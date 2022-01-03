Green Thumb Industries Inc. a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RYTHM, Dogwalkers and incredibles branded cannabis products, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in January 2022: ICR Virtual Conference 2022, January 10-11, 2022: Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler will participate in a panel and company presentation. ...

GTII:CNX,GTBIF