Group Ten Metals based in Vancouver, BC, focused on its large-scale Stillwater West battery and precious metals project in Montana, USA, today announced that Michael Rowley, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16 th 2022.

Group Ten Metals (OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX.V: PGE), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on its large-scale Stillwater West battery and precious metals project in Montana, USA, today announced that Michael Rowley, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16 th 2022.

DATE: February 16 th , 2022
TIME: 2:30 ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Company Highlights:

  • Inaugural resource estimate consisting of over 2 billion pounds nickel, copper & cobalt with 2.4 million ounces PGEs and gold announced in October 2021
  • Five metals within the Stillwater West commodity suite are considered critical minerals by the US and Canadian governments
  • Board strengthened by the addition of Gordon Toll, builder of giant mines and ex-Chair of both Ivanhoe and Fortesque in 2021
  • Further exploration and drill results pending
  • Updated 43-101 mineral resource estimate based on 2021 expansion drilling expected in 2022
  • Definitive agreement announced on secondary Ontario gold project, and active discussions underway on other non-core assets.
  • Updates on our carbon sequestration research, which shows preliminary potential to capture and dispose of carbon dioxide during a potential mining operation at Stillwater, resulting in projected environmental, ESG, and financial benefits.

About Group Ten Metals

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors. 


CONTACTS: Group Ten Metals Chris Ackerman VP Corporate Development 1-888-432-0075 cackerman@grouptenmetals.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

Group Ten Metals

Group Ten Metals Expands IP Geophysical Anomalies to 12 Kilometers in Length at Stillwater West Critical Metals Project in Montana USA

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") reports results from the Induced Polarization geophysical ("IP") survey completed in 2021 at its 100%-owned Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA. The 2021 survey was completed as an expansion off the west end of the 2020 survey, covering the area between the Hybrid and DR deposits at Chrome Mountain and drill-defined high-grade gold mineralization at the Pine target area (see Figure 1). The size and strength of the resulting geophysical signatures demonstrate additional potential for large bodies of sulphide mineralization

2021 Survey Highlights:

Group Ten Metals

Group Ten to Present 2022 Outlook and 2021 Summary in Metallic Group Webinar January 13th

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to announce that it will join fellow members of the Metallic Group of Companies for a live webinar on January 13, 2022, at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET). The CEOs of Group Ten, Granite Creek Copper, and Metallic Minerals will provide a concise review of key milestones achieved in 2021, followed by an update on major catalysts expected in 2022. The event will conclude with a roundtable Q&A session during which participants will be invited to provide questions to Tim Johnson (Granite Creek), Michael Rowley (Group Ten) and Greg Johnson (Metallic Minerals

To register for the webinar, click here or on the graphic below.

Canada Silver Cobalt Consolidates Gold Property Near Agnico Eagle's Macassa Mine Achieving a Potential 5km Strike Length

Canada Silver Cobalt Consolidates Gold Property Near Agnico Eagle's Macassa Mine Achieving a Potential 5km Strike Length

Located only 5 km from Agnico Eagle's Macassa Mine, one of the highest-grade gold mines in the world with over 5 million ounces poured, this third property acquisition of 190 hectares amalgamates 1,000 hectares of highly prospective land situated in the most prolific high-grade gold-bearing area of Northern Ontario.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement to acquire the 190 hectares, known as the Allsopp property (the "Property") to expand it's prospective Eby-Otto gold property.

Austral Resources Australia Ltd Appointment of New Austral Director

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Copper producer Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Michael Hansel as a non-executive director, effective today.

Michael is a Corporate Partner of HopgoodGanim Lawyers specialising in mergers and acquisitions, IPO's, corporate governance, capital raisings, takeovers and joint ventures. Michael acts for a number of ASX-listed entities and large domestic and foreign private companies in the resources sectors. Michael has previously held a non-executive director position with ASX listed Metro Mining Limited.

Michael has consistently been recognised as a leading corporate, business & commercial lawyer by various legal publications including Doyle's Guide and The Best Lawyer TM.

His appointment will be put forward to shareholders for ratification as an ordinary resolution at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company in May 2022.

The Board welcomes Michael's appointment and looks forward to his contribution in steering the Company forward as it moves to producing from its Anthill copper mine having recently secured an offtake and prepayment agreement with Glencore.



About Austral Resources Australia Ltd:

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) is a copper cathode producer operating in the Mt Isa region, Queensland, Australia. Its Mt Kelly copper oxide heap leach and solvent extraction/electrowinning (SXEW) plant has a nameplate capacity of 30,000tpa of copper cathode. Austral is developing its Anthill oxide copper mine which has an Ore Reserve of 5.06Mt at 0.94% Cu. The Company expects to produce 40,000t of copper cathode over a four-year period from mid-2022.

Austral owns a significant copper inventory with a JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 60Mt at 0.7% Cu and 1,940km2 of highly prospective exploration tenure in the heart of the Mt Isa district, a world class copper and base metals province. The Company is implementing an intensive exploration and development programme designed to extend the life of mine and increase then review options to commercialise its copper resources.



Source:
Austral Resources Australia Ltd

Electra to Attend BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

Electra to Attend BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSX-V: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce company management will be participating in BMO Capital Markets' 31 st Global Metals & Mining Conference from February 27 to March 2, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida .

Electra Battery Materials Logo (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

Chief Executive Officer Trent Mell will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference to discuss Electra's four-phase strategic plan to create North America's only integrated battery materials park. The Company remains on budget and on schedule to commission phase one in December 2022 ; commissioning of a hydrometallurgical refinery to produce battery-grade cobalt sulfate.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials Corporation.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c5031.html

Sherritt Ends 2021 With Strong Production Results and a Favourable Outlook for Nickel and Cobalt Markets

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt", the "Corporation", the "Company") (TSX: S), a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, today reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") has had the Company's common shares qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol MDNGF. It is anticipated that Midnight Sun's uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin February 9, 2022.

Midnight Sun's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MMA.

Keep reading...Show less
