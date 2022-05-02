Market NewsInvesting News

Green Thumb Industries Inc. a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries today announced the internet availability of proxy materials for its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Notice and Access rules and applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company also announced the resignation of Swati Mylavarapu ...

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries today announced the internet availability of proxy materials for its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Notice and Access rules and applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company also announced the resignation of Swati Mylavarapu from its board of directors effective April 28, 2022.

Proxy Materials for Green Thumb's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:
Pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Notice and Access rules and applicable Canadian securities laws, companies may satisfy their obligation to deliver proxy materials by delivering a "Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials" to shareholders, providing Internet access to the proxy materials, and providing a printed set of proxy materials by mail to any shareholder who requests them. Green Thumb has elected to take full advantage of these rules in order to minimize impact on the environment and to maximize cost savings relating to the printing of the proxy materials.

Green Thumb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and proxy statement for its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canada's System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval, and may be viewed on Green Thumb's Investor Relations website at https://investors.gtigrows.com/investors/financial-information/annual-reports . Green Thumb's shareholders may obtain hard copies of these proxy materials at no charge by following the instructions provided in the proxy materials.

Green Thumb's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held via live webcast on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Green Thumb shareholders of Subordinate Voting Shares, Multiple Voting Shares and Super Voting Shares (or their proxy holders) as of the close of business on April 22, 2022, the record date, can participate in and vote at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by logging in with the 16-digit control number included in their proxy materials, and following the instructions therein, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GTBIF22 .

All others may view the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by logging into the above website as a guest.

Swati Mylavarapu's Resignation from Green Thumb's Board of Directors:
Mylavarapu joined Green Thumb's board of directors in April 2021 and served on the compensation committee.

"Swati is an exceptional leader who has provided unique and valuable insights to our board through her expertise in technology, entrepreneurship and social impact," said Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "We are grateful for her many contributions to Green Thumb over the past year and wish her well in her future endeavors."

The non-executive Green Thumb directors on the board include:

Wendy Berger , Real Estate Subject Matter Expert: Principal, WBS Equities, LLC., which specializes in ground-up construction, renovation, development, sale leaseback transactions and acquisitions.

William Gruver , Former Chief Administrative Officer of the Equities Division of Goldman Sachs, decorated Navy Veteran and experienced Audit Committee chair.

Dorri McWhorter , CEO of YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago and experienced social change executive. Serves on the boards Lifeway Foods Inc., Skyway Concession Company and William Blair Funds.

Glen Senk , Retail Subject Matter Expert: Chairman and CEO of Front Row Partners, a retail and consumer business investment firm. Current Executive Chairman and director of Boden, director of Aritzia and former CEO and director of Urban Outfitters, Inc.

About Green Thumb Industries :
Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,000 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Andy Grossman Leah Rosenfeld
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations Senior Director, External Communications
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com Leah.Rosenfeld@gtigrows.com
312-471-6720 847-951-5324

Source: Green Thumb Industries


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Green Thumb IndustriesGTII:CNXGTBIFCannabis Investing
GTII:CNX,GTBIF
cannabis plant being tended by grower hands

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canopy Reduces Staff to Cut Costs, Verano Takes a Fall

Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC,TSX:WEED) announced this week that it will let go of an undisclosed number of staff in an attempt to reduce its spending.

Meanwhile, an up-and-coming multi-state operator (MSO) shared its most recent financial results.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold Virtual 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company") will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Cronos Group will be conducting the meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the 2022 Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including a chance to ask questions and vote.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Numinus Announces the Music as Medicine Event Series

Numinus Announces the Music as Medicine Event Series

Music As Medicine by Numinus is a series of Meditative Musical Experiences & Creative Content Featuring Jon Hopkins, East Forest And Superposition

Numinus Wellness ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies is pleased to announce that it is launching Music As Medicine by Numinus a series of ceremonial concerts exploring the role music plays in psychedelic-assisted therapy and mental health. Music As Medicine by Numinus will feature a rotating roster of meditative and ambient musicians, including Jon Hopkins East Forest and Superposition, multimedia art, and immersive guided meditations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Opens Two New Florida Dispensaries in Pembroke Park and Englewood

New locations in Broward County and Englewood Expand the Company's Retail Presence to 47 Locations in the Sunshine State and 130 Nationwide

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf International Announces Landmark Registration of Proprietary Range of Cannabis Products in Malta

Significant momentum with new registration further improving European footprint

Curaleaf International (the "Company") part of Curaleaf Holdings (CNSX:CURA), Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce the successful license of the Company's range of cannabis based medicines as extract, under the name Adven, in Malta.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
graphic showing cannabis plant as a ticker symbol

Top 5 Cannabis Stocks in 2022

Click here to read the previous top cannabis stocks year-to-date list.

The start of a new year has brought ongoing volatility to the cannabis sector, and has left the biggest companies in the space facing a serious downturn.

Here the Investing News Network lists the top cannabis stocks year-to-date for the Q1 2022 period.

Data for this top cannabis stocks article was collected on April 20, 2022, and the companies included had to meet a minimum market cap requirement of C$10 million. Cannabis companies listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ, TSX, TSXV and CSE were considered. Read on to learn more about the year's biggest gainers.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×