solvent extraction process China uses to refine the critical minerals. Though highly effective, western companies have historically struggled to deploy it due to a combination of technical complexity and environmental concerns.
China, unfortunately, has no such concerns. Much has already been written about the dismal state of the Chinese mining sector. Kachin State in Myanmar, for instance, is dominated by rare earths mines that cover a surface area roughly the size of Singapore. Many of these mines are entirely unregulated and unsafe for both the people and the environment.
Although the Chinese government recently began flirting with sustainability as it pursues a transition to electric vehicles, it has actually been ramping up rare earths production over the past several years. This is in spite of the country's stated policy of shifting away from REE production to REE processing.
A report by Harvard International Review notes that producing a single ton of rare earths yields roughly 2,000 tons of toxic waste. The report further adds that Bayan-Obo, located in Inner Mongolia, China, and the largest rare earths production and processing facility in the world, has to date produced over 70,000 tons of radioactive thorium. This hazardous material is stored on site in a tailing pond, where it has contributed heavily to groundwater toxicity.
Moreover, conventional solvent extraction also requires significant volumes of energy and water. One report noted that the process is responsible for roughly 30 percent of REE production's environmental impact, adding that it could also contribute heavily to global warming, eutrophication of aquatic environments, and toxicity in humans.
As demand for REEs continues to increase, so too will production and processing, resulting in potentially more damaging environmental consequences. This paradigm arguably makes it functionally impossible to truly achieve carbon neutrality.
Finding a way forward through innovation
In recent years, western companies have made enormous strides in developing cleaner, more efficient solvent extraction techniques. Emerging production and processing strategies are considerably more sustainable, eschewing harmful chemicals and producing considerably less waste. Examples of technologies and techniques include:
Circular processing
In 2020, the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) and the Saskatchewan government announced plans to create Canada's first rare earths processing facility. The first-of-its-kind facility combines proprietary extraction cells, metal smelting and hydrometallurgy into a fully integrated process supported by artificial intelligence. More importantly, the facility will emit neither water nor waste. Instead, everything it produces will be recycled and reused.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP) has taken a similar approach with its Mountain Pass rare earths mine and processing facility, developing it into a completely self-contained operation with a dry tailings facility and state-of-the-art water recycling systems.
Aclara Resources’ (TSX:ARA) Circular Mineral Harvesting process to extract clean rare earth minerals follows the principles of circular processing, by recirculating up to 95 percent of the water used and 99 percent of a common fertilizer main reagent. Aclara also recently joined the United Nations Global Compact, a global corporate sustainability initiative aligning strategies and operations with the universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.
Sustainable vertical integration
The idea behind vertical integration is quite simple — by controlling the full supply chain, a company has far more control over the sustainability of its production. Aclara Resources is also pursuing this strategy, driven by its Chilean assets containing ionic clay deposits rich in heavy rare earths. In April 2024, Aclara completed a deal with plans to work with the Saskatchewan Research Council and Hatch to develop rare earths processing capabilities in the United States. Aclara also secured an equity investment deal with CAP, in which the latter will invest in a 50/50 joint venture with Aclara to develop metals and alloys for the permanent magnet industry.
Aclara was already notable for being one of the cleanest future suppliers of heavy rare earths in the world, using a unique extraction process that does not require crushing, blasting or milling, minimizes water consumption and facilitates leaching through the use of common fertilizer. With this announcement, it is positioned to become the first vertically integrated heavy rare earths company outside of Asia.
The company plans to source high-purity mixed rare earth carbonates from its sustainable extraction facilities in Chile and Brazil. It will process these materials via a conceptual solvent extraction process within a separation facility engineered by Hatch. Aclara has also contracted SRC to develop a production flowsheet for its carbonates. All these efforts will establish Aclara as a vertically integrated rare earths supplier in North America.
Biomining
Biomining feeds ores or electronic waste into large, microbe-filled tanks. The microorganisms within these tanks are specialized to consume a specific type of material as they multiply. Processing and separation happen naturally as the microbes 'eat' their way through the unwanted materials.
