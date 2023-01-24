Los Andes Copper Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Market NewsInvesting News

Green Thumb Industries to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call on February 28, 2023

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer any questions.

Participants may pre-register for the live conference call any time prior to the start of the call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10175156/f5b48a5d34 and entering their contact information. You will then receive a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call.

About Green Thumb Industries:
Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 18 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 3,800 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list in 2021 and 2022 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

Investor Contact:
Andy Grossman
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257

Media Contact:
MATTIO Communications
GTI@mattio.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Green Thumb IndustriesGTII:CNXGTBIFCannabis Investing
GTII:CNX,GTBIF

Curaleaf Expands Grassroots Premium Cannabis Brand to New Jersey

Grassroots' Carefully Cultivated Flower and Pre-Rolls Are Now Available in the Garden State

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the expansion of its Grassroots brand in New Jersey with the launch of premium cannabis flower and pre-rolls. Available now at all Curaleaf locations across the state, New Jersey is the eighth market to offer Grassroots' carefully cultivated products following its strategic national rebrand in November 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tinley's Enters into Management Services Agreement

Tinley's Enters into Management Services Agreement

Expected to Save Approximately USD $1 Million in Annual Operating Expenses

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a management services agreement (the "MSA") with Blaze Life Holdings, LLC ("BLH") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ILLA Canna LLC, effective January 23, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of Clermont, FL Dispensary

Company's Retail Presence Grows to 57 Locations in Florida and 147 Nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, announces the opening of its Clermont dispensary, located at 1900 S. Highway 27, Clermont FL 34711. The new dispensary is Curaleaf's 57 th in the Sunshine State and 147 th nationwide.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Get Tied Up This Valentine's Day with incredibles 50 Shades of Grape

Incredibles an award-winning cannabis brand from Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that it has launched its new, limited-edition 50 Shades of Grape gummy in the Illinois market.

"When it comes to Valentine's Day, consumers aren't as handcuffed to wine and booze as you might think," said Ryan Marek, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Green Thumb. "50 Shades of Grape by incredibles is a woo-worthy formula featuring cannabinoids intended for mood-setting effects including relaxation and stress-reduction. We're thrilled to offer this new limited-edition product to our Illinois customers as they prepare for their Valentine's Day celebrations."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cost cutting sign

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Columbia Care Makes Cost-cutting Moves

More layoffs are coming to the cannabis industry, with one of the leading multi-state operators (MSOs) in the US market confirming plans to implement new cost-cutting maneuvers.

Also this past week, a Canadian producer regained good standing with a senior exchange listing.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Launches Highsman Cannabis Products from NFL Legend Ricky Williams in Arizona

Williams to visit six dispensaries in support of exclusive launch

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the official launch of Highsman the purpose-driven cannabis lifestyle brand founded by NFL legend Ricky Williams . Highsman will be available statewide in all Trulieve and Harvest branded Arizona retail locations starting Friday, January 20.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Consolidated Uranium Completes Acquisition of Virginia Energy Resources

African Energy Metals Appoints Senior Uranium Advisor

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Adds the Mirage Project to Its Quebec Lithium Portfolio

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Reports on Large-Scale Pilot Testwork, With Results Validating Baptiste Flowsheet and Overall Recovery Basis

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Opens the TSX-V Market

Copper Investing

Senior Copper Growth Focused: COSTA FUEGO

×