Brazilian Rare Earths

High-Grade Discoveries Enhance Scale of Pelé Project

Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE) (OTCQX: BRELY / OTCQX: BRETF) is pleased to report the results of exploration drilling at the Pelé Target 1 Project, located in Bahia, Brazil.

New discovery of high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralisation

  • High-grade diamond drill results at Pelé Target 1 returned assays of up to 13.5% TREO:
    • NdPr: 23,217 ppm | DyTb: 938 ppm | Nb2O5: 5,011 ppm | Sc2O3: 381 ppm | Ta₂O₅: 248 ppm | U3O8: 1,100 ppm
  • High-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U from shallow depths (~20 m) extending to vertical depths of ~70 m
  • Drillhole TG1DD0004 returned 29.8 m of a cumulative downhole mineralisation, including 15.3 m at 9.1% TREO from 25.6 m depth, with grades of:
    • NdPr: 15,617 ppm | DyTb: 692 ppm | Nb₂O₅: 1,861 ppm | Sc₂O₃: 231 ppm | Ta₂O₅: 94 ppm | U₃O₈: 754 ppm
  • Auger drilling continues to discover extensive, near-surface horizons of high-grade monazite sands, with grades of up to 7.9% TREO and assays of up to 11,681ppm NdPr and 580 ppm DyTb

Pelé Target 1 discoveries extend high-grade mineralised trendline to 10 km

  • Pelé is confirmed as a major district-scale rare earth exploration project located ~60 km southwest of BRE's Monte Alto project in Bahia, Brazil, and covers an exploration area over 60 times larger than Monte Alto
  • Recent exploration has focussed primarily on Pelé Target 1 – one of five large exploration target areas within the larger Pelé Project area – delivering new discoveries of high-grade rare earth outcrops with grades of up to 17.7% TREO and high-grade monazite sands with grades of up to 8.5% TREO
  • New outcrop discoveries of high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralisation significantly extend the mineralised strike at Pelé Target 1 to over 10 km
  • Brazilian Rare Earths now controls three major confirmed projects - Monte Alto, Sulista and Pelé – each demonstrating significant diamond drill intersections of high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralisation

Figure 1: Pelé project location and relative size 1

The Pelé Project is hosted within the Volta do Rio Plutonic Suite, a large-scale magmatic system that extends over 180 km in Bahia, Brazil. Brazilian Rare Earths has confirmed the exploration potential of the province with multiple discoveries of ultra-high-grade mineralisation, including rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), scandium (Sc), tantalum (Ta), and uranium (U).

Pelé Target 1 has the largest expanse of weathered REE-Nb-Sc-U outcrops discovered since exploration commenced at the Rocha da Rocha rare earth province. New geological mapping, 75 line-km of ground gamma stations and 162 new outcrop samples highlights that REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralisation repeats along eastern and western limbs of a regional structural fold that now extends over 10 km at the project.

Successful diamond drilling at Pelé Target 1

The new drilling results are from 10 diamond core holes totalling 901 metres and 100 auger drill holes totalling 1,095 metres. Assays are pending for a further 19 auger holes totalling 243 metres.

High-grade, hard rock REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralisation was intersected from shallow depths with assay grades of up to 13.5% TREO. High grades of neodymium and praseodymium were recorded, with grades up to 23,217 ppm NdPr, as well as high grades of dysprosium and terbium of up to 938 ppm DyTb.

Figure 2: Pelé Target 1 significant intercepts in auger and diamond drill holes. Results from recent outcrop samples shown right (yellow)


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brazilian Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

