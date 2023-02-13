Brunswick Exploration Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement and Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement of C$2.0 Million

Half Year Results Briefing

Half Year Results Briefing

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) ("Allkem" or "the Company") will release its FY23 Half Year Financial Results on Friday, 24 February 2023.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Acting CFO, Christian Cortes will conduct a live webcast briefing at 11:00 am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

To pre-register your details and join the webcast briefing, please follow the link on the homepage of Allkem's website, www.allkem.co . Written questions may be submitted via the webcast and playback of the briefing and Q&A session will also be available on the company's website.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

AKE:CA
Passing of Chief Financial Officer - Mr Neil Kaplan

Passing of Chief Financial Officer - Mr Neil Kaplan

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " Allkem ," the Company ") advises with great sadness that Chief Financial Officer, Mr Neil Kaplan has passed away after a short illness.

Deputy Chief Financial Officer Mr Christian Cortes has accepted the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect whilst a replacement for Mr Kaplan is identified.

December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: "AKE" the "Company" ) provides an update on its global lithium portfolio, business activities and financial position 1 as at 31 December 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

December Quarter Results Briefing

December Quarter Results Briefing

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) ("Allkem" or "the Company") will release its December Quarter Activities Report on Wednesday, 18 January 2023.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Christian Barbier will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00 am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

Allkem completes acquisition of strategic lithium tenement and the sale of Borax

Allkem completes acquisition of strategic lithium tenement and the sale of Borax

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " Allkem ," the Company ") has completed the sale of Borax Argentina S.A (" Borax ") to Golden Wattle Springs Pty Ltd (" Golden Wattle ") and has acquired the María Victoria lithium tenement from Minera Santa Rita S.R.L (" MSR ") (the " Transactions ").

Under the Transactions:

Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

Allkem Limited (ASXTSX: AKE, " Allkem " or the " Company ") wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning, 15 November 2022.

Details of the votes cast are provided on the following page.

Balkan Mining and Minerals

Karl Simich Joins Balkan Mining Board

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; “Balkan Mining” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that highly experienced mining executive Karl Simich has been appointed to the Company’s Board as a Director, tasked with a particular focus on strategy, corporate development and growth.

Charger Metals

Australian Lithium Explorer Drilling Outstanding Targets

RIU Explorers Conference Feb 2023

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, ‘Charger’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Galan Lithium

Presentation At RIU Explorers Conference

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) is pleased to advise that its Managing Director, JP Vargas de la Vega, will be presenting at the RIU Explorers Conference being held in Fremantle, Western Australia.

Ioneer Ltd

Rhyolite Ridge Development And Growth Opportunities RIU Explorers Conference 14-16 February 2023

Providing Material for a Sustainable & Thriving Planet

Ioneer Ltd (“Ioneer” or “the Company”) (ASX: INR, Nasdaq: IONR) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Winsome Resources

New Assay Results Confirm Strong Lithium Mineralisation At Adina

Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce further assay results from drilling at its 100 per cent-owned Adina project in Quebec, Canada.

Jindalee Resources Limited

MOU Executed with POSCO Holdings

Jindalee Resources Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to advise that it has signed a Non- Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with major Korean conglomerate POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) (POSCO).

