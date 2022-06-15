Green River Gold CEO Perry Little: A Compelling Story in the Cariboo Gold District of BC
Green River Gold CEO Perry Little said, "About 45 percent of our waste rock is a marketable commodity. The economics become very compelling.”
Green River Gold Corp. President, Director & CEO Perry Littleyoutu.be
Green River Gold (CSE:CCR) is exploring for gold and other minerals in the prolific Cariboo gold district in BC, Canada. Green River Gold CEO Perry Little talked about the fully owned Fontaine Lode gold project, which is contiguous to Osisko Development's Cariboo gold project and the Quesnel nickel-talc-magnesium project.
“Our gold project is what originally got us going, and we're very excited about that,” Little said. "We'll be doing a bunch of work on the gold this year, like geological mapping and soil sampling. We think we've got a very compelling gold story. We're right on the main trend that goes on to Osisko. There's a fault that flows down through our property and through Karis gold."
With the ongoing exploration plans on the Fontaine Lode gold project, Green River Gold discovered an old talc deposit and some nickel. “We decided to extend the area that we staked a little bit to the north and west, and there's a 93 square kilometer property that is really more prone to nickel, probably, than gold. Although you never know what you're going to find out there. It's complex geology.”
Green River Gold acquired some of the claims that had some talc potential on them, according to Little. He added that there’s a huge amount of talc that runs over about a 1.4 kilometer stretch of a fairly long and skinny orebody.
“We don't know how deep it is yet. We're just testing that now. But it's a very significant amount of talc. It ranges anywhere from 15 percent to about 95 percent. It's unusual for data to contain a bunch of other minerals. Last summer, we shot a UAV MAG survey on the property to try to identify if there might be some nickel eyelets.”
In June this year, Green River Gold identified another mineralized talc outcropping 600 meters southeast of the current drilling location.
“The potential economics of a talc body that contains a bunch of other minerals is significant. If you look at the near surface, there are potential nickel deposits. Like most nickel mines, they're going to generate a lot of waste rock. I don't mean to compare except to the extent that we have talc. About 45 percent of our waste rock is a marketable commodity. The economics become very compelling.”
Watch the full interview of Green River Gold CEO Perry Little above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Green River Gold (CSE:CCR). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Green River Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Green River Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Green River Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1838.80
|-0.09
|Silver
|21.61
|-0.04
|Copper
|4.02
|-0.10
|Palladium
|1863.21
|+45.21
|Platinum
|934.00
|-0.99
|Oil
|110.27
|-7.32
|Heating Oil
|4.34
|-0.08
|Natural Gas
|6.69
|-0.77
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.