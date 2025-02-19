Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Dalaroo Secures Option on Blue Lagoon Zirconium, Niobium and Rare Earth Project in Greenland

Dalaroo Metals Ltd (ASX: DAL, “Dalaroo” or “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding heads of agreement (“Agreement”) with Ox Resources Pty Ltd (“Vendor”) to potentially acquire the Zr-Nb-REE Blue Lagoon Project (tenement MEL 2022-07) (“Project”) located in the Gadar Province of South Greenland (refer Figure 1 and 3). The Project has been historically sampled as part of a regional stream sediment program undertaken by the Greenland and Denmark Geological Society (‘GEUS”) for uranium exploration in 1979.

Highlights

  • Binding Heads of Agreement executed for an Option to acquire 100% of Blue Lagoon Zirconium-Niobium-Rare Earth Element (REE) Project, (MEL 2022-07), located in the Gadar Province of Greenland.
  • The USGS reports Greenland has the third highest reserves of REE in the western world, following US and Australia respectively, which has significance given current geopolitical dynamics and security of supply chain concerns.
  • President Trump’s recent interest in Greenland as a source of critical resources and its strategic location highlights the growing importance Greenland has for critical metals and their ownership.
  • The Project has been historically sampled as part of a regional stream sediment exploration undertaken by the Greenland and Denmark Geological Society (‘GEUS”) for uranium in 1979. Dalaroo is planning a program of systematic exploration to seek to report the historical results on the Project in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.
  • Project has similar geochemical anomaly footprint to the Kvanefjeld (ASX: ETM Energy Transition Metals) and Kringlerne/Tanbreez (NASDAQ: CRML Critical Metals Corp) multi- element deposits in South Greenland, showing enrichment in critical minerals and high value LREE elements from regional stream sediment sampling:
    • Up to 0.93% Zirconium (Zr)
    • Up to 320 ppm in Niobium (Nb)
    • Up to 520 ppm in Neodymium (Nd)
  • Sampling has not returned any elevated radioactive elements, which is significant given the current Greenland Government ban on any activities related to mining if uranium concentrations are over 100ppm.
  • Project sits on the westernmost part of the highly prospective Gadar Block alkaline intrusives belt in SW Greenland. This belt hosts significant advanced critical metals-REE deposits.
  • Project area contains potential bulk tonnage options from beach-like deposits of weathered granitic rock, providing potential low-cost options for separation and the planned focus for preliminary work.

Dalaroo MD & CEO, Mike Brown commented “We are very excited to have secured this Option on the Blue Lagoon REE-Nb-Zr Project in Southwest Greenland. Regional stream sampling has indicated significant LREE anomalies and other critical metals that have both similar tenor to the geochemical footprint and geological setting of three other REE deposits in South Greenland. We see this as a strategic play on two levels; firstly, exposure to high demand commodities such as REE, niobium and zirconium and secondly, exposure to a highly prospective and unexplored jurisdiction that is getting significant attention with respect to the vital role Greenland could play in providing critical metals in the future. With the Project being located on the coast with ice free water we are looking forward to getting onto the ground to commence exploration activities.”

Figure 1: Project location, GEUS regional stream sediment location and neodymium assay results.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Dalaroo Metals Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Meteoric Resources NL

High Grade discoveries with enriched MREOs at Agostinho highlight Caldeira’s scale

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on recent drilling completed at the Agostinho Prospect (Figure 1), located in the north of its 100%-owned Caldeira Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project (Caldeira Project or Project), in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Ionic Rare Earths

Seren Technologies Acquisition Update

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (Ionic RE or the Company) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to provide an update on the acquisition of 100% of Seren Technologies Limited (SerenTech), a UK private company with unique and leading-edge rare earth separation technology, as announced on 8 December 2021.

Workers at rare earths facility.

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Experts have long warned that global overreliance on China for the production and processing of rare earth elements (REEs) was akin to a house of cards — and the Chinese government keeps proving them right.

In December 2023, China announced a ban on the export of multiple technologies related to REE extraction processing, including those used in the production of rare earth magnets. Rather than a new development, this announcement was simply the latest in a series of restrictions implemented over the previous year. Other banned exports include extraction technology, separation technology and rare earth alloys.

In response, governments around the world are ramping up their efforts to strengthen alternative sources for REE production and processing. There is considerable investment potential to be found in these efforts, provided one knows where to look.

TSXV:REE

E-Tech Resources


Reach Resources Limited

High Priority REE Targets Identified At The Company’s Critical Elements Project

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to update the market on the identification of several high priority targets prospective for REE mineralisation. Targets were identified by expert geophysical consultant, Southern Geoscience. The Company’s aim is to identify pegmatite bodies or carbonatite-associated intrusions within these targets that have the potential to host REE mineralisation.

RareX

Extensive Phosphate And Rare Earths Mineral System Emerging At Cummins Range With 384 Metre Intersection

Record intercept in first diamond hole plus multiple 100m+ intercepts in RC drilling significantly expands the scale of the Project

RareX Limited (RareX, the Company) (ASX: REE) is pleased to report significant new results received from diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling being undertaken as part of the 2022 growth drilling program at its 100%-owned Cummins Range Rare Earths and Phosphate Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

×