This process produces virtually no waste, has minimal energy requirements and does not require high temperatures. The company responsible for its development, BiotaTec, notes that in addition to processing rare earths, biomining could be used to treat waste products and pollutants from other industrial processes.
The microbes used in biomining also pose minimal risk to the environment should a tank be breached. BiotaTec is currently in the process of developing the technology for licensing purposes.
Column-based extraction
Developed by Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU,OTCQX:UURAF), column-based extraction is a new spin on existing solvent extraction. While it relies on the same basic reactions as a conventional plant, Ucore's proprietary RapidSX platform is able to process REEs up to three times faster. The technology can also process light and heavy rare earths simultaneously, eliminating the need for a powered mixing tank.
Additionally, the RapidSX system allows for far more efficient and effective waste management with minimal risk of generating toxic pollution.
Investor takeaway
The world cannot continue to rely exclusively on China for REE production and processing. Governments and mining companies alike understand this. As the two sectors work together to establish a stable domestic supply chain, the innovations and new projects that emerge will offer considerable investment opportunities.
E-Tech Resources
Overview
E-Tech Resources (TSXV:REE, FSE:K2i) is a Halifax, Nova Scotia-based exploration company developing its high-grade Eureka rare earths project in Namibia, a top-tier and mining-friendly jurisdiction in Southern Africa. The company is focused on exploring for neodymium and praseodymium, two critical minerals necessary for the global energy transition goals.Part of the rare earth elements (REE) family of minerals, neodymium and praseodymium are essential to high-performance magnets used for electric motors, generators and electric vehicles. As demand for REEs is expected to increase by 400 to 600 percent over the next few decades, the focus is shifting toward developing a supply chain outside of China, which has long been a dominant supplier of the world’s REE.
The company's fully owned flagship Eureka project is located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia. The Eureka project has a maiden inferred resource of 310 kt at 4.8 percent TREO with grades ranging from 1 to 16 percent. The company believes there is strong potential to increase the inferred and indicated mineral resource by at least 0.5 to 1.5 million tonnes, based on a technical scoping study.
E-Tech Resources completed a combined diamond drilling and reverse circulation drilling campaign at Eureka in 2022, with final assays indicating significant intersections of 11.2 meters at 1.2 percent TREO, 2.2 meters at 2.4 percent TREO, 8.8 meters at 1 percent TREO, and 6.3 meters at 1.9 percent TREO.
In addition, preliminary pXRF drilling results1 for the Adder Target have confirmed a discovery zone with the presence of REE mineralization identified in multiple zones in a drill hole correlating with REE mineralization identified on surface. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.
The results are part of the ongoing extended exploration of one of the 17 targets identified through ground radiometric and magnetic geophysical surveys and a geological mapping program completed earlier.
The Eureka project is strategically located near several mines and projects, including Rossing Uranium's Rossing Uranium mine, QKR's Navachab Gold mine, Namib Lead and Zinc Mining's Namib Lead and Zinc mine, and AfriTin's Uis mine. Eureka has excellent infrastructure and access to a major highway, a railway, roads, power, water and skilled professionals.
The company has taken steps to expand its land holdings within the Erongo Mining Corridor in Namibia, by entering into an agreement to acquire an 85-percent interest in EPL 874, which lies adjacent to and surrounds the company’s EPL 6762. The approximately 165-square-kilometer EPL 8748 contains a significant portion of the prospective Eureka Dome, the geological feature hosting mineralised REE-bearing carbonatites. Approximately a third of the Eureka Dome falls within the boundary of E-Tech Resources’ EPL 6762 and the remaining portion falls on the adjoining license EPL 8748.
E-Tech Resources is committed to maintaining the highest ESG standards to sustainably supply the green economy and adhere to the guidelines of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. E-Tech Resources plans to create a sustainability committee to guide its ESG efforts and will be conducting further environmental and social impact assessments as part of ongoing feasibility studies to maintain responsible sourcing. E-Tech Resources' Eureka project is currently expected to have no major negative socio-environmental impact on the region.
