Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to welcome John K. Davies to the Green River team as the inaugural member of the Company's new Advisory Board.

Mr. Davies spent thirty-five years in the private investment management, capital financing, and risk management sectors. From the early 1980's, as a representative for highly prestigious brokerage and commodity firms, Mr. Davies established a bar of excellence for managing client funds and developing innovative hedging approaches for multinational firms.

Subsequently, Mr. Davies expanded into capital financing and played a role in the enormous real estate development of Toronto, London, New York, and Montreal. Throughout this entire period, he has continued to manage his family wealth fund. Mr. Davies maintains an entrepreneurial spirit and continues to be a contrarian investor with an insightful eye toward emerging investment opportunities. He is constantly willing to share his investment expertise, coaching investors in complex and effective option trading strategies.

Perry Little, Green River's President and CEO comments, "From the first time I met John, I have been impressed with his knowledge of capital and commodity markets and his ability to interpret developments and anticipate movements. He also brings to our team a wealth of experience with mergers and acquisitions which could be of great advantage to Green River as we move forward. I am proud to welcome John to our team."

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little
President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward- looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

