Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited

Ema Rare Earths Scoping Study Confirms Potential for Ultra Low CAPEX and OPEX Project, Showing Strong Financial Returns at Current Commodity Prices

Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd (BCM or the Company) (ASX: BCM) advises of completion of a Scoping Study on its 100%-owned EMA Rare Earths Project (Ema Project) in southeastern Amazonas, Brazil.

The Scoping Study was completed utilising industry recognised experts in the Australian engineering group, Ausenco Pty Ltd (Ausenco), to assist with engineering and process flowsheet development, capital and operating costs as well as pre-tax financial modelling.

Brazilian GE21 completed the mineral resource estimation (MRE) and supervised the large drill program during 2024. The Australian Nuclear Science & Technology Organisation, ANSTO, was engaged for metallurgical work development from leaching recoveries, impurity removal, precipitation and final product MREC production, whilst international engineering group, WSP, were contracted for hydrogeological development, modelling and well field design.

SCOPING STUDY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sustained, operating scale: 4,800t pa of TREO production (average LOM) within a high-grade (55.3%) final MREC
  • Unit cash operating costs of US$6.15/kg LOM TREO: Industry low TREO Opex
  • Unit cash operating costs of US$16.95/kg LOM NdPr: Industry low NdPr Opex
  • Pre-production capital cost of US$55M (inclusive of 35% contingency): Industry low capital requirement to produce MREC in Western world
  • Post-tax NPV8% of US$498M: at LOM prices of US$74/kg NdPr
  • Post-tax IRR of 55%: payback period calculated to 28 months

The Scoping Study incorporates the recent Ema Project mineral resource upgrade1 into the mine schedule to drive project simplification, permitting efficiency and development fast-tracking. It also incorporates capital and operating cost estimates. All other key input parameters were developed from first principal calculations and assumptions from existing referenced operations and were applied to the Scoping Study.

The Scoping Study delivers a post-tax NPV8% (US$498M), driven by producing a high-value mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) product, low capital costs, minimal product extraction costs, simple low-cost processing infrastructure through a long-life Mineral Resource. This Scoping Study places the Ema Project as the western world’s lowest cost Rare Earth Project producing an MREC amenable for downstream processing.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Dalaroo Metals Ltd (ASX: DAL, “Dalaroo” or “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding heads of agreement (“Agreement”) with Ox Resources Pty Ltd (“Vendor”) to potentially acquire the Zr-Nb-REE Blue Lagoon Project (tenement MEL 2022-07) (“Project”) located in the Gadar Province of South Greenland (refer Figure 1 and 3). The Project has been historically sampled as part of a regional stream sediment program undertaken by the Greenland and Denmark Geological Society (‘GEUS”) for uranium exploration in 1979.

Meteoric Resources NL

High Grade discoveries with enriched MREOs at Agostinho highlight Caldeira’s scale

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on recent drilling completed at the Agostinho Prospect (Figure 1), located in the north of its 100%-owned Caldeira Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project (Caldeira Project or Project), in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Ionic Rare Earths

Seren Technologies Acquisition Update

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (Ionic RE or the Company) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to provide an update on the acquisition of 100% of Seren Technologies Limited (SerenTech), a UK private company with unique and leading-edge rare earth separation technology, as announced on 8 December 2021.

Workers at rare earths facility.

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Experts have long warned that global overreliance on China for the production and processing of rare earth elements (REEs) was akin to a house of cards — and the Chinese government keeps proving them right.

In December 2023, China announced a ban on the export of multiple technologies related to REE extraction processing, including those used in the production of rare earth magnets. Rather than a new development, this announcement was simply the latest in a series of restrictions implemented over the previous year. Other banned exports include extraction technology, separation technology and rare earth alloys.

In response, governments around the world are ramping up their efforts to strengthen alternative sources for REE production and processing. There is considerable investment potential to be found in these efforts, provided one knows where to look.

TSXV:REE

E-Tech Resources


Reach Resources Limited

High Priority REE Targets Identified At The Company’s Critical Elements Project

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to update the market on the identification of several high priority targets prospective for REE mineralisation. Targets were identified by expert geophysical consultant, Southern Geoscience. The Company’s aim is to identify pegmatite bodies or carbonatite-associated intrusions within these targets that have the potential to host REE mineralisation.