The company is exploring the potential of a feasibility study for a rare earth separation plant in Namibia. Recognizing the need for a de-risked supply chain for these strategic critical raw materials, E-Tech is collaborating with Ondoto Rare Earth, a private Namibian company developing the high-grade Ondoto bastnaesite deposit in northern Namibia, and Namibia Critical Metals (TSXV:NMI, OTCQB: NMREF), which is developing the tier-1 heavy rare earth project, Lofdal, a globally significant deposit of the heavy rare earth metals dysprosium and terbium. Together, the three companies will participate in a joint venture known as Rare Earth Alliance Namibia (REAN).
E-Tech Resources also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Novamera to evaluate the use of surgical mining and Novamera's technologies as the extraction method for the Eureka Project. The MOU sets out a series of milestones that include a conceptual surgical mining economic desktop evaluation (commencing immediately), Guidance Tool calibration activities and a bulk sample which could provide a more cost-effective and faster path to production, while also radically reducing environmental and social impact.
After evaluating the results of the current exploration program, the company engaged Gecko Namibia and Flightec Namibia to support ongoing exploration and development activities on the project. Phase 1 ultra-high resolution UAV-borne magnetic survey will be conducted by Flightec.
Company Highlights
- E-Tech Resources' fully owned flagship Eureka project is located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia and has a maiden inferred resource of 310 kilotons at 4.8 percent total rare earth oxide (TREO) with significant growth potential.
- The Eureka project is strategically located near several mines and projects, as well as excellent infrastructure, with access to a major highway, a railway, roads, power, water and skilled professionals.
- E-Tech Resources is focused on exploring for neodymium and praseodymium, critical minerals essential to permanent magnets for electric vehicles.
- Early metallurgical testing has indicated the potential to be one of the simplest REE projects to process in the world.
- Recently completed ground geophysical and exploration mapping programs at the Eureka project identified 17 robust targets for exploration drilling
- Preliminary pXRF drilling results1 for the Adder Target have confirmed a discovery zone with the presence of REE mineralization.
- E-Tech Resources is committed to maintaining the highest ESG standards in adherence to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.
- E-Tech Resources is led by a highly skilled management team with a proven track record of success in the mining industry and capital markets.
High Priority REE Targets Identified At The Company’s Critical Elements Project
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to update the market on the identification of several high priority targets prospective for REE mineralisation. Targets were identified by expert geophysical consultant, Southern Geoscience. The Company’s aim is to identify pegmatite bodies or carbonatite-associated intrusions within these targets that have the potential to host REE mineralisation.
HIGHLIGHTS
- High priority REE (rare earth element) targets identified by expert geophysical consultants, Southern Geoscience
- Multiple radiometric anomalies and structural zones prospective for pegmatite intrusions identified
- REE targets are located on the Company’s exploration licences E09/2354 and E09/2377 in the highly prospective Gascoyne Province, Western Australia
- Initial exploration program to commence later this month, comprising ground reconnaissance, rock chip sampling and geochemical analysis
Figure 1: Reach Resources regional locations
Southern Geoscience focussed on structural interpretation and target generation based on airborne magnetic data, with additional detail derived from interpretation of radiometric data and satellite imagery. Resulting from the interpretation was the identification of six REE targets within Reach tenure. A full list of identified targets within Reach tenure is included in Table 1 and depicted in Figure 2.
All targets display geological and structural complexity combined with previously identified prospective critical metal and/or REE mineral association.
Figure 2: Targets and Magnetics
Costeaning has been undertaken previously within the project areas and returned significant results including 12.4% Ta2O5, 32.0% Nb2O5, 0.95% WO3 and 0.25% Sn, from selective rock chip samples (Refer ASX Announcement 29 November 2021). REEs were not analysed at that time however thorium anomalism, which has been shown by Kingfisher Mining and others to be associated with REE mineralisation in the region, has also been identified on Reach tenure from the radiometric data for the area interpreted by Southern Geoscience.
