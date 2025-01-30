Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

Download the PDF here.

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Rigs Secured For Wyoming Uranium Drilling & Utah Fieldwork Completed

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that 2 mud rotary drill rigs have been secured for its planned drilling campaign at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Great Divide basin (Figure 1). As previously advised, GTI is on track to commence drilling during December. This maiden drill program is designed to confirm the grade and tenor of uranium mineralisation that was previously identified by Kerr McGee in the 1970’s & 80’s and to ultimately support definition of an economic uranium resource.

Figure 1. Thor Project Uranium Drilling Location Map, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming USA

Keep reading...Show less

C29 Metals

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 31 December 2024 (the “Quarter”, the “Reporting Period”) to accompany the Appendix 5b.

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Commences Expanded 43,000 Meter Drill Program at Patterson Corridor East

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is excited to announce the commencement of a 43,000 meter (m) exploration drill program to continue to test the extents and growth of mineralization discovered in early 2024 at Patterson Corridor East (PCE) located 3.5 km east of the world-class Arrow Deposit. This systematic program represents an increase of 9,000 m from the 2024 program and is expected to be one of the largest drill programs in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan in 2025. The initial results at PCE revealed vein-type uranium mineralization intersected within the competent basement rock, highly analogous to Arrow. Since discovery, the mineralized footprint at PCE has rapidly grown to 600 m along strike and 600 m of vertical extent ( see November 12, 2024 news release ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Commences Expanded 43,000 Meter Drill Program at Patterson Corridor East

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is excited to announce the commencement of a 43,000 meter (m) exploration drill program to continue to test the extents and growth of mineralization discovered in early 2024 at Patterson Corridor East (PCE) located 3.5 km east of the world-class Arrow Deposit. This systematic program represents an increase of 9,000 m from the 2024 program and is expected to be one of the largest drill programs in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan in 2025. The initial results at PCE revealed vein-type uranium mineralization intersected within the competent basement rock, highly analogous to Arrow. Since discovery, the mineralized footprint at PCE has rapidly grown to 600 m along strike and 600 m of vertical extent ( see November 12, 2024 news release ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infini Resources Limited

Diamond Drilling Commences at Portland Creek Uranium Project

The highly anticipated maiden diamond drill program has commenced at Portland Creek to test stunning uranium soil geochemistry (peak 7.5% U3O8) coincident with a prolific shear corridor

Infini Resources Ltd (ASX: I88, “Infini” or the “Company”) is thrilled to announce the commencement of diamond drilling at its 100% owned Portland Creek Uranium Project in Newfoundland, Canada (ref announcement 16 December 2024).

Keep reading...Show less

