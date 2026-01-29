Equity Metals Provides Corporate Update

Equity Metals Provides Corporate Update

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity" or the "Company") announces that the following incumbent directors were re-elected at the Company's annual general meeting held on January 28, 2026: Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Lawrence Page, K.C., Killian Ruby, Courtney Shearer and John Kerr. In addition, the shareholders re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of Equity Metals and approved the Company's rolling incentive stock option plan pursuant to which a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the plan. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The following officers were re-appointed subsequent to the annual general meeting: Joseph A. Kizis, Jr. as President, Lawrence Page, K.C. as Chairman, Robert Macdonald as Vice President Exploration, Jay Oness as Vice President Corporate Development, Killian Ruby as Chief Financial Officer, and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

Equity Metals has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase 9,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45 per share, exercisable for a period of five years. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Equity Metals' stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corporation is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a controlling JV interest (57.49%) in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. As well, the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property, located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia where 2025 exploration work consisted of geophysics and diamond drilling designed to identify and delineate an apparent gold system.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lawrence Page, K.C."

Lawrence Page, K.C.
Chairman, Director, Equity Metals Corporation

For further information, visit the website at https://www.equitymetalscorporation.com; or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at corpdev@mnxltd.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Equity Metals Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281991

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

equity-metalseqty-cctsxv-eqtyprecious-metals-investing
EQTY:CC
Equity Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Equity Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Equity Metals

Equity Metals

Advancing high-grade, district-scale silver and gold assets in British Columbia

Advancing high-grade, district-scale silver and gold assets in British Columbia Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Launches Metallurgical Program to De-Risk Processing and Optimize Silver Recoveries at Maria Norte

Rio Silver Launches Metallurgical Program to De-Risk Processing and Optimize Silver Recoveries at Maria Norte

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) has initiated metallurgical testwork that will assist in designing a process flow sheet to optimize silver recoveries from planned mineral extraction and processing activities at its Maria Norte Project, Peru. This is an... Keep Reading...
Silverco Announces $40 Million "Bought Deal" Offering

Silverco Announces $40 Million "Bought Deal" Offering

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO,OTC:QTZCF) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Velocity Capital Partners ("Velocity"), as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters... Keep Reading...
Updated Goldfields DFS Presentation

Updated Goldfields DFS Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Updated Goldfields DFS PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Updated Goldfields Feasibility Study

Updated Goldfields Feasibility Study

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Updated Goldfields Feasibility StudyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Equity Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Equity Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Selta Project - Gold Exploration Update

Rio Silver Launches Metallurgical Program to De-Risk Processing and Optimize Silver Recoveries at Maria Norte

Silverco Announces $40 Million "Bought Deal" Offering

Flow Metals Provides Structural Interpretation Update from Sixtymile Gold Project

Related News

gold-investing

Selta Project - Gold Exploration Update

Queensland Reports AU$115 Billion Revenue from Resource Sector in 2025

gold-investing

Flow Metals Provides Structural Interpretation Update from Sixtymile Gold Project

battery-metals-investing

SAGA Metals Commences 2026 MRE Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

gold-investing

Peruvian Metals Provides Update on the Minas Visca Silver Project in Northern Peru and Announces Financing

base-metals-investing

Romios to Commence Trading Post Consolidation as Oreterra Metals Corp. Under Ticker OTMC on Monday, February 2, 2026

CoTec Forms Subsidiary, CoTec Copper, To Accelerate Investment Activities In Copper Tailings and Copper Sulfide Deposits