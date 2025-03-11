Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Badge
Heliostar Metals
Developing the High-Grade Ana Paula Gold Deposit
Gold Investing

Heliostar Metals Eyes 2028 Gold Production at Flagship Ana Paula Project

Gold Investing
Heliostar Metals Eyes 2028 Gold Production at Flagship Ana Paula Projectplay icon

“We're continuing to add ounces, and we're continuing to increase the confidence of those ounces that will go into a feasibility study that we will complete mid-next year," said Heliostar Metals President, CEO and Director Charles Funk. "We plan to have Ana Paula built by the beginning of 2028 … (which) ultimately means more profitability, demonstrating the potential for a very high-margin gold mine."

Heliostar Metals (TSXV:HSTR,OTCQX:HSTXF,FWB:RGG1) President and CEO Charles Funk highlighted progress on drilling at the firm's flagship Ana Paula project in Mexico.

The company continues to expand the property's high-grade resource and is advancing toward a feasibility study. It is aiming to subsequently commence production by 2028.

HSTR:CC
tsxv stocksgold stocksgold explorationtsxv:hstrgold investingGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Heliostar Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Heliostar Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News

Heliostar Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Heliostar Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×