Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Northwest Territories is a Prospective Region for Lithium Explorers, Says North Arrow Minerals CEO

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

Why Nevada Could be the Next Lithium Frontier

NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Canuck Lithium Corp.

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC

Pure Life Healthcare Management

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Goodness Growth Holdings to Release Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 14, 2023

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 after the market closes.

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community that same day, Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-888-414-4585 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-960-0331 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 8663261.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website and via the following link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/917057239 .

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in four markets and operates 14 dispensaries in three states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Managing Director
sam.gibbons@alpha-ir.com
(612) 314-8995 		Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Corporate Communications
amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(919) 815-1476


Melodiol Global Health Limited

Quarterly Activities Report: Another Consecutive Quarter of Record Revenues

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following update on progress for the three month period ended 30 September 2023 (the ‘quarter’), as well as its Appendix 4C. All financial results are in Australian dollars and unaudited (unless otherwise stated).

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Amends Lease Agreement in the State of New York

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it has executed a fifth amendment to its lease with its landlord on its cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facilities located in Johnstown, New York.

As part of the fifth amendment to the lease in Johnstown, the Company and its landlord have agreed to increase the tenant improvement allowance on the lease by an additional $14.0 million. The increase in tenant improvement funds will be utilized to support the completion of the construction of the indoor expansion project that was announced in September 2021. The parties have also agreed to a monthly base rental increase of $210,000 beginning November 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Unveils its New THCV Products: Spinach FEELZ Full Tilt

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, announced the launch of two new THCV-infused products; Spinach FEELZ™ Full Tilt THCV vape and gummy. Cronos also plans to launch a THCV-infused pre-roll under the Spinach FEELZ™ brand, which will add an additional offering under its robust and growing pre-roll portfolio.

The Full Tilt THCV lineup is designed to give adult consumers an exciting new cannabis experience. The Spinach FEELZ™ Full Tilt product range includes:

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: SAFER Banking Act Faces Uncertainty, Curaleaf Announces More Layoffs

The newly elected speaker for the US House of Representatives has a track record of voting against cannabis reform, throwing the future of the SAFER Banking Act into uncertainty once again.

Meanwhile, a US multi-state operator has confirmed its third round of layoffs since March of this year.

Keep reading to learn more about these developing stories and more recent cannabis industry events.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Marianna, Florida

Company celebrates grand opening, improves patient access in Florida's north panhandle

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary located at 4256 Lafayette Street in Marianna, Florida .

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

After a rough first half of 2023, the cannabis industry didn't feel much relief in Q3. Despite calls for tax relief in Canada and reform in the US, governments on both sides of the border have been slow to respond.

However, there have been some indications that changes may be on the horizon. Here's what industry insiders had to say about trends in the space during the quarter and how they may impact investors moving forward.

Keep reading...Show less

Skyharbour Intersects Significant Uranium Mineralization in Inaugural Drill Program at the Russell Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan and Announces Plans for a Follow-Up Winter Drill Program

Nextech3D.ai Announces $3.6 Million Private Placement

Freegold Intersects 1.44 g/t Au over 31.4 m at Golden Summit

Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Identify New Conductive Trends from Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