Extensive Phosphate And Rare Earths Mineral System Emerging At Cummins Range With 384 Metre Intersection
Record intercept in first diamond hole plus multiple 100m+ intercepts in RC drilling significantly expands the scale of the Project
RareX Limited (RareX, the Company) (ASX: REE) is pleased to report significant new results received from diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling being undertaken as part of the 2022 growth drilling program at its 100%-owned Cummins Range Rare Earths and Phosphate Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Phosphate intercept of 384.4m at 4% P2O5 and 0.3% TREO in diamond hole CDX0020
- Multiple strong rare earths zones intersected including 11.6m at 1.9% TREO
- Outstanding results also received from six reverse circulation (RC) holes including:
- 153m at 11% P2O5 and 0.4% TREO (CRX0081) including:
- 20m at 25% P2O5 and 10m at 31% P2O5
- 46m at 1.1% TREO and 15% P2O5 (CRX0074) within a wider phosphate intercept of:
- 108m at 10% P2O5
- 153m at 11% P2O5 and 0.4% TREO (CRX0081) including:
- Results show that Cummins Range is emerging as major phosphate and rare earths system
- Assays pending from multiple deep diamond holes
The first assays for a complete diamond drill hole have been received for CDX0020, which returned an impressive intercept of 384.4m at 4% P2O5 and 0.3% TREO and a high-grade rare earths zone of 11.6m at 1.9% TREO.
Assays have also been received for six RC drill holes which returned wide and high-grade phosphate and rare earths intercepts including 153m at 11% P2O5 and 0.4% TREO from hole CDX0081.
Multiple broad intercepts over one hundred metres have the potential to significantly expand both the rare earths and phosphate components of the Cummins Range deposit and add to the current JORC 2012 Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (at a 0.5% TREO cut-off) of 18.8 million tonnes at 1.15% TREO and 10% P2O5 (ASX: 19 July 2021).
These outstanding results add further momentum to the Cummins Range Project following the delivery of the recent positive Scoping Study (ASX: 12 September 2022) and are expected to further enhance project economics.
Drilling Commences At Cowalinya Rare Earth Project
Heavy Rare Earths Limited (“HRE” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that drilling has commenced at its Cowalinya rare earth project in the Norseman-Esperance region of Western Australia.
- 10,000 metres of drilling targeting expansion of existing Cowalinya resource
- 4,500 metres of drilling to generate new rare earth target zones for subsequent work
- Progressive reporting of assays 6 weeks from laboratory receipt of drilling samples
Cowalinya South
- 4 metres @ 2249ppm TREO from 16 metres in hole AC33
- 10 metres @ 1511ppm TREO from 15 metres in hole AC28
- 19 metres @ 1445ppm TREO from 20 metres in hole AC29
- 16 metres @ 1155ppm TREO from 16 metres in hole AC2
Cowalinya North
- 4 metres @ 1864ppm TREO from 32 metres in hole AC90
- 12 metres @ 1580ppm TREO from 24 metres in hole AC81
- including 4 metres @ 3428ppm TREO from 24 metres
- 17 metres @ 1205ppm TREO from 26 metres in hole AC89.
Current Drilling Program
HRE has now commenced a resource exploration and expansion drilling program at Cowalinya. The main part of the program comprises up to 10,000 metres of air core drilling in 330 holes targeting extensions to known rare earth mineralization, particularly to the immediate west and south-east of the Cowalinya South resource which contains 75% of the project’s resource inventory (Figure 1). Holes are planned to be drilled 200 metres apart on 400 metre-spaced lines. Subject to delineating the necessary continuity to rare earth mineralization in saprolite, this drilling density is designed to deliver Inferred Resources on an additional 11.5% of the area of the tenement.
A second phase of the program involves drilling of up to 4,500 metres along existing access tracks to explore the central and western parts of the tenement for rare earth mineralization (Figure 1). These holes will be drilled on 400 metre centres immediately after cultural heritage surveys are completed along these drill traverses in the latter part of October.
Drilling is being undertaken using a single air core rig by Perth-based Terrain Drilling (Figure 2). Based on drilling rates achieved during the 2021 campaign, the current program is expected to be completed during December 2022. Drilling samples from the program are planned to be dispatched on a fortnightly basis from Esperance to LabWest Minerals Analysis (“LabWest”) in Perth for sample preparation and assay by Lithium Borate Fusion/ICP-MS. LabWest has indicated that current assay turnaround from sample receipt is approximately 6 weeks.
