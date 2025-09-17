Green Technology Metals Logo

Green Technology Metals: Delivering the Next Lithium Hub in North America

Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1) is progressing Ontario’s first integrated lithium business, anchored by its Seymour, Root, and Junior projects, with plans to supply a proposed lithium hydroxide facility in Thunder Bay.

GT1 is leveraging Canadian policy support for critical minerals, with Ontario’s Building More Mines Act and federal programs. The company has secured conditional approval for C$5.5M from the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund (CMIF) for Seymour infrastructure, a C$100M financing LOI from Export Development Canada, and has pending applications with SIF/NRCan and CMIF Round 2, including C$5M tied to Root. These mechanisms help de-risk financing and advance development.

Aerial view of Green Technology Metals' Seymour lithium project

GT1’s three-phase strategy starts with Seymour production using a DMS concentrator, followed by construction of the Thunder Bay lithium hydroxide facility with EcoPro Innovation, and finally, development of Root as a larger, long-life mining hub feeding Thunder Bay.

Company Highlights

  • Integrated strategy in Ontario: The Seymour and Root projects form the foundation for a vertically integrated lithium business, supported by a proposed lithium hydroxide plant in Thunder Bay, Ontario, with rail, port, power, gas and water access.
  • Marketing and offtake secured: LG Energy Solution has a binding offtake for 25 percent of Seymour concentrate and has invested directly into the company, demonstrating strong downstream demand.
  • Strategic process partner: EcoPro Innovation is co-developing the conversion facility. Pilot work has already produced battery-grade lithium hydroxide with high recoveries.
  • Government backing: GT1 has secured conditional approval for significant funding programs, including C$5.5 million for road upgrades, a C$100 million project financing support LOI from EDC, and additional CMIF and SIF applications.
  • Resource base: A combined inventory of over 30 Mt @ ~1.2 percent lithium oxide across Seymour and Root, providing both near-term production and long-life scale.
  • By-product upside: Seymour hosts a significant rubidium resource in mica streams that could be recovered alongside lithium, creating an additional revenue line.

Green Technology Metals
Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Large High Grade Rubidium Resource Identified at Seymour

Large High Grade Rubidium Resource Identified at Seymour

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Large High Grade Rubidium Resource Identified at Seymour

Livium Ltd

Livium Signs Binding Term Sheet with Iondrive related to DES Technology for Clean Energy Waste Recycling

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding term sheet (“Term Sheet”) with Iondrive Limited (ASX: ION) (“Iondrive”), an Australian company developing an innovative metal extraction process using Deep Eutectic Solvent technology (DES), via their subsidiary Iondrive AU Pty Ltd.

Glowing digital battery icon with particle connections on dark background.

CATL Mine Restart Pressures Australian Lithium Market

Australia’s lithium sector is facing pressure on the back of news that Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) is expected to resume production at its Jianxiawo mine.

Operations were halted in August when the mine’s licence expired, with the suspension expected to last three months.

Located in Yichun, Jiangxi province, Jianxiawo produces about 65,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent annually, roughly 6 to 8 percent of global supply. It is the largest mine in Yichun, often referred to as China’s “lithium capital.”

International Lithium (TSXV:ILC)

International Lithium Corp.


Blue lithium-ion battery over shiny surface.

How to Invest in Lithium Stocks and the Lithium Market

Despite the current low price environment, the long-term demand for battery metals is robust and offers opportunity for those interested in lithium stocks.

Seasoned metals investors who want to look beyond gold and silver are getting involved, while new investors are being drawn in by expanding battery market and lithium supply deals between automakers and lithium producers.

Whatever the reason, it’s important to get familiar with the lithium market before investing in lithium stocks. Here's a brief overview of some of the basics, including supply and demand, prices and companies.

Andrada Mining

New mineralised pegmatites identified at Lithium Ridge as exploration drilling commences with SQM

Andrada Mining Limited (AIM: ATM, OTCQB: ATMTF), the critical minerals producer with mining and exploration assets in Namibia, is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration drilling at the Lithium Ridge project in partnership with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA through its subsidiary SQM Australia (Pty) Ltd ("SQM"). (See announcement dated 9 September 2024 and 28 February 2025). This milestone represents part of the stage 1 workplan of the three stage earn-in agreement with SQM. Under this first stage, SQM will fund up to US$7 million in exploration to secure an initial 30% interest at project level with the potential to fund up to US$40m million over the three stages.

Gina Rinehart, executive chair of Hancock Prospecting, stands in front of cherry blossom trees.

Inside Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Key Mining Investments

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has become a formidable force in the global mining industry.

After taking the helm of her father’s iron ore firm Hancock Prospecting in 1993, she embarked upon a diversification strategy that has vastly expanded her resource empire. Now Australia’s richest person, Rinehart has investments in many of the world’s most strategic commodities such as lithium, rare earths, copper, potash and natural gas.

One of those investments is Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF), which even in a low price environment for rare earths managed to secure nearly AU$1.5 billion in debt financing in mid-2024 to advance its Nolans project in the Northern Territory. With a 10 percent equity stake, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting is Arafura's largest shareholder.

Nine Mile samples up to 18.27% Cu at Wedge

RecycLiCo’s U.S. Subsidiary and Alaska Energy Metals Corporation Enter Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Goal of Creating Domestic Critical Metal Supply Chain

Prince Silver Commences Fully Funded Drill Program at the Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Marketing Manager

