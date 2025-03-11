Heliostar Metals Eyes 2028 Gold Production at Flagship Ana Paula Project
Mar. 11, 2025 01:00PM PSTGold Investing
“We're continuing to add ounces, and we're continuing to increase the confidence of those ounces that will go into a feasibility study that we will complete mid-next year," said Heliostar Metals President, CEO and Director Charles Funk. "We plan to have Ana Paula built by the beginning of 2028 … (which) ultimately means more profitability, demonstrating the potential for a very high-margin gold mine."
Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR,OTCQX:HSTXF,FWB:RGG1) President and CEO Charles Funk highlighted progress on drilling at the firm's flagship Ana Paula project in Mexico.
The company continues to expand the property's high-grade resource and is advancing toward a feasibility study. It is aiming to subsequently commence production by 2028.
HSTR:CC