Dalaroo Prepares Maiden Work Program for Blue Lagoon Zirconium, Niobium and Rare Earth Project in Greenland

Dalaroo Prepares Maiden Work Program for Blue Lagoon Zirconium, Niobium and Rare Earth Project in Greenland

Dalaroo Metals Ltd (ASX: DAL, “Dalaroo” or “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on planned activities at the Blue Lagoon Project in Greenland.

Highlights

  • Dalaroo has advanced planning for upcoming maiden field season at the Blue Lagoon Zr- Nb-REE project, Greenland. Field work will be conducted towards the end of June 2025.
  • A program of auger drilling, stream sediment and soil sampling and reconnaissance mapping and sampling has been designed to follow up on historical highly anomalous values returned in a regional stream sediment program undertaken by the Greenland and Denmark Geological Society (‘GEUS”) for uranium in 1979 (refer to ASX release 20th Feb, 2025).
  • No follow-up work on these results has ever been reported on the tenement.
  • Dalaroo has secured the services of highly respected and experienced Greenland geologist Ole Christiansen, who has been instrumental in the modern development of metals in Greenland, including Critical Metal’s (NASDAQ: CRML Critical Metals Corp) Tanbreez project.
  • The Blue Lagoon Project has similar geochemical anomalous footprint to the Kvanefjeld (ASX: ETM Energy Transition Metals) and Kringlerne/Tanbreez multi-element deposits in South Greenland, showing enrichment in critical minerals and high value LREE elements from regional stream sediment sampling. These projects are all hosted within the south- west north-east trending Gadar alkaline intrusive province where Blue Lagoon Is also located.
  • US administration has continued to show considerable interest in Greenland, highlighting the importance Greenland has for critical metals and their ownership.
  • Auger drilling to sample alluvial and colluvial material will form a key part of the program. In situ weathering of the alkaline granite might provide bulk tonnage options from beach- like deposits, providing potential low-cost options for mining and separation. Characterising these deposits geochemically is the first step of the evaluation of this potential.

Dalaroo Metals MD & CEO, Mike Brown commented“We are excited to have advanced a maiden field program at Blue Lagoon, and also secured the services of renowned Greenland geologist Ole Chistiansen. Auger drilling of weathered granite areas will be a key objective of the program. Stream, soil and rock chip sampling and prospecting over the tenement will complete the program. This should provide the first insight into the potential of the project to host heavy mineral sands type deposits of strategic metals and REEs. Placer deposits have obvious benefits on the cost of mining. With the Project being located on the coast with ice free water we are looking forward to getting onto the ground to commence exploration activities in June and report results when in hand.”

Figure 1: Project location, GEUS regional stream sediment location and neodymium assay results

The large and highly anomalous zirconium, niobium and REE geochemical anomalies over the Project area provides a compelling multi-commodity exploration target. The Vendor has identified the presence of potential bulk tonnage ‘placer’ type deposits from in-situ weathered granite. This is characterised by highly anomalous LREE and Nb signature, which is very similar to the geochemical signature that coincides with 3 other significant REE deposits in South Greenland associated with Gadar Block alkaline intrusives. The Company is looking forward to reporting the results of the work program as they come to hand.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Dalaroo Metals Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:dalrare earth investingrare earth metals investingresource investing
DAL:AU
The Conversation (0)
Brazilian Rare Earths

High-Grade Discoveries Enhance Scale of Pelé Project

Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE) (OTCQX: BRELY / OTCQX: BRETF) is pleased to report the results of exploration drilling at the Pelé Target 1 Project, located in Bahia, Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less
Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited

Ema Rare Earths Scoping Study Confirms Potential for Ultra Low CAPEX and OPEX Project, Showing Strong Financial Returns at Current Commodity Prices

Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd (BCM or the Company) (ASX: BCM) advises of completion of a Scoping Study on its 100%-owned EMA Rare Earths Project (Ema Project) in southeastern Amazonas, Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less
Dalaroo Secures Option on Blue Lagoon Zirconium, Niobium and Rare Earth Project in Greenland

Dalaroo Secures Option on Blue Lagoon Zirconium, Niobium and Rare Earth Project in Greenland

Dalaroo Metals Ltd (ASX: DAL, “Dalaroo” or “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding heads of agreement (“Agreement”) with Ox Resources Pty Ltd (“Vendor”) to potentially acquire the Zr-Nb-REE Blue Lagoon Project (tenement MEL 2022-07) (“Project”) located in the Gadar Province of South Greenland (refer Figure 1 and 3). The Project has been historically sampled as part of a regional stream sediment program undertaken by the Greenland and Denmark Geological Society (‘GEUS”) for uranium exploration in 1979.

Keep reading...Show less
Meteoric Resources NL

High Grade discoveries with enriched MREOs at Agostinho highlight Caldeira’s scale

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on recent drilling completed at the Agostinho Prospect (Figure 1), located in the north of its 100%-owned Caldeira Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project (Caldeira Project or Project), in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Seren Technologies Acquisition Update

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (Ionic RE or the Company) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to provide an update on the acquisition of 100% of Seren Technologies Limited (SerenTech), a UK private company with unique and leading-edge rare earth separation technology, as announced on 8 December 2021.

Keep reading...Show less
Workers at rare earths facility.

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Experts have long warned that global overreliance on China for the production and processing of rare earth elements (REEs) was akin to a house of cards — and the Chinese government keeps proving them right.

In December 2023, China announced a ban on the export of multiple technologies related to REE extraction processing, including those used in the production of rare earth magnets. Rather than a new development, this announcement was simply the latest in a series of restrictions implemented over the previous year. Other banned exports include extraction technology, separation technology and rare earth alloys.

In response, governments around the world are ramping up their efforts to strengthen alternative sources for REE production and processing. There is considerable investment potential to be found in these efforts, provided one knows where to look.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Retraction re Mungana Processing Plant Capacity

RC Drill Results Continue to Expand Guyer Footprint

Shareholder Update Letter

Tartana receives $275k Beefwood Copper Gold CEI Grant

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Retraction re Mungana Processing Plant Capacity

Gold Investing

RC Drill Results Continue to Expand Guyer Footprint

Oil and Gas Investing

Shareholder Update Letter

Base Metals Investing

Tartana receives $275k Beefwood Copper Gold CEI Grant

Base Metals Investing

Successful Beneficiation & Thermal Testing - Perrinvale HPQ

Uranium Investing

Mineralisation structures Identified at North Sweden project

Precious Metals Investing

Diamond Drilling Commences at Ferke Gold Project

×